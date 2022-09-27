Read full article on original website
rockytopinsider.com
Arian Foster Dissolves Animosity with Tennessee Football
Former Tennessee running back Arian Foster returned to the Tennessee football program for the first time in a decade this past weekend during the Florida game. Foster and Tennessee haven’t had the best of relationships over the stretch of time. In 2013, Foster admitted that he had received money while at Tennessee in the “Schooled: The Price of College Sports” documentary. Foster has explained his side of the story before, but shed new light on the situation this week on a podcast.
ESPN: Vols Cedric Tillman undergoes ankle surgery
Tennessee Volunteers star wide receiver Cedric Tillman has undergone a surgery on his injured ankle, ESPN Senior Writer Chris Low reported Thursday.
rockytopinsider.com
WATCH: Josh Heupel Puts Final Bow On Florida
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel put the final bow on the Vols’, 38-33, win over Florida while meeting with the local media Wednesday morning. Heupel discussed areas where Hendon Hooker could get better despite earning SEC and national honors for his 461 yard and three touchdown performance against Florida.
WDEF
Vols Return to Practice Following Big Win Over Florida
(utsports.com) KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Following its big win over rival Florida in the SEC opener and some well-deserved rest with an open date this week, No. 8/9 Tennessee was back to practice on Wednesday morning. Head coach Josh Heupel and select players spoke with the media following Wednesday’s session...
rockytopinsider.com
What Heupel Said Went Wrong For Tennessee In Final Minutes Against Florida
When Jaylen Wright ran into the end zone on third-and-goal and Gator chomped three times followed by a throat slash it felt like the Vols had sealed their victory over then-No. 20 Florida. However, little comes that easy for Tennessee against its fiercest SEC east rival. The three-possession lead with...
rockytopinsider.com
WATCH: Tennessee’s Florida Recap Video Will Give You Chills
Saturday was one of the most exciting days that Rocky Top has seen in some time. College GameDay was set up outside Ayers Hall, the game in Neyland was sold-out and checkerboarded in the crowd, and Vol baseball head coach Tony Vitello didn’t get arrested. All in all, it...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum praises Josh Heupel for the job he's done at Tennessee
Paul Finebaum is impressed with the job Josh Heupel has done at Tennessee. The 2nd year coach is 4-0 in 2022 with 2 wins over Top 25 opponents, Pitt and Florida. And the Vols are showing no sign of stopping any time soon with a date against LSU in Death Valley on the docket.
rockytopinsider.com
Five Tennessee Basketball Questions As Preseason Practice Begins
Tennessee basketball begins preseason practice today with its season opener against Tennessee Tech just under six weeks away. The Vols are coming off a strong 27-8 (14-4 SEC) season that saw the Big Orange finish second in the SEC regular season race before winning the SEC Tournament and falling to Michigan in the Round of 32.
saturdaydownsouth.com
College GameDay's stop in Knoxville sees yet another year-over-year surge
College GameDay’s stop in Knoxville was a success. Rocky Top was buzzing, and it’s obvious people are excited that college football is back and in full swing. College GameDay’s Week 4 broadcast was viewed by an average of 1.9 million people, with the final hour totaling 2.6 million viewers. That’s an increase of 21% from last season.
wvlt.tv
Smokies denied Southern League Championship
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Smokies lost their final game of the season Wednesday night at Smokies Stadium,11-4, in Game 3 of the Southern League Championship Series to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. With the loss, the Smokies fell a game short of their first outright championship since 1978. For...
bbbtv12.com
States Longest Interception Return Record Tied Live on BBB TV-12
UPDATE (9/27/22 – 1:50 pm): The TSSAA HAS approved this as a 109-yard interception return which ties the state record. If you watched the OEB Law Game of the Week – Harriman at Rockwood on Friday night, then you saw Tennessee State Football History being made. Dryston Turner, a 5-10″ senior running back for the Rockwood Tigers intercepted a pass by Harriman in the back of the endzone, ran around a defender and headed for daylight. 109-yards later, Turner had returned the interception for a touchdown and Turner put himself in the record books tying a 32-year old record set by Calvin Blade on September 9, 1990 in the Fayette Ware vs. Memphis Prep game.
newstalk987.com
The University of Tennessee Dismisses a Cheerleader Involved in an Abuse Scandal
A University of Tennessee Cheerleader is off the team after being named in a Tennessee lawsuit in the ongoing national athlete abuse scandal surrounding Memphis-based Varsity Spirit. Tennessee-based Premier Athletics and athlete and coach Dominick Frizzell, the UT cheerleader, named in the suit which alleges that inappropriate behavior, such as...
utsports.com
Lady Vols Share TV Schedule, Tip Times
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The 2022-23 Southeastern Conference women's basketball television schedule was released on Wednesday, clearing the way for the University of Tennessee to reveal nearly all tip times and TV designations for the upcoming season. Fans interested in being part of one of the most highly-anticipated seasons in...
WBIR
Aircraft to drop experimental marshmallow-flavored rabies vaccines for raccoons in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Flight crews will soon take to the skies above rural Tennessee in an effort to prevent the spread of rabies in wild raccoons. The Tennessee Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services announced there will be another round of raccoon rabies vaccine airdrops in October targeting areas along Tennessee's state lines with Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.
Some East Tennessee festivals still planning to host crowds despite heavy rain from hurricane
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As Hurricane Ian pummels Florida, it will also push some wet weather into East Tennessee. Many of the festivals scheduled for the same weekend are still expecting to host big crowds — rain or shine. Knox Pride had to take a break from its Pridefest...
Attorneys call cheer gym investigation ‘incredibly disturbing’
Attorneys representing multiple alleged victims in a sexual abuse lawsuit spoke Thursday about the lawsuit.
Truck carrying ‘large amount of beer’ overturned on Papermill Drive
Crews are working to clean up after a tractor trailer turned over in Knoxville while "reportedly carrying a large amount of beer" according to police.
Nearly $6,000 of golf clubs stolen from Knoxville store
Investigators are asking for the public's help to identify two men suspected of stealing thousands of dollars of golf clubs from DICK's House of Sport in Knoxville.
newstalk987.com
BREAKING: A fire has broken out at Fort Sanders.
Knoxville fire is on the scene of a house fire in Fort Sanders area. Witnesses told WVLT News the structure looked to be a fully engulfed home. Officials with the fire department said all operations are currently in defensive mode and no firefighters are entering the structure due to the heavy fire load.
wvlt.tv
Cruze Farm receives glowing review from Barstool
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In town for the University of Tennessee’s game against Florida, Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy tried one of Knoxville’s most iconic restaurants, Cruze Farm. What started out as a pizza review turned into much more. Portnoy gave Cruze Farm’s pizza an above-average ranking of...
