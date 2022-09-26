ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walnut Grove, GA

Michelle Hall

Expect more travel delays this week on GA 400 in north Forsyth County

(Forsyth County, GA) Delays are expected all week on SR 400 as construction crews work along the highway in the northern section of Forsyth County. The northbound right traffic lane was closed on Monday, September 26 from SR 369 to Martin Road to begin working on the shoulder along 400 and land restriping. The lane will remain closed for construction between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Video captures 150 mph chase on GA 400

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga — Dashcam video showed a Forsyth County sheriff’s deputy involved in a high-speed chase that lasted several minutes and reached triple digits in speeds before the suspect surrendered. Two cars were seen driving more than 100 mph, weaving in and out of traffic on Interstate...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Movies on Main in Loganville cancelled for Friday night, Sept. 30

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Sept. 29, 2022) Due to the potential for high winds and possible inclement weather because of the spin off from Hurricane Ian, the City of Loganville has cancelled the planned showing of Bad Guys at Movie on Main Friday night, Sept. 30. At this time, an alternative date has not been given.
LOGANVILLE, GA
WGAU

Fentanyl, methamphetamine seized in NE Ga drug busts

Two drug suspects—a woman from Pendergrass and a man from Jefferson—are accused of dealing methamphetamine in Jackson County. 33 year-old Maggie Rocco and 24 year-old Tyler Winchell were booked into the Jackson County jail. 180 grams of methamphetamine worth an estimated $17 thousand have been confiscated and two...
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Multi-vehicle rollover crash in Marietta results in serious injuries to all parties

Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department issued a public information release reporting that a multi-vehicle rollover accident occured on Cobb Parkway at the Canton Road Connector, resulting in multiple serious injuries. The accident is being investigated by the Marietta Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit.
MARIETTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Motorcyclist faces charges after Monday-morning chase through Rabun County

A Lilburn man faces numerous charges after a high-speed motorcycle chase with the Georgia State Patrol in Rabun County on Monday. Shawn Patrick McLaughlin is charged with felony fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, DUI less safe, fleeing or attempting to elude, failure to obey stop sign, reckless driving, speed less than minimum, speeding in excess of maximum limits, violating restrictions of a driver’s license, improper lane change, and giving wrong signal, Rabun County Detention Center records show.
RABUN COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man doing yard work robbed at gunpoint

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Hall County are searching for two robbers. Investigators say a man was robbed while blowing leaves on Peach Mountain Circle. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Two men walked up to the victim shortly before 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday,...
HALL COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Kaleb’s Cause Car Show will be in support of 3-year-old Brayden Miller’s Leukemia battle

For the past few months, Brayden Miller, 3, of Monroe has been battling B-Cell ALL Leukemia, a rare illness that has required intensive treatments. Brayden was diagnosed in early May of this year and, after being admitted to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, it was found that what he is suffering from is a very rare, high risk form of Leukemia. As a result, in the past two months he has already undergone 11 spinal taps and many chemotherapy – with many more scheduled still to come.
MONROE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Officials: Snellville residents escape burning home thanks to alert neighbor

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Seven people have been displaced by an early morning fire at a home in Snellville Monday. Officials with Gwinnett Fire say shortly before 4 a.m. crews responded to a house fire on the 3300 block of Hidden Forest Drive in Snellville. The 911 caller said that their house was on fire and that everyone inside was evacuating.
SNELLVILLE, GA

