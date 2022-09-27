ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness commemorates national recovery month

By Drew Ascione
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 3 days ago

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – September is the time Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness commemorates national recovery month every year to increase awareness and understanding of mental health and substance use disorders.

Organizers also aim to celebrate people who are in recovery. This year’s theme is “recovery is for everyone: every person, every family, every community”.

The goal is to celebrate everyone who makes recovery possible and spreads the message that others can do it too.

The department is celebrating the month with different events throughout the community and a full list of these events can be found here.

The post Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness commemorates national recovery month appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 3-12

Love of Literacy Luncheon comes to Elings Park

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Love of Literacy Luncheon will be held Thursday afternoon in Goodrich Grove at Elings Park.The luncheon will raise funds that support the development of staff which will in turn increase literacy rates for Santa Barbara Unified students. The Santa Barbara Education Foundation and the Santa Barbara Unified School District Superintendent The post Love of Literacy Luncheon comes to Elings Park appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Health
Santa Barbara County, CA
Government
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
News Channel 3-12

Hillside hosts garden party fundraiser to benefit residents living with intellectual and developmental disabilities

Hillside, a local non-profit, hosted a garden party fundraiser on Sunday afternoon to benefit the facility's 59 residents living with intellectual and developmental disabilities, according to the organization. The post Hillside hosts garden party fundraiser to benefit residents living with intellectual and developmental disabilities appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
News Channel 3-12

Oxnard ranks fourth of list of neighborly cities

OXNARD, Calif.-Oxnard residents have something new to feel good about. Oxnard ranked fourth on Neighbor.com's third annual "Most Neighborly Cities in America" survey. The nationwide neighborhood storage company based its rankings a variety of data including charitable donations, volunteering, and happiness. Oxnard is known for its strawberry fields, cultural festivals, historic district, harbor and beaches.  The post Oxnard ranks fourth of list of neighborly cities appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
OXNARD, CA
Lompoc Record

More than 150 expected to Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Waller Park in Santa Maria

Families and friends of Alzheimer’s patients and others who support finding an end to the disease will take the Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday morning in Santa Maria. After being held at Rotary Centennial Park last year, the walk will return to its original location at Waller Park, where members of the public can sign up to participate in the walk at 8:30 a.m. at 3107 Orcutt Road or just cheer for the walkers as they make laps around the grounds.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Controversy Erupts over Use of Spring Water by Gaviota Beach

When it rains in Santa Barbara County, the beaches might get about 10 or 15 inches over the course of a year, but at Gaviota Peak, it can be more like 60 inches. That’s been important for the life cycle of the steelhead trout that swim through the estuary alongside the campgrounds and parking lot at Gaviota State Beach to reach the upper stretches of Gaviota Creek, which wraps around the backside of Gaviota Peak. Keeping the estuary open and stocked with creek water is the intent of a lawsuit newly filed by the Coastal Ranches Conservancy against state Parks & Rec.
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy