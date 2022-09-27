Tampa International Airport to suspend operations Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Ian

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa International Airport said it will suspend all operations beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday due to Hurricane Ian.

The storm continues to threaten the Tampa Bay area with strong winds, heavy rain and storm surge, the airport said.

Officials said the 5 p.m. closure will allow the airport to prepare the airfield and terminals, including the securing of jet bridges, ground equipment, and any remaining aircraft.

The airport, including the main terminal, airsides, and parking garages will be closed to all visitors at that time.

TPA said it will coordinate the reopening of the airport with its partners based on roadway safety, facility readiness and staffing.

Tracking Hurricane Ian

>> Latest updates on Hurricane Ian

>> Live Max Defender 8 radar

>> Tampa Bay evacuations

>> Find your evacuation zone

>> Max Defender 8 Hurricane Guide

>> School closures

>> Where to find sandbags

>> Closures and cancellations

>> Download the Max Defender 8 app

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.