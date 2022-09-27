ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU tries to keep streak rolling with road test at Auburn

By Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

Brian Kelly is a month into his first season as LSU’s head coach as he prepares his team for its first conference road game.

LSU (3-1, 1-0) has won three games in a row as it prepares to visit Auburn (3-1, 1-0) Saturday night in the first of six straight games against SEC competition.

“This first month was kind of like, let’s put this together.” Kelly said. “Now we have to apply it to the SEC. That’s a step up. The next month will be good and bad days. We’re going to get hit in the mouth.”

LSU lost its season opener against Florida State, then sandwiched nonconference wins against outmanned opponents (Southern and New Mexico) around a 31-16 home win against Mississippi State in the conference opener.

Kelly said quarterback Jayden Daniels has no ill effects from a lower back strain that knocked him out of the New Mexico game last Saturday.

Auburn coach Bryan Harsin said he’s looking for his quarterback, Robby Ashford, to build off his first start in a 17-14 overtime win against Missouri in the SEC opener last Saturday.

Ashford filled in for TJ Finley, who suffered a shoulder injury, and completed 12 of 18 for 127 yards and ran 15 times for 46 yards and a touchdown against Missouri.

Harsin said Finley will practice ahead of the LSU game.

“I think Robby managed things well,” Harsin said. “I think he made some good decisions and we took care of the football. He utilized his legs and he made some good throws at times. Overall, his demeanor, his attitude, his approach were real good.”

Auburn narrowly escaped an upset against Missouri when the Tigers missed a 26-yard field goal as time expired in the fourth quarter. Auburn kicked a field goal on the first possession of overtime, then a Missouri fumble landed in the end zone for a touchback to end play.

The Auburn offense is second-to-last in the SEC in yards per game (376.8), 12th in passing yards per game (202.8) and 10th in rushing yards per game (174).

“There’s plenty to improve on (offensively),” Harsin said. “If we can get some of the pass game, run game balance going that’ll help us.”

–Field Level Media

