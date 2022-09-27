Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp announced Wednesday that Georgia has been named by Area Development magazine as the No. 1 state for business for the ninth consecutive year. No other state has earned this distinction for so many years. Kemp was joined by executives from Kia Georgia, Bridgestone Golf, and Char-Broil’s parent company W.C. Bradley Company as well as members of the General Assembly, state and local economic developers, and local officials at the Kia Georgia Training Center in West Point to make the announcement.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO