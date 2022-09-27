Programming changes for high school football coverage due to Ian

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Due to the potential effects of Hurricane Ian that the CSRA could experience by the end of the week, many area schools are rescheduling their Friday night football games to Thursday, and so are we.

Game Night Live and Football Friday Night will come to you a day earlier this week. Because of this, there will be some changes to programming in and around both shows, and you may need to adjust your DVRs accordingly if your program guide does not automatically update with the changes.

Modified Schedule

Thursday Night

THURSDAY WJBF 6.1 (ABC) WJBF 6.2 (MeTV) 7:00PM WJBF NewsChannel 6 at 7 M*A*S*H 7:30PM Entertainment Tonight GAME NIGHT LIVE 8:00PM Celebrity Wheel of Fortune . 8:30PM . . 9:00PM Movie (Hocus Pocus) . 9:30PM . . 10:00PM . . 10:30PM . . 11:00PM WJBF NewsChannel 6 at 11 Carol Burnett & Friends 11:30PM (11:35) Football Friday Night Perry Mason FRIDAY . . 12:00AM (12:05) Jimmy Kimmel Live! (12:35) The Twilight Zone 1:00AM (1:05) Nightline (1:05) Alfred Hitchcock Presents

G ame Night Live (Teams TBD) will air on MeTV at 7:30 p.m.

MeTV primetime programming from 7:30 p.m. until approximately 11 p.m. will not air.

WJBF NewsChannel 6 at 10 on MeTV will not air.

Football Friday Night will air immediately following WJBF NewsChannel 6 at 11 at around 11:30 p.m.

ABC late night programming will air on tape delay immediately following Football Friday Night, beginning around 12:05 a.m. Friday

Friday Night

FRIDAY WJBF 6.1 (ABC) WJBF 6.2 (MeTV) 7:00PM WJBF NewsChannel 6 at 7 M*A*S*H 7:30PM Entertainment Tonight M*A*S*H 8:00PM Shark Tank The Andy Griffith Show 8:30PM . The Andy Griffith Show 9:00PM 20/20 Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C. 9:30PM . Green Acres 10:00PM . WJBF NewsChannel 6 at 10 on MeTV 10:30PM . Hogan’s Heroes 11:00PM WJBF NewsChannel 6 at 11 Carol Burnett & Friends 11:30PM (11:35) Jimmy Kimmel Live! Perry Mason SATURDAY . . 12:00AM (12:35) Nightline (12:35) The Twilight Zone

There will be no Game Night Live game on MeTV .

. MeTV primetime programming will air as scheduled.

WJBF NewsChannel 6 at 10 on MeTV will air as scheduled.

Football Friday Night will not air after WJBF NewsChannel 6 at 11.

ABC late night programming will air as scheduled.

Stay Tuned

Weather is unpredictable. As Hurricane Ian makes its way inland, stay tuned to WJBF NewsChannel 6 and the LIVE VIPIR 6 Weather Team for continuous updates and life-saving alerts should they be warranted.

And if you lose power, stay up-to-date and stay safe with us anytime, anywhere.

