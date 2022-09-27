ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 killed, 2 injured in Long Island house fire: officials

By Finn Hoogensen
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (PIX11) – A woman was killed in a house fire on Long Island Monday morning, authorities said. Two men also suffered injuries.

A home on Front Street in Hempstead was fully engulfed in flames around 6:30 a.m. after a fire broke out in a second-floor bedroom, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

The Hempstead Fire Department, along with South Hempstead, West Hempstead, Uniondale and Roosevelt fire departments, responded to put out the flames.

After the flames were extinguished, a woman was pronounced dead at the scene. A man was hospitalized with burns to his face, hands and arms, and another man injured his ankles jumping from a second-story window to escape the fire, authorities said.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

