Monroe, GA

cobbcountycourier.com

Main impacts of tropical storm Ian shift eastward, away from north Georgia

The path of now-tropical storm Ian has shifted eastward, although all 159 counties in Georgia are still under State of Emergency, with strong winds possible even in parts of Georgia not directly in the path of the storm. Flooding is possible in the coastal counties of Georgia, and northward into...
11Alive

Tornado victims along coastal Georgia are reliving a nightmare thanks to Ian

ATLANTA — Victims of an April tornado feel like they’re reliving a nightmare as Tropical Storm Ian threatens to bring damaging wind and rain to coastal Georgia. Bryan County near Savannah is among the areas of Georgia that are under a Tropical Storm Watch. Towns like Ellabell and Pembroke are still recovering from the April 5 tornado that devastated numerous homes and took one life.
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
southgatv.com

Kemp updates Georgians on Ian

SAVANNAH, GA- Governor Brian P. Kemp today joined state and local emergency management officials, local leaders, and others in Savannah to provide an update on Tropical Storm Ian preparations and the state’s planned response. The State of Emergency issued by Governor Kemp on Tuesday went into effect this morning...
GEORGIA STATE
#Hurricanes#National Weather Service#Ga#Tropical Storm Ian#Ecg#Gema Fema#Monroe City Administrator
Monroe Local News

Georgia DOT prepares for Hurricane Ian, offers safety tips

Editor’s Note: According to weather.com, there are no weather alerts or predictions of high winds in the local Walton County or Gwinnett County area at this time. There is currently a 44 % chance of rain showers, with winds up to 16 mph, on Friday and a 74 % chance of rain with winds under 10 mph on Saturday. The chance of rain on Sunday has dropped to 30 %.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Tracking Ian: When, where could storm make second landfall?

ATLANTA - As Hurricane Ian made landfall at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday on Florida's gulf coast, residents of the southeastern Atlantic Coast anxiously anticipate the looming storm's potential second landfall. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a state of emergency for all Georgia counties as the state prepares for Ian's effects.
GEORGIA STATE
Monroe Local News

Kemp: Georgia Named No. 1 for Business for unprecedented 9th year

Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp announced Wednesday that Georgia has been named by Area Development magazine as the No. 1 state for business for the ninth consecutive year. No other state has earned this distinction for so many years. Kemp was joined by executives from Kia Georgia, Bridgestone Golf, and Char-Broil’s parent company W.C. Bradley Company as well as members of the General Assembly, state and local economic developers, and local officials at the Kia Georgia Training Center in West Point to make the announcement.
GEORGIA STATE
Monroe Local News

Gov. Kemp Issues month-long State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian

Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today issued a State of Emergency order for all counties in Georgia in preparation for Hurricane Ian’s impact later in the week. As the storm moves through the state beginning on Friday and exiting on Sunday, heavy rainfall and damaging winds will be possible throughout Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE

