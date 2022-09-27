Read full article on original website
2 men arrested for fatal shooting in Tacoma in May
TACOMA, Wash. - Two men were arrested in connection to a fatal Tacoma shooting on May 7. According to authorities, a 24-year-old man and 23-year-old man were arrested for the murder of 24-year-old Samuel Garza-Gonzalez, who was shot and killed back in May. Another suspect in the incident was arrested on May 8.
Seattle man faces gun, drug charges following bust in Ballard
SEATTLE - A man was charged Thursday with several drug and gun charges after a bust in Ballard. The King County Prosecutor's Office says Robert Catone faces charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of meth, fentanyl and heroin with intent to distribute. According to authorities, Seattle Police, Homeland...
Body pulled from Duwamish River; investigation underway
SEATTLE - King County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after its Marine Unit and Major Crimes division pulled from the Duwamish River on Thursday. 911 got the call around 2:30 p.m. when a body was reported in the water near the area of South Park Bridge. Deputies have not identified the...
Little League umpire accused of drugging, raping child in King County
MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. - King County authorities put a $500,000 warrant out on a man charged with raping a child and giving her drugs—and the suspect works with children. According to court documents FOX 13 News obtained, 58-year-old Michael Alan Wearmouth groomed a girl, starting when she was 14 years old, with meth and other drugs.
Woman charged in hit-and-run that killed 80-year-old in Everett
EVERETT, Wash. - Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a woman in connection with a hit-and-run that left an 80-year-old woman dead this summer. Investigators said on Aug. 15, a pedestrian was hit by an SUV in the 5400 block of Broadway in Everett. Patricia Oman died about a week later. Patti,...
Local shop installing more security measures after sixth burglary attempt this year
SEATTLE - A popular game shop in the Chinatown-International District has experienced a rash of break-ins in the past year. The owner of Pink Gorilla says the business has been targeted around six times in 2022 at the shop off of S King St. Because of that, he is going to take even more measures to make sure the business is secure.
New bodycam footage: Three separate shootings around the Puget Sound region
FOX 13 is getting a better look at bodycam footage of three shootings involving officers in Pierce County, Washington. 1. A domestic assault suspect fired 15 rounds at an officer in Tacoma more than a month ago. 2. An officer shoots a hit-and-run suspect who brandished a knife in Tacoma. 3. Pierce County Sheriff's Deputies open fire on a driver of a stolen vehicle.
Auburn Police seek help identifying car theft suspect
AUBURN, Wash. - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who stole a car in Auburn last weekend. According to surveillance camera footage provided by the Auburn Police Department (APD), the suspect stole a vehicle just before 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. The suspect...
Suspect in custody after shots fired in Tacoma bar
A suspect is in custody after shots were fired inside a Tacoma bar. During a confrontation with police, officers fired shots but no one was struck.
Pierce County deputies seek help identifying South Hill burglary suspect
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying a burglary suspect who stole nearly $6,000 dollars-worth of items from a South Hill home. According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), on Tuesday, Sept. 20, a man walked into an open garage and stole several boxes of high-end sneakers and a laptop from a home near the Sunrise neighborhood.
Witness to deadly SODO crash says it sheds light on bigger issue of city's homelessness crisis
SEATTLE - A business owner who witnessed a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Seattle's SODO neighborhood said the incident goes beyond the tragedy of loss of life and sheds light on the city's growing homelessness crisis. The Seattle Police Department said the man hit and killed on Wednesday was...
Former Weyerhaeuser executive, Gig Harbor man convicted 40 years after ax-murdering his wife
ROCHESTER, N.Y. - A former Gig Harbor man and Weyerhaeuser executive has been convicted for the brutal ax-murder of his wife, which happened nearly four decades ago in upstate New York. In 1982, James Krauseneck Jr., now 69, bashed Cathleen Krauseneck, 29, in the head with an ax after she...
Man in critical condition after Pioneer Square shooting
SEATTLE - Seattle Police are investigating a shooting in Pioneer Square that left a man critically wounded Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called to reports of a shooting at Third Ave and Yesler around 3:20 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 27-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. They treated...
AG: Lawsuit filed against Seattle business for scamming immigrants, abandoning them in court
SEATTLE - Attorney General (AG) Bob Ferguson announced on Wednesday that a lawsuit has been filed against a Seattle business after they were caught charging thousands of dollars to immigrants seeking asylum in the state, and then abandoning them in immigration court. According to the AG’s Office, Ana Caroline Pinto...
New details shed light on deadly pedestrian crash in SODO
A man was hit and killed by a car in Seattle's SODO neighborhood on Wednesday. A witness said the moment leading up to the incident highlights the city's growing homelessness crisis and lack of accountability.
Kent considers proposal to ban camping on public property
Leaders in Kent are at a crossroads after seeing an expansion of roadside homeless camps. Officials are talking about change to police enforcement and bans, even as the King County Council considers spending millions more on service-centered homeless solutions.
Black-owned coffee shop in Shoreline vandalized again; owners say 'enough is enough'
SHORELINE, Wash. - A popular Black-owned coffee shop in King County was vandalized yet again early Wednesday morning. Black Coffee Northwest has been the target of multiple racist attacks and incidents of vandalism in the past. "We were once again vandalized early this morning," the company wrote in a tweet...
Surveillance video shows thief breaking into 'Pink Gorilla Games'
'Pink Gorilla Games', a popular videogame, hobby store in Seattle's Chinatown-International District has once again been burglarized. New surveillance video from Monday shows a thief breaking in and stealing numerous items.
NTSB: 80% of floatplane wreckage recovered near Whidbey Island after crash killed 10
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities say they’ve recovered 80% of a floatplane that crashed earlier this month near Whidbey Island that killed all ten people on board. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the US Navy are working together to recover the wreckage. Teams began a 24/7 operation...
12-year-old dog found dumped in bag receiving critical care at Tacoma animal shelter
TACOMA, Wash. - A 12-year-old chihuahua found abandoned in a bag is currently receiving urgent medical care at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. The dog is suffering from severe skin issues over her entire body and extreme itchiness causing her to scratch and bite herself non-stop. The shelter’s veterinary team is working hard to alleviate the pain and improve her health with medication and antibiotics, the shelter said.
