Kern County, CA

Taft Midway Driller

Brush fire threatens TUHS ag and FFA facility

A small brush fire threatened Taft Union High School's ag and FFA facility Tuesday night but damage to school property was minimal and the animals are all OK, TUHSD Supt. Jason Hodgson said. While many of the FFA animals are at the Kern County Fair, there were still some present...
TAFT, CA
KGET

Narcan saves 5 KHSD students from opioid overdoses since August

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Parents are falling down a spiral of concern and worry as the Kern High School district fails to answer their questions about the opioid overdoses at North High School. The Kern High School District announced Monday evening, school nurses and police officers have administered Narcan five times at schools to children overdosing […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
FireRescue1

Teen charged in Calif. firefighters' deaths sentenced to 6 months

PORTERVILLE, Calif. — A 15-year-old boy was sentenced to six months in juvenile custody Wednesday after a judge found true arson charges in connection to a Porterville library fire that killed two firefighters with Kern County ties, according to a Tulare County District Attorney news release. Tulare County Juvenile...
PORTERVILLE, CA
KGET

Palmer Moland pleads not guilty to 7 felonies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Palmer Moland, a Fairfax School District trustee charged with falsifying election documents and misappropriating public funds, pleaded not guilty Thursday to seven felonies. Moland, 34, is due back in court Oct. 10. According to the district attorney’s office, Moland faces permanent disqualification from holding office if convicted. He was arrested Tuesday. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Students that overdosed at North High School continue to feel side effects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Last Thursday, sisters Arkeyta-Anncrey and Amairakiss Owens were hospitalized after they experienced what their doctor said was an opioid overdose. They said they began feeling sick after eating snacks that were given to them at North High School. In response to this situation, the principal...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Kern Medical hosts recruitment event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern Medical is hosting an Experienced RN Recruitment Event Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to organizers. Applicants will get a tour of the facility and meet with hospital directors, management and leadership. Kern Medical is looking for nurses who have worked with the community and know how to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man gets life without parole for strangling cellmate in Delano prison

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found guilty of murder for strangling his cellmate at Kern Valley State Prison was sentenced Wednesday to life without parole. Daniel Olguin, 40, was serving a prison term for a previous murder conviction in San Bernardino County when he killed Eric Moreno the evening of June 15, 2018, according […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
The Runner

CSUB students experience traffic issues following their return to campus

California State University, Bakersfield students are back on campus for the fall 2022 semester meaning the traffic is back, too. CSUB is located around busy streets, such as Stockdale Highway, so there are frequent traffic issues. Students commuting to school is nothing new. However, Martin Williamson, CSUB’s Chief of Police, said this semester differs from those prior to COVID-19 pandemic.
BAKERSFIELD, CA

