Read full article on original website
Related
‘You solved it!’: Anderson man accused of stabbing his mother to death
ANDERSON, Ind. — Discovered among a grisly crime scene was a petition requesting an Anderson mother’s 28-year-old son be committed to a group home. He suffered from paranoia and hallucinations, the mother wrote, and was a danger to himself and others. The petition, dated Sept. 13, was found nearly two weeks later on a table […]
WTHI
Indianapolis woman accused of using false IDs facing multiple charges
INDIANAPOLIS (WFFT) - An Indianapolis woman who was pulled over on I-65 Wednesday night has been arrested. Police say the woman, 47-year-old Angela Cook, was driving a vehicle with an expired temporary license plate. When pulled over, police say Cook provided stolen identification, and her actual identity was later determined.
Indianapolis man sentenced to 12 years in dating app robberies
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to robbery. According to court documents, Demetrius Banks used the dating app Grindr to set up meetings with the victims. Once he arrived at the victims' homes or apartments, Banks would pull a...
Missing Greenfield teen suspected in armed robbery
GREENFIELD, Ind. — Greenfield Police said a 17-year-old missing runaway is now suspected in an armed robbery just days after leaving home following a family argument. Noah Harris left home the night of Sept. 22 and was reported missing the next day. According to an updated Facebook post from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox 59
4-year-old girl, grandmother shot at home in Avon, man arrested in connection to case
AVON, Ind. — A woman and child were injured and a third person is under arrest in connection to a shooting in Avon early Wednesday afternoon. According to the Avon Police Department, officers responded to a report of two people shot in the 7300 block of Glensford Drive just before 12:45 p.m.
Indy man sentenced to more than 19 years for pair of August 2020 armed robberies
An Indianapolis man was sentenced to more than 19 years in federal prison this week after pleading guilty to two robberies and brandishing a firearm.
Woman arrested after cops find dozens of IDs, credit cards in vehicle
A woman was arrested late Wednesday during a traffic stop on Interstate 65, during which police found dozens of IDs and credit cards, among other items.
Man charged with intimidation after forcing Gleaner's to close due to threats
The person who allegedly made credible threats against Gleaner’s Food Bank on Sept. 22 is now formally charged with three counts of intimidation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs4indy.com
Convicted felon sentenced to 32 months after police find firearm, rounds during compliance check
INDIANAPOLIS — A man once convicted of armed robbery was sentenced to 32 months in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The U.S Attorney Office Southern District of Indiana said police went to the home of 25-year-old Bryan Glass in February 2020 for a community corrections compliance check.
Grandma, 4-year-old granddaughter shot at Avon home
AVON, Ind. — A man has been arrested for what police are calling an unintentional shooting at an Avon home that left a 4-year-old girl and her grandmother injured Wednesday. Members of the Avon Police Department identified 25-year-old Brandon Clark as the suspect in the shooting. He's been preliminarily arrested for criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
cbs4indy.com
Court docs: Man with warrant went on ‘crime spree’, stole truck with infant inside, led police on pursuit
INDIANAPOLIS — Court documents reveal a man responsible for stealing a truck with an infant inside that kicked off a city-wide search had already had a warrant for his arrest before he went on his latest crime spree. Gonzalo Mondragon, 36, was arrested and officially charged with criminal confinement,...
Court docs: Man accused of killing son’s mother outside Indy daycare has history of violence, threats
Court records show the suspect has a history of violence and threats against the victim for more than a year before the murder.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman, 4-year-old girl found shot in Avon home
A woman and a 4-year-old girl were found shot Wednesday afternoon inside a home in Avon, police say.
WANE-TV
Man arrested after chase on I-69
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man was arrested after Indiana State Police said he led them on a chase up Interstate 69 in Grant County Thursday morning. Around 9:30 a.m., a state trooper tried to stop a Nissan Sentra for traveling 89 mph on I-69, just south of the S.R. 18 interchange. The Nissan did not stop and led the trooper on a pursuit, state police said.
wbiw.com
Logansport man arrested on child molestation charges
LOGANSPORT – Tuesday, a criminal investigation by Indiana State Police Detective Wendell Beachy resulted in the arrest of 40-year-old Justin R Bault, 40, of Logansport. Bault was arrested during a traffic stop on State Road 25 and Cass County Road 350 North when troopers served him with a Cass County arrest warrant alleging criminal charges for three counts of child molestation and a single count of child exploitation.
kttn.com
Indiana man sentenced to nearly 6 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl
Alfred A. Cooke, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration-Merrillville, Indiana, and U.S. Attorney Clifford D. Johnson of the Northern District of Indiana announced that Erasmo Martinez, 44, of Indianapolis was sentenced by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Jon DeGuilio on his plea of guilty to conspiracy to distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl.
1 killed in crash on Indy's north side after driver runs past stop sign
A driver was killed in a crash early Thursday on the Indianapolis' north side after another person drove through a stop sign and struck with their vehicle, police say.
WANE-TV
Marion police look for suspect in shooting
MARION, Ind. (WANE) – Investigators with the Marion Police Department are searching for a suspect in a shooting that happened Monday night in Grant County. Grant County Central Dispatch got a call around 7:10 p.m. reporting a shooting in the 2300 block of South Adams Street, according to a release.
Person shot outside west side Taco Bell
According to police at the scene, a person was shot after an altercation outside of the Taco Bell restaurant in the 5300 block of W. Washington Street on Wednesday.
WISH-TV
Police release video of suspect vehicle in hit-and-run crash with school bus
GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — The Greenwood Police Department released video Wednesday of the vehicle that left the scene after causing a crash with two school buses on U.S. 31. Officers say the vehicle appears to be a 2005-2010 H3 Hummer. The crash happened Sept. 16 around 3 p.m. on...
WTHR
Indianapolis, IN
33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Indianapolis local newshttps://www.wthr.com/
Comments / 0