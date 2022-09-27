Read full article on original website
WLUC
Marquette Township Board hears options from MCRC for Forestville bypass proposal
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday a joint work session was held between the Marquette Township Board and the Marquette County Road Commission (MCRC). The groups discussed plans for a Forestville housing development and the township roads likely to be impacted. Jim Iwanicki, MCRC Engineer Manager, explained the options and...
WLUC
City of Marquette finalizes shoreline restoration project
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Work to protect part of Marquette’s lakeshore is complete. The city of Marquette unveiled a finished coastal zone Thursday afternoon. The coastal restoration project is located at the intersection of Pine Street and Lakeshore Boulevard. The area acts as a natural floodgate to mitigate possible flooding onto the road. The city’s Director of Community Development, Dennis Stachewicz said this project is just one part of an effort over the past decade.
WLUC
Marquette Board of Light and Power to optimize energy use
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette’s energy grid is about to be a little more efficient. The Marquette Board of Light and Power held a meeting Tuesday. Energy optimization was on the agenda. The board passed a motion to hire a company to help people use their energy more efficiently.
WLUC
Gov. Whitmer increases secondary road patrol funding by 50 percent
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill increasing road patrol funding by 50 percent. This kind of funding is more for rural road patrols; for example, M-35 and M-553 in Marquette County. When COVID-19 hit, there were fewer tickets being written which in turn decreased patrol funding....
WLUC
Marquette realtors prep for October cook-off fundraiser to benefit TV6 Canathon
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The TV6 Canathon is coming up. Several Marquette County realtors are holding a cook-off next month as a fundraiser to help feed a hungry neighbor. From soups to chilies, members of the RE/MAX 1st Realty team put their best dish forward Wednesday vying to be...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Escanaba Continues Improving West Side Recreation Area
The City of Escanaba Recreation Director Kim Peterson is pleased to announce the completion of boardwalk and signage at the approximate 1,260 acre West Side Recreation Area, often referred to as North 30th or the Old Ski Hill area. Approximately 2,000 feet of boardwalk was constructed during 2020 and 2021...
WLUC
DNR teaches public about turkeys as more appear in Northern UP
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A public forum with three speakers talked Thursday about an increased presence of turkeys in more northern parts of the U.P. Turkeys were known to populate Dickinson, Delta and Menominee counties. Now, flocks can be found as far north as the Keweenaw. The Michigan DNR says...
WLUC
Dickinson County bakery prepares for Oktoberfest festival
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County gluten-free bakery is getting ready for this weekend’s Oktoberfest celebration in Iron Mountain. Staff are balancing preparation for the festival and a busy wedding season. Dulce Nulla Gourmet Desserts has been in downtown Iron Mountain for nearly two years. What makes...
WLUC
UPDATE: No injuries in Baraga Ave. fire in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - No injuries were reported Thursday in a Baraga Ave. fire in Marquette. Around 5:15 p.m. on Thursday the Marquette City Fire Department says it responded to 136 W. Baraga Ave. for a structure fire. The fire was found on the first floor of the building. The...
WLUC
Pizza With a Purpose returns for 6th year
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - For the sixth year, Pictured Rocks Pizza in Munising has partnered with Alger County Communities That Care (AC3) to highlight suicide prevention through Pizza With A Purpose. AC3 Member Mary Jo O’halloran-Torongo said the annual event has become quite a success. “We have raised over...
WLUC
UPDATE: NMU board announces new university president
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Brock Tessman of Montana has been named the 17th president of Northern Michigan University. The Northern Michigan University Board of Trustees voted unanimously to hire Tessman during a hybrid meeting Thursday morning. Tessman currently is the Deputy Commissioner of Higher Education for the Montana University System. He grew up in Plymouth, Mich.
WLUC
Dickinson County students learn about careers in the trades
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - More than 400 students at the Dickinson-Iron ISD Tech Center explored careers in the trades at a career fair Wednesday. The event was hosted by the U.P. Construction Council. More than 20 vendors displayed tools and career options for students. “We really don’t market jobs...
WLUC
TV6 team to design ceiling tile at Stucko’s Pub and Grill
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan Today takes its show no. 127 on the road to Stucko’s Pub and Grill. Owner Mike Stucko gives you a behind-the-scenes look at the tiny kitchen space. Stucko shows off his favorite ceiling tiles and talks about the history of the colorful designs.
WLUC
Feeding America will distribute food in multiple Upper Peninsula locations Wednesday
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be distributing food in multiple locations on Wednesday. One location will be in Schoolcraft County at the Central Park ball field in Manistique located on 345 Elm Street. The distribution of items will begin at 10 a.m. The second location will be in Marquette County. That will be located at Grace Lutheran Church, 558 West M-35 in Gwinn. Distribution there will begin at 4:30 p.m.
WLUC
Fall auction fundraiser for Fortune Lake Lutheran Camp to return Saturday
CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - An annual fall fundraiser will return to Fortune Lake Lutheran Camp in Crystal Falls, starting Saturday. For 26 years, the camp has hosted its “Fall Fest,” where quilts are auctioned off as a fundraiser. The camp’s goal is to raise $25,000. The money will be used to offset the cost of admission.
WLUC
OSF Healthcare Foundation to host Heart of Gold dinner
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The 23rd annual OSF HealthCare Foundation Heart of Gold dinner will be held Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at the Island Resort & Casino Convention Center. The event features a dinner consisting of several courses prepared and presented by chefs from across the Upper Peninsula. All of which are members of the Upper Michigan Chapter of the American Culinary Federation.
WLUC
Nerds of Marquette kicking off spooky season with upcoming Horrorball
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The spirit of Halloween will haunt Marquette’s Masonic Center this Friday. The Nerds of Marquette group is hosting its first-ever Horrorball: a Halloween-themed dance party. Joel Siegel talks about why this locale is a perfect spot for kicking off all things Halloween. Siegel talks about...
WLUC
US-41 reopens after truck fire
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A truck caught fire Thursday evening, causing westbound lanes of US-41 to close between McClellan Avenue and the roundabout near UP Health System-Marquette. The stretch of highway was blocked off for around a half hour shortly after 7 p.m. No injuries were reported and the cause...
WLUC
Gwinn High School removes gay pride flags
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Gwinn school district has removed gay pride flags from classrooms. Around Gwinn High School pride flags are nowhere in sight. Three flags were removed last week after a school board meeting, where the board discussed the district’s flag policy, but took no formal action.
WLUC
Fall Phantasm to return to Lakenenland Saturday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The second Fall Phantasm annual fundraiser is returning to Lakenenland Sculpture Park Saturday. The theme for this year’s festival is myth and fire. The free event will include live music, an immersive market, workshops, theatre and dance and a number of vendors. Attendees are encouraged to dress up in their own costumes to be a part of the festivities.
