Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Room at the Inn hosting benefit banquet in support of pregnant homeless women in the TriadThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Free fitness options in the Triad you might not know aboutThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Bounty offered on invasive Bradford pear trees in North CarolinaPolarbearGreensboro, NC
Vitality Bowls Superfood Cafe opens 2nd Triad location in ClemmonsThe Planking TravelerClemmons, NC
Related
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon community, humorists honor Jeanne and Jerry Robertson
As Elon University President Connie Book gave opening remarks at the tribute for Elon leaders and donors Jeanne and Jerry Robertson, she and audience members took a moment to bow their heads and remember the late couple. At that moment, the train roared outside as silence filled the auditorium. “Our...
elonnewsnetwork.com
Burlington’s CityGate Dream Center offers children’s bilingual literacy program
Maria Hernandez, education and resource coordinator for CityGate Dream Center — a community center based in Burlington that serves a majority Spanish-speaking population — said the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in Alamance County changed the way students learn, especially those from Spanish-speaking households. So last year, the Dream Center began implementing the “Book Nook” program, aiming to improve bilingual reading skills in the county’s pre-kindergarten to sixth-grade students.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Tribute to Jeanne and Jerry Robertson to be held Sept. 29
The Elon University community is gathering tonight to honor longtime university leaders and donors Jerry and Jeanne Robertson, who died in June and August 2021, respectively. Director of Presidential Stewardship Lizzie Hill helped coordinate the event and said the tribute was put off due to the prevalence of COVID-19 when the couple died. She said about 200 people are registered to attend the tribute.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon Community Church hosts weekly Farmers Market
Every Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m. from May to November, the Elon Community Church holds a farmers market in its parking lot. The Authentically Alamance Farmers Market is an Alamance County market sponsored by the church, according to the church’s website. The network has three markets: North Park, Downtown Mebane and Elon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
triad-city-beat.com
GSO native Michael McMillan keeps ‘Aggie Pride’ alive in alumni Facebook group
Greensboro businessman Michael McMillan is the definition of “Aggie born, Aggie bred.” His parents met at North Carolina A&T State University, so it was only right he earned his bachelor’s of business administration from A&T in 1991. He served a stint in the U.S. Marines Corps and later worked in pharmaceutical sales before returning to A&T in 2003 for his master’s in adult education.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Town of Elon council passes downtown social district
The seal of the Town of Elon hanging in the town's chamber. The town of Elon council voted unanimously to create a social district in downtown Elon during the Sep. 26 work session meeting. The council also heard from members of the Elon community, including members of the group Alamance Peace Action, in support of the town adopting a resolution to support the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons. The town did not vote on the resolution and tabled further discussion, including amending the resolution to be more Elon specific and including action steps, until the October meeting.
elonnewsnetwork.com
ABSS Superintendent announces “zero-tolerance” policy against violence, weapons, illegal substances
The ABSS Board of Education met Sept. 26. Dain Butler, Alamance-Burlington School System superintendent, issued a one-minute video announcing a zero-tolerance policy for possession of weapons, assault on staff and adults, gang related fights and possession and distribution of illegal substances. The video, sent out on ABSS social media, including...
triad-city-beat.com
‘We’re all human:’ Homeless community says new city council ordinances could threaten their survival
Featured photo: Shelly Brannon has been homeless for the last three months since leaving an abusive relationship. (photo by Sayaka Matsuoka) Editor’s note: At TCB we care deeply about language and the impact that words can have. As such, we understand that many who work with homeless people use the term “unhoused” or “houselessness” in lieu of “homeless.” As a team, we discussed the use of the term and decided that we would use whatever term was used by those who were interviewed for this story. That language choice has been reflected in this piece. For questions, feel free to reach out to Managing Editor Sayaka Matsuoka at [email protected]
IN THIS ARTICLE
thestokesnews.com
King dance instructor who dedicated life to craft retires
Joyce Triche teaches a class at Miss Joyce’s Dance Studio in King. (Submitted Photo) Joyce Triche of Miss Joyce’s Dance Studio is retiring after serving Stokes County as a dance instructor for nearly 50 years on East Dalton Street in King. Throughout the years, Triche has taught thousands of students how to dance, including several generations of Stokes County residents.
Wake, Durham, Chapel Hill-Carrboro schools will close Friday as Hurricane Ian nears
Wake, Durham, Orange and Chatham counties are canceling in-person classes for Friday.
Fortune ranked the 25 best places for families in the US. This NC town is in the Top 5.
Fortune magazine looked at more than 2,000 cities and towns in the country. Here’s where this Triangle town landed in the inaugural ranking.
NC school ranked top public high school in the U.S. See who else made the 2023 list.
Triangle schools did well on both the national and North Carolina list of top public and private high schools.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NC mom finds new purpose through social media
(WGHP) — After growing up in Randleman, Kenzi Reddick thought she had her life’s plan set out early. “Fresh out of college, (I wanted) to find a good company I could stay with and landed a great job at Wrangler, which is based in Greensboro,” Kenzi said. “And I used to tell people, ‘I’m going […]
Chapel Hill council reviews 2 housing plans, says one is exactly what the town wants
Chapel Hill has a critical shortage of affordable housing options.
2 Triad cities rank among the worst for people with disabilities
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – If you look at data and data alone, two of the worst cities in the U.S. for dealing with people with disabilities are Greensboro and Winston-Salem – which aren’t much worse than the other largest cities in North Carolina. The data crunchers of WalletHub analyzed this issue, and their findings are […]
triad-city-beat.com
‘Bitchcraft’ is on its way to Greensboro
Sunlight streams through the doors of the Carolina Theatre, illuminating a giant pencil and spiral notebook that’s set on the stage. A violin and piano wait in the wings to take their part as the fans line up outside. On the way is the performer who’s ready to share their inventive new album featuring what they call “feminist rock,” Bitchcraft.
elonnewsnetwork.com
LIVE BLOG: Tracking Ian
Elon News Network is following Hurricane Ian's impact in Alamance County. The center of Tropical Storm Ian has moved off of the east coast of Florida and is located east of Cape Canaveral, Florida. According to both the National Hurricane Center and the National Weather Service in Raleigh, Ian is forecasted to regain hurricane status as it continues to churn in the Atlantic Ocean. The storm is expected to make a second landfall in the U.S. in South Carolina on Friday.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Midterm election candidates in North Carolina, Alamance County
In order to vote in midterm elections, residents of Alamance County need to register to vote prior to Oct. 14 or register in person while early voting, according to the North Carolina Board of Elections. This year, there is also a new early voting location on Elon’s campus at South Gym.
People in need in the Triad are getting new cars and a second chance thanks to the CARes Project
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – The CARes Project, Inc. helps people who struggle to find a dependable ride. It is the only program in the Piedmont Triad that helps participants finance a used vehicle with a warranty and scheduled maintenance. Clients learn to manage their money along the way. “Our average client has a FICO score […]
yadkinripple.com
New wedding venue opens in East Bend
The Willow Cove Pavilion boasts peaceful views of a private lake. Butterfly bushes surround the lake-side pavilion at Willow Cove. A scenic spot for weddings and other special events at Willow Cove in East Bend. Kitsey Burns Harrison | The Yadkin Ripple. EAST BEND —Down a narrow, winding dirt road...
Comments / 1