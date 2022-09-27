Read full article on original website
norfolkneradio.com
2022-23 NPS school budget approved by school board
In a special meeting Wednesday, the Norfolk School Board discussed approving the 2022-23 school budget. Superintendent Dr. Jami Jo Thompson says the school is asking for an additional $1.8 million more in property tax this year compared to last year. She says this is necessary in order to cover increases in staffing costs.
norfolkneradio.com
Madison County Board Approves Fiscal Budget
The Madison County Board on Tuesday passed their Fiscal Year 2022-23 budget. Commissioner Troy Uhler says they did face some challenges this year. Uhler stated, “The biggest difference you will see is we had to raise the levy by 4.31% year-over-year. It appointed to .0166-cents. The operating budget went up by 5.37%. We had all three budgets under budget from a year ago, however after receiving COVID money to the Sheriff’s Office, we used that money last year to off-set some expenses last year and didn’t have that cash on hand this year. It amounted to about $1.5 million. I think our ask year-over-year was $1.4 so we did get ourselves in a cash flow situation.”
Madison Public Schools' superintendent suddenly passed away, school board says
The superintendent for a Nebraska school has passed away.
norfolkneradio.com
2022-23 NORTHEAST COMMUNITY COLLEGE BUDGETS APPROVED
Northeast Community College Board of Governors held a special meeting Tuesday discussing the schools budgets for the 2022-23 school year. Vice President of administrative services Scott Gray says even though property taxes went up over their 20 county service area, their levy decreased for the second straight year. "Our property...
norfolkneradio.com
MADISON SCHOOL BOARD ANNOUNCES SUDDEN DEATH OF SUPERINTENDENT
A northeast Nebraska school district says its superintendent has died unexpectedly. The Madison Board of Education posted a statement on Facebook confirming the death of Alan Ehlers. The school district noted that funeral arrangements have not yet been completed. The school board said support was available at the school for...
News Channel Nebraska
Streets, police, aquatic center: campaign pushing for Norfolk improvements kicks off
NORFOLK, Neb.--Local business leaders and community members kicked off a campaign called ‘Vote Yes For Norfolk' at the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday afternoon. The group is working towards what it believes are much-needed upgrades for streets, safety, and sports opportunities around the area. In November, voters...
NebraskaTV
Nebraska DMV offices hit with staffing shortages
LINCOLN, Neb. — Several Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicle offices are temporarily closed due to staffing shortages. The closings are on specific days and include locations in York, Osceola, St. Paul, Fullerton and Central City.
norfolkneradio.com
SCHMITZ: UNITED WAY INSTRUMENTAL FOR NORTH FORK AREA TRANSIT
As people around the town of Norfolk, one of the common appearances is the North Fork Area Transit. Operations manager Josh Schmitz says the United Way Campaign plays an instrumental role in providing accessible, affordable, and reliable transportation for those who need it. "Its been a contributor of ours for...
norfolkneradio.com
City Of Norfolk Receives Just Under $1 Million In Generous Gift From Jack Kohler
A generous donation of just under $1 million was presented to the City of Norfolk from the Mahlon “Jack” Kohler of Norfolk on Wednesday. Kohler requested that $250,000 be used for the construction of a fishing dock in the name of Mahlon B. Kohler at Skyview Lake. A table and bench with recognition to Jack and Norma Kohler will also be placed near the bandstand. Funds will also be used to develop the area and the walking path near the new East Norfolk Avenue Bridge. That is where Jack grew up .
norfolkneradio.com
Wednesday's local sports results; Thursday's schedule
The Norfolk Catholic girls golf team competed in the Columbus Scotus Invitational at Quail Run. The host Shamrocks won the team race with a 363. Norfolk Catholic’s 515 was good for seventh place out of eight teams. The Knights’ Kadee Clinch led the team with a score of 113.
1 person dies after shooting in northeast Nebraska, police say
klkntv.com
Downtown Norfolk welcomes new escape room
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Downtown Norfolk is getting a new attraction this upcoming weekend. Encrypt Escape Rooms will open to the public for the first time on Saturday and will include two storylines for guests to explore. Those two challenges will give teams 60 minutes to find the missing...
norfolkneradio.com
Firefighters respond to car fire on Highway 81
A mechanical fail of an engine was to blame for a car fire that happened Thursday afternoon on south Highway 81. Captain Lannce Grothe says Norfolk Fire Crews responded to the fire around 4:20 p.m. and encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from the vehicle. Grothe says it took crews...
klkntv.com
Man killed in northeast Nebraska shooting
norfolkneradio.com
Oakland Shooting Death Investigation Underway
One man Is dead following a shooting in Oakland Tuesday evening. Law enforcement were called to an apartment in the 300 block of North Oakland Avenue around 9 p.m. Norfolk Police officers and Burt County deputies located 32 year old Ryan Schuman. He was taken to a hospital and later died.
knopnews2.com
Man dies following report of shooting at Northeast Nebraska apartment
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man gets 10 years for drug conviction
OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man is heading to prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Chief U.S. District Court Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr. sentenced Nicholas Holder, 43, to 10 years in federal prison. After completing his term, Holder will be required to serve a five-year term of supervised release as there is no parole in the federal system.
thebestmix1055.com
Authorities probe fatal Oakland shooting
Nebraska teen accused of illegally burying fetus appears in court
18-year-old Celeste Burgess is charged with abandoning a dead body, a felony, as well as concealing a death and false reporting. A trial date is set for January in Madison County.
norfolkneradio.com
Pierce; O'Neill's Gaughenbaugh earn Mid-State girls golf titles
The Pierce girls and O'Neill's Kaylin Gaughenbaugh earned the title of Mid-State Conference champions on Thursday at the Hartington Country Club. Pierce outshot runner-up O'Neill 390 to 409 while Gaughenbaugh's winning score of 89 was two strokes better than second-place finisher Maci Schommer of Hartington Cedar Catholic. Norfolk Catholic finished...
