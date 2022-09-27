ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa International Airport to suspend operations Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Ian

By Katlyn Brieskorn
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45mqDh_0iBP8YZU00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa International Airport said it will suspend all operations beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday due to Hurricane Ian.

What’s closed as Hurricane Ian heads for Tampa Bay

The storm continues to threaten the Tampa Bay area with strong winds, heavy rain and storm surge, the airport said.

Officials said the 5 p.m. closure will allow the airport to prepare the airfield and terminals, including the securing of jet bridges, ground equipment, and any remaining aircraft.

The airport, including the main terminal, airsides, and parking garages will be closed to all visitors at that time.

TPA said it will coordinate the reopening of the airport with its partners based on roadway safety, facility readiness and staffing.

Tracking Hurricane Ian

>> Latest updates on Hurricane Ian

>> Live Max Defender 8 radar

>> Tampa Bay evacuations

>> Find your evacuation zone

>> Max Defender 8 Hurricane Guide

>> School closures

>> Where to find sandbags

>> Closures and cancellations

>> Download the Max Defender 8 app

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Tampa, FL
Lifestyle
City
Tampa, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Tampa Bay Area#Heavy Rain#Parking Garages#Business Industry#Linus Business#Hurricane Ian#Tracking Hurricane Ian#Nexstar Media Inc
995qyk.com

Daylight Showing Post Hurricane Ian Damage In Florida

As the sun comes up, we’re seeing the mess than Hurricane Ian left behind in Tampa Bay. We escaped the brunt of Ian. Daylight is showing the terrifying damage seen in the south Florida. From St. Pete Police... St. Pete PD: “We have downed trees and power lines throughout...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
WFLA

WFLA

100K+
Followers
21K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy