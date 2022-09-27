SHELBY, Ala. — Shelby Humane Shelter is running out of room for animals. This issue has been going on for a year now, but it’s only getting worse. All they can do is lean on the community to help them out right now. It’s not looking too good inside and even outside of the shelter as animals are filling up spaces. The back of the shelter is now turned into another space to put animals because there is simply no room inside for animals to go.

