Scott A Maze
3d ago
What was she supposed to say ?? She didn’t agree with or condone anything or anyone . Whatever she would have said she would make some mad and some happy but she chose to stay focused on the questions and the team where she is coaching today. My opinion anyway
Reply
7
James Carroll
2d ago
and thats how you ask for acceptance and tolerance, by giving none because they don't say what you want them to. you are ignorant players.
Reply
3
southern born totally
3d ago
Who cares she is right where she belongs
Reply
15
Comments / 11