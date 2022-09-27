Programming changes for high school football coverage due to Ian
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Due to the potential effects of Hurricane Ian that the CSRA could experience by the end of the week, many area schools are rescheduling their Friday night football games to Thursday, and so are we.ALSO ON WJBF: Rescheduled: Hurricane Ian impacts CSRA high school football games
Game Night Live and Football Friday Night will come to you a day earlier this week. Because of this, there will be some changes to programming in and around both shows, and you may need to adjust your DVRs accordingly if your program guide does not automatically update with the changes.
Modified Schedule
Thursday Night
|THURSDAY
|WJBF 6.1 (ABC)
|WJBF 6.2 (MeTV)
|7:00PM
|WJBF NewsChannel 6 at 7
|M*A*S*H
|7:30PM
|Entertainment Tonight
|GAME NIGHT LIVE
|8:00PM
|Celebrity Wheel of Fortune
|8:30PM
|9:00PM
|Movie (Hocus Pocus)
|9:30PM
|10:00PM
|10:30PM
|11:00PM
|WJBF NewsChannel 6 at 11
|Carol Burnett & Friends
|11:30PM
|(11:35) Football Friday Night
|Perry Mason
|FRIDAY
|12:00AM
|(12:05) Jimmy Kimmel Live!
|(12:35) The Twilight Zone
|1:00AM
|(1:05) Nightline
|(1:05) Alfred Hitchcock Presents
- G ame Night Live (Teams TBD) will air on MeTV at 7:30 p.m.
- MeTV primetime programming from 7:30 p.m. until approximately 11 p.m. will not air.
- WJBF NewsChannel 6 at 10 on MeTV will not air.
- Football Friday Night will air immediately following WJBF NewsChannel 6 at 11 at around 11:30 p.m.
- ABC late night programming will air on tape delay immediately following Football Friday Night, beginning around 12:05 a.m. Friday
Friday Night
|FRIDAY
|WJBF 6.1 (ABC)
|WJBF 6.2 (MeTV)
|7:00PM
|WJBF NewsChannel 6 at 7
|M*A*S*H
|7:30PM
|Entertainment Tonight
|M*A*S*H
|8:00PM
|Shark Tank
|The Andy Griffith Show
|8:30PM
|The Andy Griffith Show
|9:00PM
|20/20
|Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C.
|9:30PM
|Green Acres
|10:00PM
|WJBF NewsChannel 6 at 10 on MeTV
|10:30PM
|Hogan’s Heroes
|11:00PM
|WJBF NewsChannel 6 at 11
|Carol Burnett & Friends
|11:30PM
|(11:35) Jimmy Kimmel Live!
|Perry Mason
|SATURDAY
|12:00AM
|(12:35) Nightline
|(12:35) The Twilight Zone
- There will be no Game Night Live game on MeTV .
- MeTV primetime programming will air as scheduled.
- WJBF NewsChannel 6 at 10 on MeTV will air as scheduled.
- Football Friday Night will not air after WJBF NewsChannel 6 at 11.
- ABC late night programming will air as scheduled.
Stay Tuned
Weather is unpredictable. As Hurricane Ian makes its way inland, stay tuned to WJBF NewsChannel 6 and the LIVE VIPIR 6 Weather Team for continuous updates and life-saving alerts should they be warranted.
