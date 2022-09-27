Read full article on original website
Report of a possible gun at school in Lamont prove unfounded
In a statement released to parents, the Lamont Elementary School District said the "claim of a weapon on campus was unfounded."
Tehachapi woman collects prom dress donations for Kern County students
Prom is a big moment in high school but it can be hard to afford. For this Kern’s Kindness, 23ABC's Kallyn Hobmann spoke with a business owner making sure everyone goes this year.
Fentanyl overdose deaths increase 625 percent in youth, 454 overdoses in Kern
According to the California Department of Public Health, opioid-related overdose deaths among people 10 to 19 years old have increased by more than 400 percent in the last two years.
North High officials spark outrage among dozens of parents at opioid meeting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Parents say at least five students at North High have overdosed on opioids in the past week. They argue their kids aren’t safe and they were hoping to learn more about what’s being done to protect students during a community meeting Tuesday night. But, their expectations fell short. More than 150 parents […]
Fairfax School District board member arrested
Fairfax School District board member Palmer Moland was arrested on Tuesday, September 27th. The Kern County District Attorney's Office has filed six felony counts against Moland
sjvsun.com
DA charges Kern Co. school board member with voter fraud, misappropriation of funds
A Bakersfield area school board member is facing a bevy of criminal charges ranging from voter fraud to the misappropriation of public funds. Investigators arrested Fairfax School District board member Palmer Moland Tuesday, and he was charged with six felony counts by the Kern County District Attorney’s Office. Kern...
Taft Midway Driller
Brush fire threatens TUHS ag and FFA facility
A small brush fire threatened Taft Union High School's ag and FFA facility Tuesday night but damage to school property was minimal and the animals are all OK, TUHSD Supt. Jason Hodgson said. While many of the FFA animals are at the Kern County Fair, there were still some present...
Narcan saves 5 KHSD students from opioid overdoses since August
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Parents are falling down a spiral of concern and worry as the Kern High School district fails to answer their questions about the opioid overdoses at North High School. The Kern High School District announced Monday evening, school nurses and police officers have administered Narcan five times at schools to children overdosing […]
FireRescue1
Teen charged in Calif. firefighters' deaths sentenced to 6 months
PORTERVILLE, Calif. — A 15-year-old boy was sentenced to six months in juvenile custody Wednesday after a judge found true arson charges in connection to a Porterville library fire that killed two firefighters with Kern County ties, according to a Tulare County District Attorney news release. Tulare County Juvenile...
CAPK Feed The Need food drive receives 21,800 pounds of food
The community was asked to donate to those in need in exchange for admission into the Kern County Fair during the Community Action Partnership of Kern's Feed The Need food drive on September 26th.
Capping the 1,100 orphaned oil and gas wells polluting Kern County
Through President Joe Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure bill, California is one of 24 states charged with changing the process of plugging over 10,000 orphaned gas and oil wells nationwide.
Palmer Moland pleads not guilty to 7 felonies
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Palmer Moland, a Fairfax School District trustee charged with falsifying election documents and misappropriating public funds, pleaded not guilty Thursday to seven felonies. Moland, 34, is due back in court Oct. 10. According to the district attorney’s office, Moland faces permanent disqualification from holding office if convicted. He was arrested Tuesday. […]
Bakersfield Now
Students that overdosed at North High School continue to feel side effects
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Last Thursday, sisters Arkeyta-Anncrey and Amairakiss Owens were hospitalized after they experienced what their doctor said was an opioid overdose. They said they began feeling sick after eating snacks that were given to them at North High School. In response to this situation, the principal...
Teen found responsible for the Porterville library fire learns punishment
The teen was sentenced to a short-term program of up to six months in juvenile hall, counseling, and 100 hours of volunteer work.
An old California mining town is reappearing in a shriveling lake
With the ongoing drought, local lakes and rivers are facing the impacts of wildlife dying… and communities reemerging?
Convicted child killer denied resentencing, will continue serving life term
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who in 2004 pleaded no contest to a murder charge in the death of a 22-month-old boy has been denied a motion for resentencing and will continue serving 15 years to life in prison. Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel said prosecutors presented evidence Monday and a Superior Court judge […]
Kern Medical hosts recruitment event
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern Medical is hosting an Experienced RN Recruitment Event Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to organizers. Applicants will get a tour of the facility and meet with hospital directors, management and leadership. Kern Medical is looking for nurses who have worked with the community and know how to […]
Man gets life without parole for strangling cellmate in Delano prison
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found guilty of murder for strangling his cellmate at Kern Valley State Prison was sentenced Wednesday to life without parole. Daniel Olguin, 40, was serving a prison term for a previous murder conviction in San Bernardino County when he killed Eric Moreno the evening of June 15, 2018, according […]
CSUB students experience traffic issues following their return to campus
California State University, Bakersfield students are back on campus for the fall 2022 semester meaning the traffic is back, too. CSUB is located around busy streets, such as Stockdale Highway, so there are frequent traffic issues. Students commuting to school is nothing new. However, Martin Williamson, CSUB’s Chief of Police, said this semester differs from those prior to COVID-19 pandemic.
Bakersfield Dreyer's Ice Cream plant announces temporary shutdowns
Nearly a thousand employees of the Dreyer’s Ice Cream plant in Bakersfield will be temporarily unemployed come late November and December.
