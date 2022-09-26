For the past few months, Brayden Miller, 3, of Monroe has been battling B-Cell ALL Leukemia, a rare illness that has required intensive treatments. Brayden was diagnosed in early May of this year and, after being admitted to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, it was found that what he is suffering from is a very rare, high risk form of Leukemia. As a result, in the past two months he has already undergone 11 spinal taps and many chemotherapy – with many more scheduled still to come.

MONROE, GA ・ 17 HOURS AGO