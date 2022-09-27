Read full article on original website
2022 NBA Draft Review: New Orleans PelicansAdrian HolmanNew Orleans, LA
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Only 4 weeks into the season and it is make or break time for the SaintsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Automated pizza shop opening 3 locations in New Orleans, open 24 hoursKristen WaltersNew Orleans, LA
After a 2-year hiatus, Gretna Fest is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
wsvaonline.com
JMU’s Blom named Sun Belt Women’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week
NEW ORLEANS – James Madison redshirt junior Alexandra Blom was tabbed the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Week after posting a pair of shutouts, the league announced Tuesday afternoon. The Dukes moved to 6-2-3, 2-0-1 SBC after a 1-0-1 week of conference action. The goalkeeper made seven...
Tony Bennett in 'Tier 1' of The Athletic's College Basketball Coaches
The Athletic included UVA's Tony Bennett as one of the top eight coaches in college basketball
wsvaonline.com
Eagles’ Men’s Soccer defeats Guilford to earn first ODAC victory
BRIDGEWATER, Va. – The Bridgewater College men’s soccer team picked up its first ODAC win of the season 3-2 over Guilford on Wednesday. Records: Bridgewater 5-2-2 (1-1-0), Guilford 1-5-3 (0-3-0) How It Happened. • Out of the gate Guilford applied early pressure resulting in the first scoring chance...
wsvaonline.com
James Madison’s Conlon earns weekly SBC Men’s Soccer honor
NEW ORLEANS – After posting back-to-back shutouts, James Madison freshman Sebastian Conlon earned Defensive Player of the Week honors, the Sun Belt Conference announced Tuesday afternoon. The Dukes currently stand at 3-4-1, 0-1-1 SBC after Conlon helped lead them to a 1-0-1 week. It was the first time the...
wsvaonline.com
Eastern Mennonite Men’s Soccer loses at Averett, 3-2
DANVILLE, Va. – The EMU men’s soccer team traveled down to Danville on Wednesday, putting their four-game unbeaten streak on the line. The Royals got down by two, battled back but fell just short as Averett picked up the 3-2 home win. Records: EMU 1-5-3, 0-1-2 ODAC |...
wsvaonline.com
JMU Men’s Soccer falls at home to George Washington
HARRISONBURG, Va. — Returning home to begin a three-match homestand, James Madison fell, 3-0, to George Washington behind a trio of second half goals on Wednesday evening at Sentara Park. The Dukes fall to 3-5-1 as the Colonials move to 5-3-2. Redshirt junior Clay Obara led the offense with...
wsvaonline.com
Rain arrives Friday and continues this weekend
September 29, 2022 Overnight: mainly clear. Low 43. Winds north 4-8 mph. Friday: the outer rainbands from Hurricane Ian will…. 9/29/22 Allergy and Asthma Associates of Virginia, PC Steven Pence, MD 1967 Medical Avenue*Harrisonburg, VA 22801*(540) 442-1000 “We Help…. Thursday, September 29, 2022. September 29, 2022 Here’s the WSVA...
NBC 29 News
The Cleopatra Project informs Charlottesville and beyond about the poisonous and venomous wildlife in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Student Health and Wellness Center is bringing art and science together through its new exhibit, The Cleopatra Project. The exhibition is focused on providing information about the poisonous and venomous animals found in Virginia. “We have seen many accidents in the world. people will...
Augusta Free Press
‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star Tom Wopat hosts meet and greet events at Cooter’s Place in Luray
Fans of the iconic television series “Dukes of Hazzard” can meet star Tom Wopat, who played Luke, at two upcoming events in Luray. Wopat will host two meet and greet events at Cooter’s Place in Luray on Oct. 15-16 and Dec. 17-18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. The December event is Christmas themed.
ourdavie.com
Making apple butter with the Mennonites
Have car – will travel – recently navigating hairpin curves down into a mountain valley near Stuarts Draft, Va., for what turned out to be a cultural immersion weekend. My friend, Pete, extended a personal invitation to the Mennonite apple butter boiling. The event delivered all promised – an incredible experience from beginning to end.
Augusta Free Press
The yurt life: Young Waynesboro couple lives simply, naturally, in 430 square feet
Maitlyn of Waynesboro just made a big change in her life. Well, there was the change she and boyfriend, Austin, made in January to live in a 430-square-foot yurt. But, a few weeks ago, she quit her full-time job providing international sales and market research for a health and wellness company based in Charlottesville.
theriver953.com
Follow up to Mon.’s barricade situation in Luray
As a follow up to the barricade situation in Luray on Sept. 26 police have a made an arrest. After repeated attempts to get Wright out of the barricaded home in the 300 block of Luray Avenue failed authorities forced their way in. There they found Wright and a 15...
WHSV
Strasburg stabbing suspect in custody
Strasburg, Va. (WHSV) - A man is in custody after a reported stabbing on Tuesday night along North Eberly Street in Strasburg. According to the Strasburg Police Department, once officers arrived to the home they found a male victim with multiple stab wounds to the head. The victim was taken to Winchester Medical Center.
schillingshow.com
Whiteout: Charlottesville High School group demands exclusive space for “students of color”
A note (full text below) posted on an entry door at Charlottesville High School (CHS) this week is making waves. Distributed by a group called “Voice for Students of Color,” (VSC) the flyer offers positions on evolving issues at CHS. Regarding the recent shooting-hoax school lockdown, the group...
Police: Victim of deadly Virginia motorcycle crash was discovered possible days later
The victim of a deadly motorcycle crash in Virginia was discovered in what could have been days after the crash that killed him, according to Virginia State Police.
WHSV
School name change policy fails after a 3-1 vote in Rockingham County
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The chance to weigh in on plans which revise the Virginia Department of Education guidelines on transgender students is now underway. The school board in Rockingham County made a big decision Monday night on a similar topic that has been debated for months. The proposed policy...
cbs19news
Early voting now underway in Virginia
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Early voting for November's election is underway. "In person voted 185 people, which was actually surprising for us," said Lauren Eddy, Albemarle County’s General Registrar. She says that this is more people than she expected on the first day of early voting, which...
Augusta Free Press
Ward C candidate Kenny Lee: ‘There should be people that look like me on City Council’
You can’t call Kenny Lee an outsider. Lee, running for the Ward C seat on Waynesboro City Council, was born and raised on Shiloh Avenue in the Port Republic Historic District. He spent 28 years in the United States Air Force and returned to the River City in early...
C-Ville Weekly
‘It’s scary’
Charlottesville City Schools may have to change its transgender student policy, which allows students to be referred to by their preferred name and pronouns, and participate in activities and use facilities that align with their gender identity, if Gov. Glenn Youngkin has his way. Photo: Eze Amos. Support C-VILLE Weekly.
Augusta Free Press
Attention, Staunton: Do not vote for John Wilson for the Staunton School Board
A Staunton middle-school teacher got in trouble for using his school email account to tell people not to support John Wilson for an open seat on the Staunton School Board. I’ll take the ball and run with it here. Don’t vote for John Wilson for that seat on the...
