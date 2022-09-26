Read full article on original website
Four Conspirators Plead Guilty to Multi-Million Dollar Dept. of Education FraudTaxBuzzColumbus, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Reported drug dealer arrested for murder of teen girlJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
3 Amazing Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Man charged with murdering his mother in Forsyth County homeJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Two Forsyth County restaurants fail health inspectionsJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Expect more travel delays this week on GA 400 in north Forsyth County
(Forsyth County, GA) Delays are expected all week on SR 400 as construction crews work along the highway in the northern section of Forsyth County. The northbound right traffic lane was closed on Monday, September 26 from SR 369 to Martin Road to begin working on the shoulder along 400 and land restriping. The lane will remain closed for construction between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Husband reported missing did not want to be found; large cache of drugs and distribution equipment found during traffic stop
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 15 – 22, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Shots fired –...
Video captures 150 mph chase on GA 400
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga — Dashcam video showed a Forsyth County sheriff’s deputy involved in a high-speed chase that lasted several minutes and reached triple digits in speeds before the suspect surrendered. Two cars were seen driving more than 100 mph, weaving in and out of traffic on Interstate...
Monroe Local News
Movies on Main in Loganville cancelled for Friday night, Sept. 30
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Sept. 29, 2022) Due to the potential for high winds and possible inclement weather because of the spin off from Hurricane Ian, the City of Loganville has cancelled the planned showing of Bad Guys at Movie on Main Friday night, Sept. 30. At this time, an alternative date has not been given.
Monroe Local News
Update: Crash on Broadnax Mill that injured 2 was head-on collision between a Porsche and a Dodge Ram truck
The crash on Broadnax Mill Road in Walton County at about 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday night resulted in one man being transported by air ambulance to Grady Memorial Hospital and another to Piedmont Walton by Walton EMS. Both men sustained serious injuries. Georgia State Patrol worked the accident. “Our investigation...
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Tractor trailer gets stuck in front yard damaging city culvert; Man in vehicle yells profanities at Walmart customers; domestic disputes
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 15 – 22, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Suspicious Vehicle –...
Fentanyl, methamphetamine seized in NE Ga drug busts
Two drug suspects—a woman from Pendergrass and a man from Jefferson—are accused of dealing methamphetamine in Jackson County. 33 year-old Maggie Rocco and 24 year-old Tyler Winchell were booked into the Jackson County jail. 180 grams of methamphetamine worth an estimated $17 thousand have been confiscated and two...
Monroe Local News
There are two weeks left to get your entry in for the 2022 Walton County Schools Festival of Trees
Registration ends on Oct. 14 at 11:59 p.m. Do you have a love for designing and decorating Christmas trees/wreaths and want to advertise your business/organization in a unique way while supporting 9 out of 15 Parent Teacher Organizations within the Walton County School District?!. Then register to be a Designer...
Vehicle becomes engulfed in flames on I-85 in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Drivers on Interstate 85 south likely caught a scary sight Wednesday morning when a vehicle erupted into flames on the side of the interstate at Jimmy Carter Boulevard. At this time, there is no information as to why the vehicle caught on fire or if...
NE Ga police blotter: Nicholson man sentenced, Gainesville man robbed, Covington woman assaulted
James Standridge gets what amounts to a life sentence: 88 years in prison for the 40 year-old Nicholson man who pleaded guilty to shooting at sheriff’s deputies in Jackson County. It happened when Standridge barricaded himself in his home in August of last year. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office...
Monroe Local News
COVID-19: Georgia 88; Gwinnett 4 and Walton County 3 more deaths reported this past week
The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Georgia is reporting 88 more deaths, Gwinnett County four more and Walton County three more deaths reported in the past week. Walton County. Total Cases –...
Former Forsyth County bus driver indicted on DUI charges
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A woman police say was behind the wheel while intoxicated in Forsyth County was indicted this month. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The indictment of Lesli Carole Davis includes two counts each of driving under the influence and reckless conduct...
cobbcountycourier.com
Multi-vehicle rollover crash in Marietta results in serious injuries to all parties
Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department issued a public information release reporting that a multi-vehicle rollover accident occured on Cobb Parkway at the Canton Road Connector, resulting in multiple serious injuries. The accident is being investigated by the Marietta Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit.
Woman sentenced in deadly hit-and-run of Sandy Springs man and his dog
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A woman who was found guilty in a deadly hit-and-run will spend the next decade behind bars. A judge sentenced Dominique Houston to 15 years for the April 2021 death of Michael Farmer in Sandy Springs. She will have to serve 10 years with the remaining five years on probation.
accesswdun.com
Motorcyclist faces charges after Monday-morning chase through Rabun County
A Lilburn man faces numerous charges after a high-speed motorcycle chase with the Georgia State Patrol in Rabun County on Monday. Shawn Patrick McLaughlin is charged with felony fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, DUI less safe, fleeing or attempting to elude, failure to obey stop sign, reckless driving, speed less than minimum, speeding in excess of maximum limits, violating restrictions of a driver’s license, improper lane change, and giving wrong signal, Rabun County Detention Center records show.
Man doing yard work robbed at gunpoint
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Hall County are searching for two robbers. Investigators say a man was robbed while blowing leaves on Peach Mountain Circle. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Two men walked up to the victim shortly before 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday,...
Monroe Local News
Kaleb’s Cause Car Show will be in support of 3-year-old Brayden Miller’s Leukemia battle
For the past few months, Brayden Miller, 3, of Monroe has been battling B-Cell ALL Leukemia, a rare illness that has required intensive treatments. Brayden was diagnosed in early May of this year and, after being admitted to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, it was found that what he is suffering from is a very rare, high risk form of Leukemia. As a result, in the past two months he has already undergone 11 spinal taps and many chemotherapy – with many more scheduled still to come.
fox5atlanta.com
Officials: Snellville residents escape burning home thanks to alert neighbor
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Seven people have been displaced by an early morning fire at a home in Snellville Monday. Officials with Gwinnett Fire say shortly before 4 a.m. crews responded to a house fire on the 3300 block of Hidden Forest Drive in Snellville. The 911 caller said that their house was on fire and that everyone inside was evacuating.
Family of 4 escapes fire that destroys DeKalb home
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A family of four is now safe after escaping a fire in their DeKalb County home overnight. The fire happened in Decatur on Second Avenue. Channel 2′s Bryan Mims was on the scene of the fire during Channel 2 News This Morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
Georgia deputies find meth while searching burglary suspect’s home
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Jackson County arrested two people following an ongoing investigation into illegal drug activity at a home in Pendergrass. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to the release, on Sept. 7 deputies with Jackson County Sheriff’s Office filed a...
