Somerset, PA

Tribune-Review

Franklin Regional puts new spin on homecoming vote

Franklin Regional officials have introduced an additional round of homecoming voting this year to recognize student achievement. “We chose four categories — academics, arts, athletics and citizenship — and asked students to first nominate classmates for those categories, explaining their reasoning,” said FR Communications Director Tina Gillen.
PLUM, PA
abc23.com

IUP Campus Threat

Officials with the Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP) say they are investigating a social media rumor of an alleged threat against the campus. Campus officials say, as a precaution, the university has increased the police presence around the campus but add that “no evidence has been found” to deem the threat credible.
INDIANA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: Apple jamboree, craft shows, car cruise

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Cambria County 911 dispatchers are 'Prepared Live'

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — The Cambria County Department of Emergency Services implemented a new life saving program on Tuesday. The program is called Prepared Live and allows Cambria County 911 services to receive G.P.S locations, multimedia and live streams from those who call using a cell phone. “This allows...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Somerset, PA
Health
City
Somerset, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Somerset, PA
Education
pittsburghmagazine.com

House of the Week: Custom-Built Home on 71 Acres in Southern Butler County

Situated on 71 Acres in a private setting with amazing views, this five-bedroom home features over 6,000 square feet of living space. In addition is a heated three-car attached garage, and an 80×40 heated pole barn and workshop. Bring your horses, cars and toys. Perennial gardens adorn a three-tier fountain, stone walls and cobblestone governor’s drive. In the rear yard is a cobblestone patio, a grand outdoor fireplace and dual waterfalls. The owner’s suite is on the main level and includes a large glass surround walk-in shower, a luxury tub and a walk-in California closet. The large kitchen features granite countertops, a Viking Gas Range and extensive cabinetry. It opens to a two-story living room with a fireplace and built-ins and access to the back porch. Covered porches span the length of the home. The lower walkout is enormous and open and includes a commercial wet bar, seating for 12, a coffered billiard ceiling, built-ins, a fireplace, a bath and a bedroom.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PhillyBite

5 Best Bakeries in Pennsylvania

- When you want to savor a delicious baked good, the state of Pennsylvania is a great place to go. Some of the best bakeries in Pennsylvania are located in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. You can also check out Oakmont Bakery in Oakmont. In addition, if you're a fan of French pastries, you may want to visit Isgro Pastries in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tribune-Review

5 things to do in Westmoreland County: Sept. 30-Oct. 2

Downtown Irwin will be rockin’ and rollin’ this weekend, with these concerts at The Lamp Theatre, 222 Main St.:. • Foreigners Journey, featuring Constantine Maroulis, 8 p.m. Friday. The tribute band performs hits from both Foreigner and Journey, along with originals by front man Maroulis, the sixth-place finisher on “American Idol” in 2005 and a 2009 Tony Award nominee for his lead role in “Rock of Ages.” Tickets are $39.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
pghcitypaper.com

Best Psychic/Tarot Reader: Arts & Crafts: Botanica & Occult Shop

As far back as she can remember, Amber Epps, co-owner of the Arts & Crafts: Botanica & Occult Shop in Garfield, has always had a connection to the occult. “When I was young, I can recall sensing spirits and having an extremely strong intuition, which some may refer to as psychic abilities, as well as prophetic dreams,” Epps tells Pittsburgh City Paper. She adds that her mother also saw spirits and could sense the moment a person died. “So none of this was strange to me.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Retired Sharpsburg K-9 dies

Jango, a German shepherd K-9 officer that retired from the Sharpsburg Borough police in August, has died. The K-9 unit posted a tribute on their Facebook page Tuesday, giving Jango’s “end of watch” as 9/25/22. WPXI news partner Tribune-Review reported the 6-year-old dog retired after four years...
SHARPSBURG, PA
Tribune-Review

Road work to restrict traffic in North Apollo, Kiski Township

Resurfacing work will restrict traffic on North Warren Avenue in North Apollo and River Road in Kiski Township the week of Oct. 10, PennDOT announced. Milling and resurfacing work is scheduled to start at 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10. Drivers should expect traffic pattern changes and lane restrictions between North 11th Street in North Apollo and Gravel Bar Road in Kiski Township, PennDOT said.
NORTH APOLLO, PA

