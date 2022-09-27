Read full article on original website
Washington kills 2 wolves to prevent preying on cattle
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Biologists working for the state of Washington have killed two members of the Leadpoint wolf pack this week in an effort to stop the pack from preying on cattle in Stevens County, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said Thursday. An adult male wolf...
Region's first ever Cane Quest coming to Richland
RICHLAND, Wash.- The Richland School District (RSD) is bringing Cane Quest, a nationally-recognized orientation and mobility competition to the Tri-Cities for the first time. Cane Quest Pacific Northwest will be held at Leona Libby Middle School in Richland on Saturday, October, 15. The RSD hopes Cane Quest will be a...
WA--Washington Digest, 1pm update, WA
Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select Washington stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of Washington and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed...
Prototype electric airplane takes first flight
A prototype, all-electric airplane took its first flight Tuesday morning in central Washington state. The Seattle Times reports that if the Federal Aviation Administration eventually certifies the small airplane to carry passengers, it could become the first all-electric commercial airplane. The plane, built by startup Eviation, was built to carry nine passengers and up two pilots. It took off from Moses Lake, Washington, at 7:10 a.m. Tuesday, and landed eight minutes later. The company’s goal is to show such electric planes are viable as commuter aircraft flying at an altitude of about 15,000 feet. The plane, designed by engineers in Washington state and Israel, is powered by 21,500 small Tesla-style battery cells.
Stray thunder storms tonight in the Blue Mountains...Beautiful Weekend On The Way
Mostly clear tonight for Yakima/Kittitas Valley and partly cloudy for Tri-Cities and a slight chance (20-40%) of thunder-storms for the Blues and foothills of the Blues. High pressure returns Friday through Sunday with temperatures climbing back into the upper 70s and low 80s. A really nice weekend on the way.
Oregon gubernatorial candidates clash over guns, abortion
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The three women who want to be Oregon's next governor clashed Tuesday over gun control, abortions and other hot-button issues at an in-person debate, just six weeks before election day. Democratic nominee and former Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek set the tone earlier Tuesday by...
Hurricane Ian weakens as it moves across the Florida peninsula
Hurricane Ian has weakened as it moves across the Florida peninsula, but it continues to wreak havoc. A second landfall could take place into portion of Georgia and South Carolina as a tropical storm on Friday.
Hurricane Ian approaches Florida
Hurricane Ian has made landfall in southwestern Florida as a massive Category 4 storm. About 2.5 million people had been ordered to evacuate the area before the storm hit the coast on Wednesday with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph (241 kph). The storm was heading inland, where it was expected to weaken, but residents in central Florida could still experience hurricane-force winds. Before making its way through the Gulf of Mexico to hit Florida, Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba as a major hurricane Tuesday, killing two people and bringing down the country’s electrical grid.
Texas sending aid to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian
(The Center Square) – Texas is sending aid to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian, which is expected to make landfall this week. What appears to be a Category 3 hurricane is growing in strength and expected to cause widespread damage. Multiple counties are under evacuation orders and 2.5 million people have already evacuated.
Smoke and Haze In The Air...Rain & Wind On The Way Tomorrow
Widespread smoke and haze tonight should start to disappear after 8 pm, mild winds and overnight lows in the 40s and 50s. A cold front moves on shore Wednesday with increasing clouds and breezy to gusty winds 20-25 mph and stray scattered showers Wed night/Thursday morning. Temperatures drop into the low to mid 70s. Clearing skies Thursday afternoon with lingering showers in the mountains.
State trooper who was shot expected to recover, father says
WALLA WALLA, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state trooper who was shot and wounded in Walla Walla Thursday is expected to make a full recovery, according to the man's father. Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr.’s father, Dean Atkinson Sr., said Monday that there’s nothing that would prevent him from reengaging as a trooper, if he chooses, The Walla Walla Union-Bulletin reported.
Virginia teen who vanished in 1975 identified through DNA testing
Virginia teen who vanished in 1975 identified through DNA testing. Patricia Agnes Gildawie, also known as “Choubi,” disappeared on Feb. 8, 1975. Police are still trying to find the man she was dating at the time.
