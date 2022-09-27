Read full article on original website
Related
WTRF
WVU falls in five sets to open road trip
The West Virginia University volleyball team (6-8, 0-2 Big 12) fell to TCU (7-7, 2-1 Big 12) in five sets to open the first Big 12 road trip in the campaign at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, on Thursday, Sept. 29. Freshman middle blocker Melanie McGann led the way...
WTRF
WVU’s Big 12 home opener set for Friday night
The West Virginia University women’s soccer team returns to Morgantown to open its home conference slate as it welcomes Kansas to Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium on Friday, Sept. 30, at 7 p.m. ET. It’s Mountaineer Kids Club Night, with special appearances from Kids Club mascot Musket and balloon animal...
WTRF
Longhorn QB carousel doesn’t faze WVU
Nobody in Morgantown knows who will play quarterback for Texas on Saturday. For that matter, it doesn’t even seem that Longhorn coach Steve Sarkisian knows who will get the start. Hudson Card made his second start of the season against Texas Tech on Saturday, throwing for 277 yards and...
WTRF
WVU volleyball begins road trip at TCU
The West Virginia University volleyball team begins its first Big 12 Conference road trip in 2022 with a match against TCU in Fort Worth, Texas, on Thursday, Sept. 29, at the TCU Student Recreation Center. First serve is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Thursday’s match will be streamed on Big...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTRF
Quick Hits: Neal Brown previews Texas
West Virginia’s first road trip in the Big 12 looms as the Mountaineers travel to Austin to face Texas on Saturday. WVU head coach Neal Brown aims for his second-ever win against the Longhorns as the Mountaineer head coach, earning his first one to close Milan Puskar Stadium a year ago. Brown met with reporters to preview the clash and give the latest updates on his squad.
WTRF
University High’s Biafora scores first WVU goal
First goal by a Morgantown Mountaineer in more than two decades. Morgantown native Joseph Biafora logged his first goal as a Mountaineer Tuesday in WVU men’s soccer’s 2-1 loss at No. 18 Dayton. In the 82nd minute, the University High product pounced on a loose ball inside the...
WTRF
WVU’s coaches expect Spells to improve after breakout game
Jacolby Spells didn’t need a lot of time to make his mark for the Mountaineers. In just his third appearance for West Virginia, Spells sealed the WVU’s rivalry win over Virginia Tech with a pick-six. That was the first interception of the season for the team’s defense, which thirsted for turnovers as it struggled through the first two games of the campaign.
WTRF
Skye Stokes earns first Big 12 award
Junior libero Skye Stokes of the WVU volleyball team earned her first league honor, as she was announced as the Big 12 Conference Defensive Player of the Week on Tuesday. Stokes set her career high in digs (31) and assists (9) in the Mountaineers’ conference opener against Texas Tech on Sept. 24. Her 31 digs also set a season-high for the conference.
RELATED PEOPLE
WTRF
Pair of quick strikes put No. 19 Dayton over WVU
Mountaineers drop third straight match in penultimate nonconference clash. West Virginia’s skid continued on Tuesday night as the Mountaineers fell to No. 19 Dayton 2-1 at the Flyers’ Baujan Field. WVU’s loss piles on to the squad’s most recent skid in its disappointing 2022 campaign, as it takes...
WTRF
Vote for your week four Elite Roofing Elite Player of the Week
The Black Diamond Trophy resides in Morgantown indefinitely after WVU convincingly defeated Virginia Tech 33-10 in Blacksburg on Thursday. Plenty of Mountaineers had their hand in the victory, which was the largest their program has had in road meetings with the Hokies. Gold and Blue Nation will showcase the Elite...
WTRF
WVU’s O-line has greatly improved, but it’s “not to the finish line yet”
Mountaineer blockers have come a long way since Neal Brown took over in 2019. West Virginia’s offensive line has taken a long journey during the Neal Brown era. In Brown’s first season, the Mountaineers were among the worst rushing teams in the country. They sat dead last in the Big 12 in 2019 with 879 yards on the ground — for reference, Iowa State was the second-worst running team in the league but was still clear of WVU by almost double with 1,729 yards in the campaign.
WTRF
WVU football announces players of the week
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Head coach Neal Brown has revealed WVU’s weekly award winners following the victory over rival Virginia Tech. Center Zach Frazier is the team’s offensive lineman of the week. He also claimed the award after the win over Towson. Brown applauded his All-American center, saying...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTRF
WVU men’s hoops season tips off with Gold-Blue Debut
West Virginia University will tip off the 2022-23 men’s basketball season with the Gold-Blue Debut, presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, on Friday, Oct. 14, at 7 p.m., at the WVU Coliseum. Admission to the event is free with gates opening at 6 p.m. The first 5,000 fans will receive...
WTRF
Bethlehem Elementary School ranks 2nd in all of the Mountain State
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Ohio Valley has some of the top ranked schools in Northern West Virginia according to Niche’s 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. One of these schools being Bethlehem Elementary School, which ranked 6th Best Public Elementary School, and 2nd Best Public Elementary School Teachers in all of West Virginia.
WTRF
Oglebay ready for 45th year of fall fun
WHEELING, W.Va. – Celebrate the wonders of fall at the 45th annual Oglebayfest, presented by WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital and Reynolds Memorial Hospital, on Friday, October 7, through Sunday, October 9, 2022. The 2022 schedule of events includes:. Phil Maxwell Artists’ and Gourmet Market presented by Oglebay Institute: Located...
WTRF
Police investigating murder in Ohio County
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Wednesday evening inside a residence on Wheeling Island. Police were dispatched to 107 Ohio Street around 9:15 PM after a 911 call was made from the home. When officers arrived, they found a female deceased...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTRF
Grammy-nominated artist and American composer duo visit Wheeling Park High School
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Symphony Orchestra is preparing for its Opening Night Concert this week, with special guests Even Meier, American composer, and Grammy-nominated Hip-Hop artist Cristylez Bacon. The duo visited Wheeling Park High School to speak with music students about their journeys from the time they...
WTRF
Wheeling Symphony Orchestra has opening night gala celebration
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Thursday night, the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra performed its 2022-2023 opening night gala celebration, “American Stories,” at the Capitol Theatre. The concert featured world-renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma performing the John Williams Cello Concerto, as well as the world premiere of “Migrations in Rhythm: A...
Comments / 0