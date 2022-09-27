Read full article on original website
Austin Trail of Lights tickets go on sale Thursday
Tickets to this season’s Trail of Lights will go on sale later Thursday morning. The trail is open to the public and admission is free on seven out of the 14 nights. The trail will be available starting Dec. 8 through Dec. 23.
First Chipotle location opens in Leander, featuring drive-thru pickup lane
Chipotle Mexican Grill opened its first Leander location Sept. 21. (Courtesy Chipotle Mexican Grill) The first Leander location of Chipotle Mexican Grill opened Sept. 21. Chipotle is a Mexican food chain that offers bowls, tacos, quesadillas, burritos and salads. The Leander location is the 50th Chipotlane in Texas, which means it has a drive-thru pickup lane that allows customers to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars, according to a company spokesperson.
Austin airport braces for busy October
Tons of travelers pouring in and out of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport — that’s what airport officials expect in October, with many major events taking place in Austin.
Round Rock location of Nancy's Sky Garden now Greens Garden following separation
The Round Rock location of Nancy's Sky Garden officially rebranded to Greens Garden on Sept. 21 following a separation, according to the company. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The Round Rock location of Nancy's Sky Garden officially rebranded to Greens Garden on Sept. 21 following a separation of business partners, according to...
Lake Travis waterfront eatery Vincent's on the Lake closing Sept. 30
Vincent's on the Lake, a Lake Travis waterfront restaurant, will close its doors Sept. 30. (Taylor Cripe/ Community Impact) Vincent’s on the Lake, a Lake Travis waterfront dining location at 5973 Hiline Road, Austin, will be closing its doors on Sept. 30. The restaurant announced on its Facebook page Sept. 23 that, due to economic conditions and low water levels, they had made a choice to close at the end of the month. 512-777-3132.
10 latest commercial permits filed in San Marcos, Buda, Kyle, including new meat market, ice cream shop, Crossfit studio
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in San Marcos, Buda and Kyle under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in San Marcos, Buda and Kyle under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
National Night Out events across Burnet County
National Night Out events will be held across the Highland Lakes on Tuesday, Oct. 4. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that brings together local law enforcement agencies, other first responders, and neighborhoods for a night of fun and camaraderie. Events are in:. Marble Falls, 6-8 p.m. at...
Take a hike. No, really. 10 of Austin’s best hiking trails to take in the beauty of the Hill Country.
If the only walks you take in Austin are to score margaritas at happy hour, you’re missing out. Austin is a city known for its outdoor spaces and swaths of green, but there’s so much to explore it can be hard to know where to start — and easy to return over and again to the places we know and love. For anyone looking to dig a little deeper into the city’s natural beauty, here are 10 hikes you’ll want to put on your list.
15 Romantic Date Night Restaurants in Austin
A classic for a reason, Jeffrey’s is an elegant fine-dining experience sure to dazzle any date. Known for their dry-aged prime beef cut by Lone Star Meats, this is a particularly good spot for the meat lovers. The signature Clarksville location also serves incredible side dishes, desserts, cocktails and much more. Enjoy 25% off bar food and wine by the glass on Monday nights and 50% off bottles of wine on Sunday nights.
1 dead after motorcycle crash on I-35 service road in north Austin
It happened just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the 12500 block of N. I-35 service road northbound. That's between W. Canyon Ridge Drive and W. Parmer Lane.
Free concert in Domain NORTHSIDE featuring The Wrecks
AUSTIN, Texas - Head out Domain NORTHSIDE on September 30 for a free concert with The Wrecks and featuring opener Mothé. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. The Wrecks will begin their performance on the custom 30,000-square-foot mural located on the rooftop off Rock Rose Avenue (above Perry’s Steakhouse).
Power outage caused by failed equipment in downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Power has been restored to all customers after a power outage in downtown Austin. Austin Energy reported the outage in the area of I-35 and Cesar Chavez at around 12:15 p.m. on September 27. At one point the outage affected nearly 2,000 customers. Austin Energy said the...
Electric vehicle rental company opens in Austin
UFO Drive, an all-electric car rental company, is launching in Austin next week.
More residential units planned for Lockhart￼
Public hearings were held for a pair of zoning changes within Lockhart’s City Limits at last week’s City Council meeting, both likely to draw more traffic on already busy roads, yet both bringing needed residential units to town. The first zoning change was for 1.746 acres at 202...
SWAT callout in north Austin, avoid area
Officers are responding to a SWAT callout near the 500 block of Delmar Avenue.
Construction workers rescued from broken boom in NW Travis County
AUSTIN, Texas - Two workers have been rescued after getting stuck in a construction boom in northwest Travis County. The Austin Fire Department said earlier Thursday afternoon the workers were stuck approximately 110 feet in the air and uninjured after the boom has lost functionality. AFD's technical rescue crews were...
Former Playland Park carousel to be revived at new Austin venue
Take a ride down memory lane.
Pumpkin Patches Around The Austin Area
It’s spooky season, and we’re ready for pumpkin patches, corn mazes, hayrides, and all things fall! Read our list below to find our favorite pumpkin patches and fall festivals in and around the the Austin area. Indian Springs Ranch. Indian Springs Ranch is having their 2nd annual pumpkin...
Drought leads to strain on Central Texas water supply
The Edwards Aquifer Authority declared Stage 4 of its Critical Period Management Plan to enforce permit reductions to the San Antonio region Aug. 13. (Graphics by Rachal Elliott/Community Impact Newspaper) Texas is experiencing its second-driest year in 128 years, affecting 23.9 million people across the state, according to the National...
Round Rock CVS location to close in November
The CVS Pharmacy located at 7001 Wyoming Springs Bvld., Round Rock, will close Nov. 3, signage posted at the store states. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) The CVS Pharmacy located at 7001 Wyoming Springs Bvld., Round Rock, will close Nov. 3. A manager of the store confirmed that the closure is due to lack of demand at that location. Other locations throughout the city will remain open, including the store nearest this location at 800 W. Old Settlers Blvd., Round Rock. 512-716-0757. www.cvs.com.
