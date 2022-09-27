ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

wvtm13.com

Birmingham PD needs help identifying person of interest

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police looking for a person of interest in Demond Hughley homicide case. Officials said the homicide happened on Sept. 9 in the 1200 block of Third Avenue North. A man, who is a person of interest, was seen walking south on 13th Street North and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Two Birmingham men indicted with possession of stolen mail

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Two Birmingham men were indicted by a grand jury for possessing stolen mail and unlawful possession of Postal Service keys. A two-count indictment filed in U.S. District Court charges Khory Deontay Lowe, II, 18, and Dejuan Alexander Wallace, 41, both of Birmingham, with one count of possession of stolen mail.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Jefferson County, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Birmingham, AL
County
Jefferson County, AL
Birmingham, AL
Crime & Safety
wvtm13.com

Birmingham police corrections officer arrested

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A corrections officer with the Birmingham Police Department has been arrested, following an internal investigation. According to a news release from the BPD, Lavetta Brock, 40, is charged with assault second-degree, and was taken to the Jefferson County Jail. The BPD reported the department was notified...
wvtm13.com

GBHS rescues over 40 dogs from Hurricane Ian's path

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A team from the Greater Birmingham Humane Society traveled to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian’s landfall to evacuate dogs from two Tampa area shelters. The agency will be a staging area for animals to stay throughout and after the storm, also hosting Code 3, a national animal rescue group.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Chelsea man, 19, charged in double shooting in Helena

CHELSEA, Ala. — UPDATE: A 19-year-old has been charged in connection with Wednesday's double shooting in Helena, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday. Nicholas Tyler Hardin, of Chelsea, is charged with two counts of first-degree assault. Hardin is being held in the Shelby County jail on a $60,000 bond.
CHELSEA, AL
wvtm13.com

Shelby Animal Shelter Overcrowded with Animals

SHELBY, Ala. — Shelby Humane Shelter is running out of room for animals. This issue has been going on for a year now, but it’s only getting worse. All they can do is lean on the community to help them out right now. It’s not looking too good inside and even outside of the shelter as animals are filling up spaces. The back of the shelter is now turned into another space to put animals because there is simply no room inside for animals to go.
SHELBY, AL
wvtm13.com

Alabama non-profit ready to help hurricane victims

PELHAM, Ala. — A disaster relief non-profit in Pelham, Alabama is packed and ready to respond to Florida to help anyone impacted by Hurricane Ian. WVTM 13's Lisa Crane tells you more about Hatching Hope Disaster Relief in the video above. Ian is expected to make landfall somewhere along...
PELHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Driver arrested after chase and fiery crash in Trussville

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — A police chase in Trussville ended in a fiery crash in Trussville. A spokesperson for the Trussville Police Department said officers attempted a traffic stop in their city at about 10 p.m. Tuesday. The driver didn't stop and led officers onto Interstate 59. The TPD said...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Trussville mayor discusses high school 'death note' communication debacle

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — Trussville City Schools Superintendent Dr. Pattie Neill has placed Hewitt-Trussville High principal Tim Salem on administrative leave "until further notice" amid community outrage over the handling of school threats including a "death note." Assistant principal Joy Young will serve as acting principal. Watch the video above to learn more.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Alabama logistics company recruiting HBCU students for internship program

VANCE, Ala. — ARD Logistics is helping students at Miles College get internships, resources and even possible jobs after graduation. This is something they believe is needed right now for Historically Black Colleges and Universities. This is a company that delivers end-to-end supply chain solutions to clients globally. Andre...
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Talladega offering Hurricane Ian evacuees free camping during race weekend

LINCOLN, Ala. — Talladega Superspeedway is offering some of its campgrounds as a free temporary refuge to Hurricane Ian evacuees from Florida. Learn more in the video above. The track announced the GEICO camping parks will be free and open to anyone needing a place to bring their campers, trailers and vehicles starting Wednesday at 9 a.m. CT.
TALLADEGA, AL
wvtm13.com

Alabama college football TV, live stream schedule for week 5

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Week five of the college football season kicks off Thursday night. Check out the TV listings and schedule of games involving teams in theAP Top 25 rankings, the SEC and the state of Alabama. Check out the video above!. — ALABAMA TEAMS. Alabama will battle Arkansas on...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

