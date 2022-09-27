Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicken Fast Food Chain Starbird is Opening Newest Restaurant in Los Angeles County This MonthLet's Eat LAHermosa Beach, CA
This Is the Most Popular Small Coffee Chain in Greater Los Angeles, According to YelpLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
5 Best Local Places For Pizza Delivery in Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Better Call Saul Actress Cara Pifko: "Find the people that make you feel great in the process; Community is everything"Yitzi Weiner @ Authority MagazineLos Angeles, CA
Attorney General Bonta announces investigation in LAPD officer involved shootingRobert J HansenLos Angeles, CA
signalscv.com
Deputies: Suspect attempts to use forklift to remove victim’s vehicle from property
A man reportedly attempted to use a forklift to remove a truck from his property after he had claimed the driver was trespassing, according to law enforcement officials. The attempt resulted in the man causing damage to the victim’s vehicle, stabbing it multiple times in the side with the forks on the heavy-duty machinery.
signalscv.com
Deputies detain assault suspect heading toward Saugus
Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detained an allegedly armed suspect believed to have been involved in an assault in Palmdale. The suspect, who fled the scene in a black Cadillac SUV, headed toward a residence in Saugus on Thursday afternoon where he was later detained. The...
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested in Deadly Marijuana Dispensary Shooting
Authorities Thursday announced the arrest of a man in connection with a fatal shooting at a marijuana dispensary in the unincorporated Windsor Hills area last month. Gabriel Alvarado, 24, was taken into custody last week in the Aug. 12 killing of Azuma Bennett, in the 3800 block of West Slauson Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Passenger Found Stabbed in Tesla on Freeway Off-Ramp; Driver Arrested for DUI
East Los Angeles, Los Angeles County, CA: A man was found suffering from a stab wound to the neck early Wednesday morning on the eastbound 60 Freeway Downey off-ramp in the unincorporated area of East Los Angeles. The incident was reported at approximately 1:00 a.m. Sept. 28, 2022. California Highway...
Santa Clarita Radio
Man Arrested On Multiple Felonies After Displaying False Registration Tags
A Lancaster man was arrested last week after displaying false registration tags on his vehicle. Around 3 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, deputies were patrolling the 19300 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country and identified a vehicle displaying current registration tags, despite records indicating the vehicle’s registration was still expired, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
signalscv.com
Deputies: One man arrested, another outstanding in carjacking
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a man on suspicion of carjacking and another suspect remains outstanding after both suspects attempted to carjack a parked vehicle in Castaic on Sunday, according to law enforcement officials. Deputies responded to Commerce Center Drive and Hancock Parkway in Castaic at approximately...
signalscv.com
Deputies: Lancaster man arrested for possession of drugs and weapons
A Lancaster man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and carrying a loaded handgun that was not registered, according to law enforcement officials. Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a call for service on the 19300 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country...
foxla.com
Drunk driver who hit several pedestrians, including FOX 11 crew, sentenced to 8 years in prison
LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles County judge announced the sentencing for the drunk driver who crashed into several pedestrians in Hollywood, including FOX 11's crew members, in 2021. On Thursday, the judge sentenced 56-year-old Carlos Gale to eight years in prison for the crash that seriously hurt FOX 11's...
NBC Los Angeles
‘Like a Nightmare': Mother of Three Shot and Killed in SUV
A 30-year-old mother of three children was shot and killed in the backseat of a SUV Monday night in a South Los Angeles neighborhood. Bre'yanna Bailey was in the backseat of the vehicle when someone in another vehicle opened fire in the Chesterfield. Square neighborhood. The car-to-car shooting was reported...
CBS News
Authorities seek to identify group of shoplifters in Valencia
Authorities are searching for a group of suspects involved in a shoplifting in Valencia. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the incident occurred at a store located inside of the Valencia Town Center on Valencia Boulevard. The group of five entered a store and attempted to take items out...
`Blue Cloth Bandit' Arrested in Series of More than Five Dozen Armed Robberies
A man dubbed the "Blue Cloth Bandit" for his alleged habit of using a cloth to cover a handgun during a string of more than five dozen robberies over a span of nearly two years was in custody.
foxla.com
Arrest made 1 year after woman's body found near freeway in Ventura County
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - About one year after a woman was found dead near a freeway in Ventura County, authorities announced they have made an arrest. Back on September 24, 2021, the California Highway Patrol responded to a call from an Olive Street on-ramp on State Route 33. Upon arrival, authorities found the body of 32-year-old Kelsey Dillon, of Thousands Oaks. Over the course of the investigation, investigators ultimately ruled Dillon's death as a homicide.
mynewsla.com
Authorities Looking for Woman Missing from Sylmar
Authorities Thursday sought the public’s help to find a woman with bipolar disorder who went missing in Sylmar in July. Janethy M. Perez, 36, was last seen on the afternoon of July 15 in the 14000 block of Olive View Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
KEYT
CHP arrests Ventura woman for murder
VENTURA, Calif. - Detectives from the California Highway Patrol (CHP) arrested a 40-year-old Ventura woman for the murder of Kelsey Ann Dillon from Thousand Oaks, according to CHP. Emergency responders said they found Dillion's deceased body near Olivia Street on-ramp on Highway 33 last September. Following an extensive investigation with...
signalscv.com
Man accused of murdering child held to answer
A Canyon Country man accused of killing his 2-month old daughter in September 2021 was held to answer on Wednesday, meaning that his case is scheduled to head to trial. According to the autopsy report and testimony in court on Wednesday, the man’s daughter, Jelani Taylor, died of blunt head and neck trauma and had brain swelling, bleeding of the brain, bleeding in the back of the eyes, and fresh bleeding around the nerves of her spinal cord at the time of her death.
LAPD arrests man suspected in 68 armed robberies; dubbed the ‘Blue Cloth Bandit’
A man believed to be responsible for 68 armed robberies in Los Angeles County dating back to October of last year has been arrested, police announced Wednesday. The robber was dubbed the “Blue Cloth Bandit” because he would use a blue cloth to cover the gun brandished in robberies at gas stations, 7-Elevens and Walmarts, […]
Sandra June Dillard of Ventura charged with murder
VENTURA COUNTY , Calif. - District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced on Thursday that 40-year-old Sandra June Dillard was charged with the murder of Thousand Oaks resident Kelsey Ann Dillon. Emergency responders said they found Dillion's deceased body near the Olivia Street on-ramp on Highway 33 in September 2021. According to...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in multi-vehicle crash on LA freeway
CERRITOS, Calif. – Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was killed in a multi-vehicle crash involving an armored truck on the southbound San Gabriel River (605) Freeway in the Cerritos area. The collision was reported at about 8:45 a.m. Tuesday near South Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Santa Clarita Radio
Missing Santa Clarita Teen, Girlfriend, Found Safe
A missing Santa Clarita 15-year-old who took the family’s car and disappeared with his girlfriend last week has been found, officials said. 15-year-old Kaylen Llamas, of Saugus, and 15-year-old Madelynne Lucia Lovett, of Lancaster, were reported missing persons by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, last seen on Sept. 22.
