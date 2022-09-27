Read full article on original website
Franklin Regional puts new spin on homecoming vote
Franklin Regional officials have introduced an additional round of homecoming voting this year to recognize student achievement. “We chose four categories — academics, arts, athletics and citizenship — and asked students to first nominate classmates for those categories, explaining their reasoning,” said FR Communications Director Tina Gillen.
abc23.com
IUP Campus Threat
Officials with the Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP) say they are investigating a social media rumor of an alleged threat against the campus. Campus officials say, as a precaution, the university has increased the police presence around the campus but add that “no evidence has been found” to deem the threat credible.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Apple jamboree, craft shows, car cruise
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
WJAC TV
Cambria County 911 dispatchers are 'Prepared Live'
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — The Cambria County Department of Emergency Services implemented a new life saving program on Tuesday. The program is called Prepared Live and allows Cambria County 911 services to receive G.P.S locations, multimedia and live streams from those who call using a cell phone. “This allows...
pittsburghmagazine.com
House of the Week: Custom-Built Home on 71 Acres in Southern Butler County
Situated on 71 Acres in a private setting with amazing views, this five-bedroom home features over 6,000 square feet of living space. In addition is a heated three-car attached garage, and an 80×40 heated pole barn and workshop. Bring your horses, cars and toys. Perennial gardens adorn a three-tier fountain, stone walls and cobblestone governor’s drive. In the rear yard is a cobblestone patio, a grand outdoor fireplace and dual waterfalls. The owner’s suite is on the main level and includes a large glass surround walk-in shower, a luxury tub and a walk-in California closet. The large kitchen features granite countertops, a Viking Gas Range and extensive cabinetry. It opens to a two-story living room with a fireplace and built-ins and access to the back porch. Covered porches span the length of the home. The lower walkout is enormous and open and includes a commercial wet bar, seating for 12, a coffered billiard ceiling, built-ins, a fireplace, a bath and a bedroom.
PhillyBite
5 Best Bakeries in Pennsylvania
- When you want to savor a delicious baked good, the state of Pennsylvania is a great place to go. Some of the best bakeries in Pennsylvania are located in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. You can also check out Oakmont Bakery in Oakmont. In addition, if you're a fan of French pastries, you may want to visit Isgro Pastries in Philadelphia.
5 things to do in Westmoreland County: Sept. 30-Oct. 2
Downtown Irwin will be rockin’ and rollin’ this weekend, with these concerts at The Lamp Theatre, 222 Main St.:. • Foreigners Journey, featuring Constantine Maroulis, 8 p.m. Friday. The tribute band performs hits from both Foreigner and Journey, along with originals by front man Maroulis, the sixth-place finisher on “American Idol” in 2005 and a 2009 Tony Award nominee for his lead role in “Rock of Ages.” Tickets are $39.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Building the Valley: One of nation's largest building wholesalers sets up in Harmar
One of the nation’s largest building suppliers has opened a location in Harmar. ABC Supply Co. opened its doors Aug. 1 at 460 Nixon Road. “We’re a 40,000-plus-square-foot, all-under-roof supplier,” said site manager Mike Mrakovich. “We will be a one-stop shop for the Cheswick community and surrounding areas.”
Pittsburgh natives in Florida give update on hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is rapidly intensifying off Florida, gaining top winds of 155 mph, just shy of a Category 5. The National Hurricane Center says only two category 5 hurricanes have hit the U.S. in the past 30 years. Fort Myers is at the highest risk.
Western Pennsylvania natives in Florida prepare for Hurricane Ian to make landfall
Claire Dice was planning to return to Penn Hills on Friday from her vacation in Florida. But at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dice got word that Indian Shores, a town on the Gulf Coast barrier island where she is staying, was being evacuated as Hurricane Ian prepares to make landfall in the U.S.
Pittsburgh couple postpones Florida wedding due to Hurricane Ian, at least 20 guests stranded
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh couple was supposed to get married on Marco Island this week but now they’ve had to postpone due to Hurricane Ian. However, the bride tells Channel 11 that’s not her biggest concern. “We have so many friends that are already down there that...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pumpkin patches, hayrides, corn mazes: These farms go all in for Halloween
You might have a good shot at finding one — and a lot more — at one of these pumpkin patches. As always, its wise to call ahead to check hours, admission costs and availability of activities during the week and weekends. Janoski’s Farm & Greenhouse. •...
WJAC TV
DA: 'Distress' call leads authorities to investigation at Johnstown-area home
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — An investigation is underway involving a Johnstown home in the Prospect area of the city. Investigators were seen Thursday at a house along the 300 block of Ebensburg Road. Officials say police were called to the home after receiving a call from a “distressed person”...
Deer Falls Into Hole in the Middle of the Road, Pittsburgh Locals Witness the Unusual Rescue
Oh, deer! Pittsburgh residents witnessed an unusual rescue after a deer barreled into a construction zone. Finding itself trapped after falling down a large hole in the middle of the road. The unusual event happened in Pittsburgh’s Regent Square neighborhood on East End Avenue. And word spread quickly about the...
pghcitypaper.com
Best Psychic/Tarot Reader: Arts & Crafts: Botanica & Occult Shop
As far back as she can remember, Amber Epps, co-owner of the Arts & Crafts: Botanica & Occult Shop in Garfield, has always had a connection to the occult. “When I was young, I can recall sensing spirits and having an extremely strong intuition, which some may refer to as psychic abilities, as well as prophetic dreams,” Epps tells Pittsburgh City Paper. She adds that her mother also saw spirits and could sense the moment a person died. “So none of this was strange to me.”
Westmoreland eyes construction of county gun range
Westmoreland County has targeted the end of the year to open its new shooting range. Ground was broken this week on a $30,000 project to construct an outdoor facility behind the Westmoreland County Prison in Hempfield. “Any county agency can use it,” county park police Chief Henry Fontana, said.
Retired Sharpsburg K-9 dies
Jango, a German shepherd K-9 officer that retired from the Sharpsburg Borough police in August, has died. The K-9 unit posted a tribute on their Facebook page Tuesday, giving Jango’s “end of watch” as 9/25/22. WPXI news partner Tribune-Review reported the 6-year-old dog retired after four years...
Road work to restrict traffic in North Apollo, Kiski Township
Resurfacing work will restrict traffic on North Warren Avenue in North Apollo and River Road in Kiski Township the week of Oct. 10, PennDOT announced. Milling and resurfacing work is scheduled to start at 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10. Drivers should expect traffic pattern changes and lane restrictions between North 11th Street in North Apollo and Gravel Bar Road in Kiski Township, PennDOT said.
Weddings end early at popular Allegheny County wedding venue due to noise, neighbor complaints
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Neighbors we talked to say the sound carries at Hartwood Acres depending on where you live. Others tell Channel 11 they will never do business with this venue again after the way they were treated. “It was heartbreaking,” said Kelly Hall, owner of Kelly Lynn...
House damaged after fire in Mount Pleasant Township
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A house in Westmoreland County was damaged after it caught fire. Dispatchers for 911 said first responders were called to Low Street in Mount Pleasant Township at around 10:54 a.m. The family was home at the time of the fire, but there were no...
