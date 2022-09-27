PHOTO REPORT: Disneyland Resort 9/20/22 (Eudora’s Chic Boutique Opens, Walt’s Apartment Gets a New Lamp, Downtown Disney Celebrates Hispanic & Latin American Cultures, and More)

Read full article on original website
Walls Down Around Universal’s Great Movie Escape at Universal CityWalk Orlando
Visiting Universal Orlando CityWalk today, we noticed that the construction walls have come down around the park’s upcoming Universal’s Great Movie Escape attraction. This past February, we broke the news that Universal was bringing this new experience to CityWalk. It wasn’t until June when Universal finally confirmed what we already knew.
Walt Disney World Resort Guests Asked to Shelter in Their Rooms at 9 PM This Evening Due to Hurricane Ian
In-room televisions at Walt Disney World resorts have begun showing a message urging guests to stay in their rooms beginning at 9 p.m. this evening ahead of Hurricane Ian. The notice reads, “At 9 p.m. tonight after you’ve eaten dinner, we strongly recommend that you shelter indoors and do not leave your building or room.”
BREAKING: Walt Disney World Theme Parks & Disney Springs Closing Due to Hurricane Ian
Walt Disney World has announced that the theme parks and Disney Springs will be closing due to Hurricane Ian. The parks are scheduled to be closed on Wednesday and Thursday at this time, but the schedule is subject to change. Disney Springs will be closed on Wednesday with a decision to be made later regarding Thursday.
Over 12 Inches of Rain Observed at Walt Disney World During Hurricane Ian
Walt Disney World has seen over 12 inches of rain during Hurricane Ian (now Tropical Storm Ian), News 6 Orlando reported live today. News 6 reported that Walt Disney World has seen at least 12.13 inches of rain. Some areas have had less, with Disney’s Hollywood Studios getting 11.46 inches.
UPDATE: Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort Now Under Hurricane Watch
The National Weather Service has issued a Hurricane Watch for Orange County, Florida, where both Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort are located. A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane-force winds are possible in the next 48 hours. The peak wind forecast is 55-65 mph with gusts up to 80...
Meal Kits and Special Activities Now Available for Walt Disney World Resort Hotel Guests During Hurricane Ian
As Hurricane Ian begins to bear down on Central Florida, Walt Disney World resort hotels have begun preparing special menus and activities for guests hunkering down. At Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge – Jambo House, menus for meal kits can be found by the refrigerated section in The Mara, though when we visited, the full menu was still being offered. Options include a boxed meal for breakfast for both adults and kids, while lunch and dinner offers a variety of sandwiches for $7.00 each, including roast beef and cheddar cheese, tuna salad, chicken salad, egg salad, ham and American cheese, as well as a vegetarian wrap. Each meal kit also comes with carrots, fresh fruit, potato chips, a chocolate chip cookie, and a bottle of Dasani water. For kids, there’s a ham and cheese and a peanut butter and jelly sandwich kit for $6.00 each.
Universal Orlando Resort Issues September 29 Statement About Hurricane Ian
While Hurricane Ian has been downgraded to Tropical Storm Ian, it is still causing treacherous conditions in central Florida. Universal Orlando Resort remains closed today, September 29, and has issued a new statement. The statement reads:. Our thoughts go out to all those impacted by Hurricane Ian and we stand...
Walt Disney World Extends Timeline for Waived Cancellation Fees Due to Hurricane Ian
Due to the impact of Tropical Storm Ian (Hurricane Ian until this morning), Walt Disney World waived cancellation and change fees for hotel reservations through Monday, October 3. They have now extended this timeline. Disney is waiving cancellation and change fees for check-ins through Thursday, October 6, 2022. For more...
Walt Disney World Cast Members Being Called Back at 9PM Tonight After Hurricane Ian
As Walt Disney World prepares for their phased reopening tomorrow, Cast Members are being called back to work as early as 9:00 p.m. tonight. Disney has not yet announced details about the phased reopening, which could mean some parks or attractions will not be available. Cast Members should check the...
Walt Disney World Hotel Reservations Suspended Through October 2
Walt Disney World Resort is not allowing new hotel reservations through Monday, October 2, 2022, due to Hurricane Ian (now Tropical Storm Ian). Previously, reservations had been suspended through Saturday, October 1. Guests can now make reservations beginning on October 3. For more information on booking your next trip with...
New Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Ceramic Starbucks Tumblers Now On Sale
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. New ceramic Starbucks tumblers inspired by Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure are available at Disneyland Resort. We found them in World of Disney at Downtown Disney District. We also found the Disneyland Park tumbler in Market...
PHOTOS: Preparation Begins for Hurricane Ian at Magic Kingdom
As we walked into Magic Kingdom, we noticed preparations for Hurricane Ian at Walt Disney World Resort. One of the first things we noticed was the cake removed from the entrance topiary. However, the larger topiaries and decorations remained in place. The pumpkins near the entrance to Main Street, U.S.A.,...
PHOTOS: Minimal Flooding and Damage at Walt Disney World Resort Hotels Amidst Hurricane Ian
Tropical Storm Ian is still making its way across Florida. Walt Disney World Resort hotels have seen some flooding and damage, though seem relatively fine. At Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, we saw a tree down in the savanna, but no other damage. Animals were taken indoors for safety. Hotel...
Tokyo Disney Resort Reveals New Years 2023 Event & Merchandise
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Tokyo Disney Resort has revealed its annual New Years event, which traditionally leans more into the Japanese cultural aspects. This year being the Year of the Rabbit, we’ll be seeing lots of Thumper and Miss Bunny around from January 1 through 16 of next year.
Hole Ripped in Side of Jurassic Park River Adventure at Universal Orlando Resort During Hurricane Ian
Universal Orlando Resort remains closed today, September 29, as Hurricane Ian continues to make its way across the state. In addition to flooding in the area, the hurricane has punched a hole into the ride building for Jurassic Park River Adventure at Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Jeff Allen at...
Walt Disney World Issues September 29 Update About Hurricane Ian
Walt Disney World has issued an update about Hurricane Ian (now Tropical Storm Ian), which is making its way across Florida right now. We are thinking of our neighbors across Florida. We will get through this together and will be there to help our cast members and community. For more...
Volcano Bay & CityWalk Team Members Asked to Report Tomorrow, Select Overnight Team Members Reporting to Universal Orlando Resort Tonight as Reopening Work Continues
As Universal Orlando Resort prepares to embark on its phased reopening of the parks and destinations at the resort, some Universal Orlando Team Members working the overnight shift are being asked to report to the resort this evening to begin prep work. Additionally, general Team Members at two locations have been asked to come in as scheduled tomorrow.
BREAKING: Disney to Release Movie Based on Beloved EPCOT Character Figment
According to Deadline, the beloved EPCOT character Figment will soon be part of a feature film!. The movie will be produced by Seth Rogen’s Point Grey Pictures, with “Pokémon Detective Pikachu”‘s Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit as writers. Figment was introduced to the world in...
Tokyo Disney Resort Cancels New Years Eve Party for Third Year in a Row
For the third year in a row, Tokyo Disney Resort has cancelled their annual New Years Eve party. The party, which was an annual tradition from 1993 through 2020, has been cancelled under the premise of COVID-19 prevention since the 2020-21 event. The last party was held on December 31, 2019 through January 1, 2020.
First Paint Appears On El CapiTOON Theater in Preparation for Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland
This morning we noticed some new paint on the El CapiTOON Theater façade. We found the new paint from the small area visible to the public, marking some of the first steps guests can see towards the installation of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway in Disneyland since Mickey’s Toontown closed.
