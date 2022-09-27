ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, WA

Comments / 0

Related
q13fox.com

2 men arrested for fatal shooting in Tacoma in May

TACOMA, Wash. - Two men were arrested in connection to a fatal Tacoma shooting on May 7. According to authorities, a 24-year-old man and 23-year-old man were arrested for the murder of 24-year-old Samuel Garza-Gonzalez, who was shot and killed back in May. Another suspect in the incident was arrested on May 8.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle man faces gun, drug charges following bust in Ballard

SEATTLE - A man was charged Thursday with several drug and gun charges after a bust in Ballard. The King County Prosecutor's Office says Robert Catone faces charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of meth, fentanyl and heroin with intent to distribute. According to authorities, Seattle Police, Homeland...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Body pulled from Duwamish River; investigation underway

SEATTLE - King County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after its Marine Unit and Major Crimes division pulled from the Duwamish River on Thursday. 911 got the call around 2:30 p.m. when a body was reported in the water near the area of South Park Bridge. Deputies have not identified the...
KING COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Little League umpire accused of drugging, raping child in King County

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. - King County authorities put a $500,000 warrant out on a man charged with raping a child and giving her drugs—and the suspect works with children. According to court documents FOX 13 News obtained, 58-year-old Michael Alan Wearmouth groomed a girl, starting when she was 14 years old, with meth and other drugs.
KING COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Everett, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Seattle, WA
County
Snohomish County, WA
City
Everett, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Snohomish County, WA
Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
Washington County, OR
Crime & Safety
County
Washington County, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
q13fox.com

Woman charged in hit-and-run that killed 80-year-old in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. - Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a woman in connection with a hit-and-run that left an 80-year-old woman dead this summer. Investigators said on Aug. 15, a pedestrian was hit by an SUV in the 5400 block of Broadway in Everett. Patricia Oman died about a week later. Patti,...
EVERETT, WA
q13fox.com

New bodycam footage: Three separate shootings around the Puget Sound region

FOX 13 is getting a better look at bodycam footage of three shootings involving officers in Pierce County, Washington. 1. A domestic assault suspect fired 15 rounds at an officer in Tacoma more than a month ago. 2. An officer shoots a hit-and-run suspect who brandished a knife in Tacoma. 3. Pierce County Sheriff's Deputies open fire on a driver of a stolen vehicle.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Auburn Police seek help identifying car theft suspect

AUBURN, Wash. - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who stole a car in Auburn last weekend. According to surveillance camera footage provided by the Auburn Police Department (APD), the suspect stole a vehicle just before 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. The suspect...
AUBURN, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Sex Crimes#Violent Crime#Anchor Pub#Christian#Android
q13fox.com

Pierce County deputies seek help identifying South Hill burglary suspect

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying a burglary suspect who stole nearly $6,000 dollars-worth of items from a South Hill home. According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), on Tuesday, Sept. 20, a man walked into an open garage and stole several boxes of high-end sneakers and a laptop from a home near the Sunrise neighborhood.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
q13fox.com

Man in critical condition after Pioneer Square shooting

SEATTLE - Seattle Police are investigating a shooting in Pioneer Square that left a man critically wounded Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called to reports of a shooting at Third Ave and Yesler around 3:20 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 27-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. They treated...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Kent considers proposal to ban camping on public property

Leaders in Kent are at a crossroads after seeing an expansion of roadside homeless camps. Officials are talking about change to police enforcement and bans, even as the King County Council considers spending millions more on service-centered homeless solutions.
KENT, WA
q13fox.com

12-year-old dog found dumped in bag receiving critical care at Tacoma animal shelter

TACOMA, Wash. - A 12-year-old chihuahua found abandoned in a bag is currently receiving urgent medical care at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. The dog is suffering from severe skin issues over her entire body and extreme itchiness causing her to scratch and bite herself non-stop. The shelter’s veterinary team is working hard to alleviate the pain and improve her health with medication and antibiotics, the shelter said.
TACOMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy