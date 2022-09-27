ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

12 News

Tucson museum exhibit marks end to de Kooning painting saga

PHOENIX — After a Willem de Kooning painting worth millions was brazenly stolen in 1985 from an Arizona museum, the staff clung to the hope that it would turn up one day. But nobody could have predicted “Woman-Ochre” would find its way back through the kindness of strangers in a neighboring state.
TUCSON, AZ
12 News

Do the 'Time Warp' again — 'Rocky Horror' show coming to Phoenix

PHOENIX — Grab your toilet paper. Bring a flashlight. Don't forget a newspaper — or your fishnets. A touring, interactive version of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” is hitting the road to celebrate the cult film's birthday with screenings, live shadow casts, the invitation to be inappropriate and one of its original stars — Barry Bostwick.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Valley boys help out a homeless veteran

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two Valley teenage boys decided to do something good this week for a Valley veteran. One woman named Candace overheard two boys talking in an East Valley Dollar Tree about giving some of their change and snacks to a homeless man they’d seen before coming into the store. The woman told Arizona’s Family anchor Tess Rafols on Facebook that she was delighted to hear they were willing to make a change.
PHOENIX, AZ
State
Arizona State
Tempe, AZ
Health
Local
Arizona Health
City
Tempe, AZ
travellemming.com

29 Best Phoenix Restaurants (Where to Eat in 2022)

I’m an Arizona local and in this guide, I give the low-down on this year’s absolute best Phoenix restaurants and places to eat. Featured eateries cover a range of international cuisines, and some you’ve likely seen in the press before. But I also share a few personal favorite restaurants that fly under the radar and are so worth visiting.
PHOENIX, AZ
fabulousarizona.com

Oktoberfest Celebrations in Arizona

Let’s hope you’ve been keeping your stein-holding hand strong! Time to show off your skills–and enjoy endless German fare, craft beer, live music and more–at these Arizona Oktoberfest events. Oct. 1: 2022 Downtown Chandler Oktoberfest. Pedal Haus Brewery and SanTan Brewing Company are teaming up to...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Anxiety on the rise for adults, some experts encourage screening

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Adults are dealing with a lot of different kinds of stressors these days, even more after the effects of the pandemic. More and more adults are reporting that they’re feeling anxious and stressed, and because of this, some experts are recommending that adults under age 64 should be screened for anxiety. Dr. Sharon Thompson, a Phoenix OB-GYN, dropped by Good Morning Arizona on Monday to talk about what can be done to help adults cope with these levels of daily stress.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Popular deli and Phoenix hotel cited for multiple health code violations

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants that have recently been inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
12 News

Seen them? Mesa police looking for 3 missing teens last seen at school Thursday

MESA, Ariz. — The Mesa Police Department is asking for the public's help locating three teenage boys missing since Thursday morning. Police said Christian Taylor, Nicholas Hensley-Pavich, and Tyler Whittaker were last seen around 9:11 a.m. at Rhodes Junior High School near Dobson and Baseline roads. Police said they have not been seen or heard from since.
MESA, AZ
chandleraz.gov

Every dog has its day at Woofstock in Chandler

CHANDLER, Ariz. – It's all about dogs at the City of Chandler’s Woofstock, Saturday, Nov. 19 at Tumbleweed Park. Dog lovers and their well-mannered, leashed pups are invited to partake in festivities from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It promises to be a ‘fur-filled’ day of free family fun for all. You and your pooch can visit the pet-related vendors and participate in activities that are sure to have him (and you) begging to come out and play. Activities include:
CHANDLER, AZ
iheart.com

Rob Schneider Premiering New Movie In Arizona And You Can Meet Him

Rob Schneider is premiering his new movie right here in Arizona, and you can meet him! 12 News reported that the will be giving special live introductions at local theaters. The comedian will be promoting his new movie "Daddy Daughter Trip," which opens this week. He will be doing the introductions before several different show times across the Valley on Friday, September 30th, and Saturday, October 1st.
TEMPE, AZ
santansun.com

Chandler eatery started as a hot dog cart

Richie Vaia’s journey from hot dog cart operator to successful restaurateur in Chandler includes a detour caused by a collision with a semi-truck. “I went back to Chicago, we did our last run, I turned around and came right back home and got all the way to Albuquerque in a construction zone,” Vaia said. “A semi came flying over the hill and totally wiped out all my personal belongings, all my equipment, my truck. Everything got wiped out. I was down to nothing.”
CHANDLER, AZ
12 News

12 News

Phoenix local news

