Read full article on original website
Related
wufe967.com
Georgia Department of Transportation Prepares for Hurricane Ian
ATLANTA, GA – The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) is monitoring Hurricane Ian’s trajectory and changes to predictions on how the storm will affect the state. Georgia DOT teams statewide have equipment loaded and crews are on alert, including immediate-response strike teams ready to respond should the storm turn into a severe weather event anywhere in the state.
Comments / 0