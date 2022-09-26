Aztecs Scouting Report: Boise State

Mountain West play opens this week for San Diego State, which travels to Boise State.

The game matches two teams looking to put ups and downs from the season’s first four weeks behind them.

Boise State (2-2, 1-0 MW) is a 6-point favorite over the Aztecs (2-2) for Friday night’s game, which kicks off at 5 p.m. PT (Fox Sports 1) on the Broncos’ blue turf at Albertsons Stadium.

Both teams come into the game searching for some offensive consistency, which explains why oddsmakers put the over-under at 39 points.

SDSU leads the overall series 4-3 following last year’s 27-16 victory over the Broncos at Carson's Dignity Health Sports Park.

The Aztecs are 2-1 at Boise, winning 19-13 in 2018 when they last traveled to Idaho.

About the Broncos

Boise State suffered one of the program’s biggest defeats in decades last week in a 27-10 loss at UTEP.

For context, the Broncos scored 54 points against the Miners last season, by far the team’s best offensive performance (only one other game have they scored as many as 40 points) under second-year head coach Andy Avalos.

Offense has been an issue most of Avalos’ brief tenure and he reacted swiftly to the loss, firing offensive coordinator Tim Plough the following day.

“This was a difficult decision, but I believe it is in the best interest of our program,” Avalos said in a statement. “Our team goals are still in front of us and we are focused on working to accomplish them.

“Tim is a good football coach and I have no doubt he will continue to positively impact the young men he works with in the future.”

Dirk Koetter, on staff this season as an offensive analyst, was named to replace Plough. Koetter has served as an offensive coordinator for five college teams and three NFL teams.

Koetter was Boise State’s head coach from 1998-2000 before becoming head coach at Arizona State. Koetter spent 15 years coaching in the NFL, including the 2016-18 as head coach at Tampa Bay.

Boise State’s victories came against New Mexico (31-13) and U-T Martin (30-7). The losses were against Oregon State (34-17) and UTEP (27-10).

The offense

Boise State has struggled while moving to a run-dominated, ball-control offense this season, a change necessitated, perhaps, by a subpar offensive line.

The offensive challenges continued in the first half against UTEP, so the Broncos tried going more uptempo in the second half.

That didn’t work, either. Boise State finished with only 177 yards — 93 yards passing/84 yards rushing — in total offense. It was reportedly the first time in 25 years the Broncos failed to reach 100 yards passing or 100 yards rushing in a game.

That prompted the change in offensive coordinator.

It appears now there will be a change at quarterback as well.

Starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier has had his struggles. He was 13-for-34 for 93 yards and a touchdown against UTEP, making him 51-for-94 (54.3 percent) for 497 yards with six TDs/three INTs across four games.

Bronco Nation News reported Monday morning that Bachmeier, a four-year starter for Boise State, will enter the transfer portal.

Apparently, Bachmeier had some indication the Broncos were going to give redshirt freshman quarterback Taylen Green an opportunity.

Green replaced Bachmeier in a season-opening loss at Oregon State, showing well in completing 19 of 28 passes for 155 yards while rushing 11 times for 102 yards.

Boise State ranks 121st in the nation in total offense (283.2 ypg), four spots below SDSU (293.5 ypg).

Junior running back George Holani (73 carries, 261 yards, TD) leads the Broncos’ ground game and also is among the team’s top receiving options (11 catches, 96 yards, 2 TDs.

The team’s top wide receivers have been sophomore Latrell Caples (14 catches, 125 yards, 2 TDs) and senior Stefan Cobbs (12 catches, 103 yards, 2 TDs).

The defense

Boise State’s defense is what has prevented Broncos fans from really being frustrated this season.

The Broncos rank 15th in the nation in total defense (266.8 ypg), effective against both the pass (13th at 159.8 ypg) and the run (31st at 107.0 ypg).

Stopping SDSU’s running game, which ranks tied for 18th in the country with 219.7 ypg, will be the tallest task for Boise.

Senior linebacker DJ Schramm leads the team with 33 tackles, although graduate defensive end George Tarlas (16 tackles, two sacks, four QB hurries) and graduate middle linebacker Ezekiel Noa (14 tackles, 1 1/2 sacks, forced fumble) have gotten to the quarterback more than anyone else.

Noa, a Helix High graduate, was joined on the team this season by younger brother Elelyon, a junior running back who transferred from Utah State.

Boise State is a .500 team because the offense has scored roughly as many points a game (22.0) as the defense has allowed (20.5).

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .