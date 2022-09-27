Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jon Christopher Clark Can No Longer Be Tried for the Murder of His GirlfriendMark HakePinal County, AZ
New French Restaurant Now Open in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Cheap Pasta Chain Opening New RestaurantGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
5 Things to do in Phoenix, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresPhoenix, AZ
Highway I-10 Will Be Closed in South Phoenix This WeekendMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Related
Tucson museum exhibit marks end to de Kooning painting saga
PHOENIX — After a Willem de Kooning painting worth millions was brazenly stolen in 1985 from an Arizona museum, the staff clung to the hope that it would turn up one day. But nobody could have predicted “Woman-Ochre” would find its way back through the kindness of strangers in a neighboring state.
Do the 'Time Warp' again — 'Rocky Horror' show coming to Phoenix
PHOENIX — Grab your toilet paper. Bring a flashlight. Don't forget a newspaper — or your fishnets. A touring, interactive version of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” is hitting the road to celebrate the cult film's birthday with screenings, live shadow casts, the invitation to be inappropriate and one of its original stars — Barry Bostwick.
Arizona the new Hollywood? Tax credit hopes to bring movies to the Grand Canyon State
PHOENIX — “We have been off the radar as far as the studios are concerned.," Randy Murray said as his crew packed up cameras and lenses. "People have just been flying over to New Mexico and Georgia where they have incentives," he said. Murray has run his own...
AZFamily
Valley boys help out a homeless veteran
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two Valley teenage boys decided to do something good this week for a Valley veteran. One woman named Candace overheard two boys talking in an East Valley Dollar Tree about giving some of their change and snacks to a homeless man they’d seen before coming into the store. The woman told Arizona’s Family anchor Tess Rafols on Facebook that she was delighted to hear they were willing to make a change.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
An East Valley family rides hundreds of miles to raise money for childhood cancer research following son's diagnosis
PHOENIX — The Esteban's are going the distance for children who are fighting devastating illnesses. The East Valley couple is one of thousands of new families across the country facing shocking, life-altering childhood cancer diagnoses every year. "It's heartbreaking," Jeff Esteban said. His family received their news when their...
travellemming.com
29 Best Phoenix Restaurants (Where to Eat in 2022)
I’m an Arizona local and in this guide, I give the low-down on this year’s absolute best Phoenix restaurants and places to eat. Featured eateries cover a range of international cuisines, and some you’ve likely seen in the press before. But I also share a few personal favorite restaurants that fly under the radar and are so worth visiting.
fabulousarizona.com
Oktoberfest Celebrations in Arizona
Let’s hope you’ve been keeping your stein-holding hand strong! Time to show off your skills–and enjoy endless German fare, craft beer, live music and more–at these Arizona Oktoberfest events. Oct. 1: 2022 Downtown Chandler Oktoberfest. Pedal Haus Brewery and SanTan Brewing Company are teaming up to...
AZFamily
Anxiety on the rise for adults, some experts encourage screening
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Adults are dealing with a lot of different kinds of stressors these days, even more after the effects of the pandemic. More and more adults are reporting that they’re feeling anxious and stressed, and because of this, some experts are recommending that adults under age 64 should be screened for anxiety. Dr. Sharon Thompson, a Phoenix OB-GYN, dropped by Good Morning Arizona on Monday to talk about what can be done to help adults cope with these levels of daily stress.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'This looks like maybe the worst one': Valley volunteers heading to Florida to help those hit by Hurricane Ian
PHOENIX — While countless people try to escape the devastation of Hurricane Ian in Florida, some Arizonans are preparing to head right to the chaos. Patrick Simmons is one of them. His bags are packed. “I’ve got a week’s worth of supplies in a bag ready to go,” Simmons said.
This is why Phoenix PD added an ice cream truck to its fleet of vehicles
PHOENIX — Phoenix police showed up on the campus of one Valley school Wednesday to pass out goodwill and popsicles to the students, courtesy of their "Cool Treats One" ice cream truck. Kids in the K-8 school at Emerson School in central Phoenix were treated to free popsicles and...
AZFamily
Popular deli and Phoenix hotel cited for multiple health code violations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants that have recently been inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Here Are The Top Arizona High Schools For 2023
Niche compiled a list of the state's best high schools for 2023.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Seen them? Mesa police looking for 3 missing teens last seen at school Thursday
MESA, Ariz. — The Mesa Police Department is asking for the public's help locating three teenage boys missing since Thursday morning. Police said Christian Taylor, Nicholas Hensley-Pavich, and Tyler Whittaker were last seen around 9:11 a.m. at Rhodes Junior High School near Dobson and Baseline roads. Police said they have not been seen or heard from since.
fox10phoenix.com
Cherry Creek Lodge: A beautiful Arizona getaway on a dude ranch, along with cattle, horses and cowboys
GILA COUNTY, Ariz. - When life feels like a lot, we start to look for a place to get away. Have you ever tried visiting a dude ranch?. A few hours from Phoenix is a place called Cherry Creek Lodge in Gila County. It sits on a working cattle ranch, with trees all around, a beautiful lake, and plenty of peace and quiet.
chandleraz.gov
Every dog has its day at Woofstock in Chandler
CHANDLER, Ariz. – It's all about dogs at the City of Chandler’s Woofstock, Saturday, Nov. 19 at Tumbleweed Park. Dog lovers and their well-mannered, leashed pups are invited to partake in festivities from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It promises to be a ‘fur-filled’ day of free family fun for all. You and your pooch can visit the pet-related vendors and participate in activities that are sure to have him (and you) begging to come out and play. Activities include:
What will the Valley look like in 2040? The answer may surprise you
PHOENIX — Think about the Valley in 2002. No State Farm Stadium, Y2K, downtown Phoenix was a ghost town after 3 p.m. Now imagine what the Valley will look like 20 years from now. “We're projecting we're going to add another million and a half people to Maricopa County...
iheart.com
Rob Schneider Premiering New Movie In Arizona And You Can Meet Him
Rob Schneider is premiering his new movie right here in Arizona, and you can meet him! 12 News reported that the will be giving special live introductions at local theaters. The comedian will be promoting his new movie "Daddy Daughter Trip," which opens this week. He will be doing the introductions before several different show times across the Valley on Friday, September 30th, and Saturday, October 1st.
Student hospitalized after struck by stray bullet near Grand Canyon University, officials say
PHOENIX — A student was hospitalized after being struck by a stray bullet near Grand Canyon University Wednesday night. University officials said there was an off-campus dispute near 36th and Vermont avenues that led to multiple gunshots being fired. GCU said two stray bullets entered the GCU campus. One...
santansun.com
Chandler eatery started as a hot dog cart
Richie Vaia’s journey from hot dog cart operator to successful restaurateur in Chandler includes a detour caused by a collision with a semi-truck. “I went back to Chicago, we did our last run, I turned around and came right back home and got all the way to Albuquerque in a construction zone,” Vaia said. “A semi came flying over the hill and totally wiped out all my personal belongings, all my equipment, my truck. Everything got wiped out. I was down to nothing.”
8 Luxury Neighborhoods in Arizona To Consider for Retirement
Arizona is a popular place to retire thanks to its pleasant weather year-round, picturesque scenery, safe cities and relatively affordable living costs. But for those retirees who value luxury over...
12 News
Phoenix, AZ
28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Phoenix local newshttps://www.12news.com/
Comments / 0