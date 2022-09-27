ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muscogee Co. School District’s Odis Spencer Stadium nearing completion

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Muscogee County School District’s new Odis Spencer Stadium - the city’s newest sports complex - is close to completion. It’s a multi-purpose facility - with the hopes of attracting the Georgia High School Athletic Association’s regional and state-wide events. Paid through the Educational - Special Local Option Sales Tax - or E-SPOLST - the construction also continues the cities commitment to south Columbus.
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
Stuttgart Daily Leader

SPS update: Individual school information, athletics, and more

Nikki Hawkins, Director of Communications and Student Services at Stuttgart Public Schools, said it is a busy month for Stuttgart students and district staff. “You all put on your seatbelts because a lot is going on in the district this week and the following week,” Hawkins said. Meekins Middle...
STUTTGART, AR
WDEF

Blood Assurance, UTC Team Up for “Bloodanooga”

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The scene inside the Tennessee Room at UTC’s University Center was “metal” on Wednesday morning. Blood Assurance and the university teamed up for the semi-annual “Bloodanooga” blood drive. The theme of the blood drive was 1980’s metal rock music, inspired by Eddie Munson, a popular character from the Netflix hit show “Stranger Things”.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

