PHOTO REPORT: Disneyland Resort 9/20/22 (Eudora’s Chic Boutique Opens, Walt’s Apartment Gets a New Lamp, Downtown Disney Celebrates Hispanic & Latin American Cultures, and More)

By Charly Shelton
WDW News Today
 3 days ago
WDW News Today

Walls Down Around Universal’s Great Movie Escape at Universal CityWalk Orlando

Visiting Universal Orlando CityWalk today, we noticed that the construction walls have come down around the park’s upcoming Universal’s Great Movie Escape attraction. This past February, we broke the news that Universal was bringing this new experience to CityWalk. It wasn’t until June when Universal finally confirmed what we already knew.
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

Over 12 Inches of Rain Observed at Walt Disney World During Hurricane Ian

Walt Disney World has seen over 12 inches of rain during Hurricane Ian (now Tropical Storm Ian), News 6 Orlando reported live today. News 6 reported that Walt Disney World has seen at least 12.13 inches of rain. Some areas have had less, with Disney’s Hollywood Studios getting 11.46 inches.
ENVIRONMENT
WDW News Today

Meal Kits and Special Activities Now Available for Walt Disney World Resort Hotel Guests During Hurricane Ian

As Hurricane Ian begins to bear down on Central Florida, Walt Disney World resort hotels have begun preparing special menus and activities for guests hunkering down. At Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge – Jambo House, menus for meal kits can be found by the refrigerated section in The Mara, though when we visited, the full menu was still being offered. Options include a boxed meal for breakfast for both adults and kids, while lunch and dinner offers a variety of sandwiches for $7.00 each, including roast beef and cheddar cheese, tuna salad, chicken salad, egg salad, ham and American cheese, as well as a vegetarian wrap. Each meal kit also comes with carrots, fresh fruit, potato chips, a chocolate chip cookie, and a bottle of Dasani water. For kids, there’s a ham and cheese and a peanut butter and jelly sandwich kit for $6.00 each.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Universal Orlando Resort Issues September 29 Statement About Hurricane Ian

While Hurricane Ian has been downgraded to Tropical Storm Ian, it is still causing treacherous conditions in central Florida. Universal Orlando Resort remains closed today, September 29, and has issued a new statement. The statement reads:. Our thoughts go out to all those impacted by Hurricane Ian and we stand...
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Extends Timeline for Waived Cancellation Fees Due to Hurricane Ian

Due to the impact of Tropical Storm Ian (Hurricane Ian until this morning), Walt Disney World waived cancellation and change fees for hotel reservations through Monday, October 3. They have now extended this timeline. Disney is waiving cancellation and change fees for check-ins through Thursday, October 6, 2022. For more...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Hotel Reservations Suspended Through October 2

Walt Disney World Resort is not allowing new hotel reservations through Monday, October 2, 2022, due to Hurricane Ian (now Tropical Storm Ian). Previously, reservations had been suspended through Saturday, October 1. Guests can now make reservations beginning on October 3. For more information on booking your next trip with...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

New Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Ceramic Starbucks Tumblers Now On Sale

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. New ceramic Starbucks tumblers inspired by Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure are available at Disneyland Resort. We found them in World of Disney at Downtown Disney District. We also found the Disneyland Park tumbler in Market...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: Preparation Begins for Hurricane Ian at Magic Kingdom

As we walked into Magic Kingdom, we noticed preparations for Hurricane Ian at Walt Disney World Resort. One of the first things we noticed was the cake removed from the entrance topiary. However, the larger topiaries and decorations remained in place. The pumpkins near the entrance to Main Street, U.S.A.,...
ENVIRONMENT
WDW News Today

Tokyo Disney Resort Reveals New Years 2023 Event & Merchandise

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Tokyo Disney Resort has revealed its annual New Years event, which traditionally leans more into the Japanese cultural aspects. This year being the Year of the Rabbit, we’ll be seeing lots of Thumper and Miss Bunny around from January 1 through 16 of next year.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Issues September 29 Update About Hurricane Ian

Walt Disney World has issued an update about Hurricane Ian (now Tropical Storm Ian), which is making its way across Florida right now. We are thinking of our neighbors across Florida. We will get through this together and will be there to help our cast members and community. For more...
FLORIDA STATE
WDW News Today

Volcano Bay & CityWalk Team Members Asked to Report Tomorrow, Select Overnight Team Members Reporting to Universal Orlando Resort Tonight as Reopening Work Continues

As Universal Orlando Resort prepares to embark on its phased reopening of the parks and destinations at the resort, some Universal Orlando Team Members working the overnight shift are being asked to report to the resort this evening to begin prep work. Additionally, general Team Members at two locations have been asked to come in as scheduled tomorrow.
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Disney to Release Movie Based on Beloved EPCOT Character Figment

According to Deadline, the beloved EPCOT character Figment will soon be part of a feature film!. The movie will be produced by Seth Rogen’s Point Grey Pictures, with “Pokémon Detective Pikachu”‘s Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit as writers. Figment was introduced to the world in...
MOVIES
WDW News Today

Tokyo Disney Resort Cancels New Years Eve Party for Third Year in a Row

For the third year in a row, Tokyo Disney Resort has cancelled their annual New Years Eve party. The party, which was an annual tradition from 1993 through 2020, has been cancelled under the premise of COVID-19 prevention since the 2020-21 event. The last party was held on December 31, 2019 through January 1, 2020.
TRAVEL

