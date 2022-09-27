Read full article on original website
Related
Coldwater middle school teacher, coach dies
According to a district statement, Harlamert taught science at Coldwater Middle School for 27 years and was a Coldwater High School baseball coach for 26 years.
WTVM
Muscogee Co. School District’s Odis Spencer Stadium nearing completion
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Muscogee County School District’s new Odis Spencer Stadium - the city’s newest sports complex - is close to completion. It’s a multi-purpose facility - with the hopes of attracting the Georgia High School Athletic Association’s regional and state-wide events. Paid through the Educational - Special Local Option Sales Tax - or E-SPOLST - the construction also continues the cities commitment to south Columbus.
WDEF
Ringgold High School Performing Arts program launches new nonprofit initiative: ‘Center Stage’
Ringgold, GA (WDEF) – Last year The Ringgold High School Performing Arts program raised nearly $30,000 for a nonprofit with their performance of “Catch Me If You Can.”. The program had so much success, program officials say they’re now making it a regular activity. The RHSPA has...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
SPS update: Individual school information, athletics, and more
Nikki Hawkins, Director of Communications and Student Services at Stuttgart Public Schools, said it is a busy month for Stuttgart students and district staff. “You all put on your seatbelts because a lot is going on in the district this week and the following week,” Hawkins said. Meekins Middle...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
High school students, parents enjoy rare Thursday night football as Ian nixes Friday plans
RALEIGH, N.C. — Students in the state’s largest school district are among those who won’t have classes tomorrow. Additionally, extracurriculars and after school activities are canceled. At Athens Drive High School, the homecoming football game was bumped up to Thursday night. It’s a last minute change many...
WDEF
Blood Assurance, UTC Team Up for “Bloodanooga”
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The scene inside the Tennessee Room at UTC’s University Center was “metal” on Wednesday morning. Blood Assurance and the university teamed up for the semi-annual “Bloodanooga” blood drive. The theme of the blood drive was 1980’s metal rock music, inspired by Eddie Munson, a popular character from the Netflix hit show “Stranger Things”.
6 Unique After-School Activities For Buffalo Kids Who Hate Sports
Not every kid wants to be Josh Allen when they grow up - and that’s okay!. This time of year, parents are pulling out their shared calendars and juggling their child’s crazy schedule of activities they’ll be participating in throughout the school year. But what if your...
Comments / 0