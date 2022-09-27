ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Texas, West Virginia both in search of much-needed conference win

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BPZl0_0iBP5NV200

Texas finds itself in a familiar head-scratching position and looking for answers as it faces surging West Virginia on Saturday evening in an early, but very crucial, Big 12 Conference dustup in Austin, Texas.

Neither Texas, which dropped out of the AP Top 25 this week, nor West Virginia can afford another conference loss so early in the season, so expect the fur to be flying under the lights in the heart of Texas.

The Longhorns (2-2, 0-1 Big 12) return home after a 37-34 overtime loss at Texas Tech last Saturday in which they squandered a 14-point third-quarter lead. The Longhorns needed a Bert Auburn 48-yard field goal on the final play of regulation, produced via a four-play, 46-yard drive in just 21 seconds with no timeouts to force the extra period.

“Sometimes it’s easy to look at the result and think, ‘Oh we’re not better,’ but I see a lot of improvement on where we’re at,” Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said.

“We made too many self-inflicted wounds (against Texas Tech), too many errors on our part to ultimately put ourselves in a position not to win the game. It wasn’t for lack of effort. We played hard. We didn’t play very smart.”

Preseason All-American running back Bijan Robinson fumbled on Texas’ first play of overtime, setting the table for the Red Raiders to win with a field goal on its possession. Robinson had 103 yards rushing on 16 carries in the loss and scored on runs of 8 and 40 yards. His 412 yards on the ground ranks 17th in the nation, while his seven rushing TDs are tied for third.

The Mountaineers (2-2, 0-1 Big 12) travel to Central Texas after a dominating 33-10 road win over Virginia Tech last Thursday.

West Virginia amassed 421 yards of total offense in the win and possessed the football for 17 more minutes than Virginia Tech, with quarterback JT Daniels throwing for 203 yards and a touchdown and CJ Donaldson leading the Mountaineers’ potent rushing game with 106 yards on 23 carries.

West Virginia’s two losses this year have been to No. 24 Pittsburgh on the road and to undefeated Kansas at home.

“The story of our downturn was probably exaggerated,” West Virginia head coach Neal Brown said. “We’ve been close, and I don’t know if our record really tells our story. I feel like we’ve got a good football team.”

West Virginia holds a 6-5 edge in the all-time series with the Longhorns and has won four of the six games played in Austin.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
voiceofmotown.com

Texas Head Coach Answers if Starting Quarterback Will Return Against West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia – Quinn Ewers, who was the #1 ranked overall recruit last year, was the starting quarterback for the Texas Longhorns to open the season. In the first half of the Longhorns’ second game of the season against Alabama, Ewers was injured and suffered a strained clavicle. At the time, Ewers was expected to miss 4-6 weeks.
MORGANTOWN, WV
sonsofsaturday.com

Rothe from the Top Rope - WVU: More of the Same

A much hyped night game on national television... and an all too similar result. It is becoming harder and harder each week to think of new things to say about the 2022 Virginia Tech football team. Truth of the matter is they just aren't very good. This is a result...
BLACKSBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Austin, TX
Sports
City
Morgantown, WV
City
Austin, TX
Metro News

Simpson resigns from position as Trinity football coach

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Trinity’s football team has experienced a solid start to the 2022 season by winning three of its first four games. If the Warriors are to maintain and build on their success the remainder of this season, they’ll have to do so with a new head coach.
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neal Brown
wvpublic.org

WVU Considers Selling Donated Farm In Monroe County

The Autumn Harvest Festival in Monroe County is a yearly tradition. Agriculture and community has been celebrated at this event for over three decades. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the festival returned on Sept. 24 to Willow Bend Road, near Union, West Virginia. But for some, the return was bittersweet.
MONROE COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling director makes Lifetime movies in West Virginia

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — You know Wheeling filmmaker Shawn Holmes for his indie success…now you may see his movies when you switch on your cable. Following his 20-minute short “How to Tie a Tie,” Holmes was tapped to create movies for the Lifetime channel. He’s just wrapped ‘A Rose for Her Grave,’ which follows a […]
WHEELING, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Virginia#Texas Tech#Central Texas#American Football#Sports#Longhorns#The Red Raiders
wvpublic.org

Students Push Back On Pride Flag Ban And Autumn Harvest Festival Future In Doubt, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, the Monongalia County school superintendent earlier this month sent a letter to the county’s principals asking that Pride flags be removed from classrooms. Since then, community members have spoken at two county board of education meetings in favor of returning the flags to classrooms. As Chris Schulz reports, most recently students have taken matters into their own hands.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

New biking and hiking trail opens in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – The City of Morgantown and West Virginia University have made it a goal to have an outdoor wilderness hiking and biking trail within one mile of every citizen. WVU’s Brad and Alys Smith Outdoor Economic Collaborative held a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday morning for the first three miles […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Former WTRF employee, now living in path of Hurricane Ian

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) One of our Former Reporters Dave Elias now lives and works in Fort Myers, Cape Coral Florida where Hurricane Ian is suspected to make land fall. Hurricane Ian is a Category 3 right now but it is expected to strengthen. Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall late Wednesday night into early […]
FORT MYERS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Football
WDTV

WVU students affected by Cryptosporidium infection

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia University spokesperson says there are WVU students that have been affected by a recent Cryptospordium infection. Currently, two students have been affected by the infection. Those infected were part of a dairy heifer management class helf at the Stewartstown Road cattle farm, according to the University spokesperson.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

78K+
Followers
59K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy