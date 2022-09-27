Read full article on original website
Gov. Kemp says Ian ‘is coming our way’ and warns Georgians to take precautions now
ATLANTA — After battering Florida, Hurricane Ian, now a tropical storm, could impact the Georgia coast. Ian’s winds weakened to 65 mph on Thursday morning. When the storm made landfall Wednesday afternoon along the Gulf Coast in Florida, it was a powerful Category 4 hurricane with winds of about 150 mph.
As Florida damage becomes clear, Georgia braces for Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. — A full picture of the damage Hurricane Ian left behind in Florida is slowly emerging Thursday afternoon as the storm starts to bear down on Georgia. Videos and photos from Fort Myers show near total destruction in some areas, with homes knocked completely off their foundations and cars and boats strewn around like toys.
The latest on Tropical Storm Ian and its impact on Georgia
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and state emergency officials have provided another update on Tropical Storm Ian. The update comes as the storm was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm overnight. Ian weakened overnight and is now a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. It is...
Main impacts of tropical storm Ian shift eastward, away from north Georgia
The path of now-tropical storm Ian has shifted eastward, although all 159 counties in Georgia are still under State of Emergency, with strong winds possible even in parts of Georgia not directly in the path of the storm. Flooding is possible in the coastal counties of Georgia, and northward into...
LIVE UPDATES: Ian restrengthens to Hurricane status as it bears down on Georgia
ATLANTA — Hurricane Ian strengthened back into a Category I storm Thursday afternoon as it moved over the Atlanta Ocean. The storm that brought widespread destruction to Florida and killed at least 9 people is now taking aim for the Georgia/South Carolina coast. Ian slammed Florida’s west coast as...
Tornado victims along coastal Georgia are reliving a nightmare thanks to Ian
ATLANTA — Victims of an April tornado feel like they’re reliving a nightmare as Tropical Storm Ian threatens to bring damaging wind and rain to coastal Georgia. Bryan County near Savannah is among the areas of Georgia that are under a Tropical Storm Watch. Towns like Ellabell and Pembroke are still recovering from the April 5 tornado that devastated numerous homes and took one life.
Ian restrengthens into a hurricane before hitting GA/SC coast
ATLANTA — State officials said there are no planned evacuations along Georgia’s coast as forecasters believe Ian restrengthen into a hurricane, but they are also warning residents who don’t leave that they will be on their own for a while as the storm passes by. Gov. Brian...
Kemp updates Georgians on Ian
SAVANNAH, GA- Governor Brian P. Kemp today joined state and local emergency management officials, local leaders, and others in Savannah to provide an update on Tropical Storm Ian preparations and the state’s planned response. The State of Emergency issued by Governor Kemp on Tuesday went into effect this morning...
Hurricane Ian expected to have local impacts on Georgia over the weekend
Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified Wednesday morning as it moved closer to the southwest Florida coast. Ian is currently a major hurricane packing 155-mph winds with gusts up to 190 mph. That is 2 mph shy of a Category 5. The eyewall of Ian is about 56 miles away from Charlotte...
Georgia and Carolinas bracing for Ian's impact
Michael Brennan of NOAA National Hurricane Center discusses how Georgia and the Carolinas are bracing for Tropical Storm Ian.Sept. 29, 2022.
Georgia DOT prepares for Hurricane Ian, offers safety tips
Editor’s Note: According to weather.com, there are no weather alerts or predictions of high winds in the local Walton County or Gwinnett County area at this time. There is currently a 44 % chance of rain showers, with winds up to 16 mph, on Friday and a 74 % chance of rain with winds under 10 mph on Saturday. The chance of rain on Sunday has dropped to 30 %.
Tracking Ian: When, where could storm make second landfall?
ATLANTA - As Hurricane Ian made landfall at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday on Florida's gulf coast, residents of the southeastern Atlantic Coast anxiously anticipate the looming storm's potential second landfall. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a state of emergency for all Georgia counties as the state prepares for Ian's effects.
Georgia farmers scramble to save harvests as Hurricane Ian approaches
South Georgia farmers, still stung by Hurricane Michael four years ago, are keeping wary eyes on the skies as Hurricane Ian approaches.
Kemp issues State of Emergency for all Georgia counties, brunt of storm expected to pass to the east of Cobb County
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp declared a State of Emergency for all Georgia counties due to the possibility of heavy rain and damaging winds as the Hurricane Ian‘s impact reaches the state. The press release announcing the declaration described the currently forecast path of the storm as follows:. Ian is...
Kemp: Georgia Named No. 1 for Business for unprecedented 9th year
Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp announced Wednesday that Georgia has been named by Area Development magazine as the No. 1 state for business for the ninth consecutive year. No other state has earned this distinction for so many years. Kemp was joined by executives from Kia Georgia, Bridgestone Golf, and Char-Broil’s parent company W.C. Bradley Company as well as members of the General Assembly, state and local economic developers, and local officials at the Kia Georgia Training Center in West Point to make the announcement.
WEATHER UPDATE: Atlanta’s forecast improves as Hurricane Ian makes landfall
Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall Wednesday on the west coast of Florida as an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane, but it will be days more before metro Atlanta feels the effects.
Here's the latest in school schedule changes in Central Georgia due to Hurricane Ian
MACON, Ga. — As Central Georgia prepares for the impact of Hurricane Ian starting later this week, local schools have started to make plans on whether to close or go virtual. As of 11 a.m. Thursday, Ian is picking up speed once again with winds back to 70 mph....
State of Emergency issued for entire state of Georgia in preparation for Hurricane Ian
Governor Brian Kemp has issued a State of Emergency for all of Georgia in preparation for Hurricane Ian. The State of Emergency will go into effect at 7:00am on Thursday, September 29, and will expire at midnight on Friday, October 28. Governor Kemp’s order makes all of the resources of...
COVID-19: Georgia 88; Gwinnett 4 and Walton County 3 more deaths reported this past week
The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Georgia is reporting 88 more deaths, Gwinnett County four more and Walton County three more deaths reported in the past week. Walton County. Total Cases –...
Gov. Kemp Issues month-long State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian
Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today issued a State of Emergency order for all counties in Georgia in preparation for Hurricane Ian’s impact later in the week. As the storm moves through the state beginning on Friday and exiting on Sunday, heavy rainfall and damaging winds will be possible throughout Georgia.
