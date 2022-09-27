ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

wsvaonline.com

Eagles’ Men’s Soccer defeats Guilford to earn first ODAC victory

BRIDGEWATER, Va. – The Bridgewater College men’s soccer team picked up its first ODAC win of the season 3-2 over Guilford on Wednesday. Records: Bridgewater 5-2-2 (1-1-0), Guilford 1-5-3 (0-3-0) How It Happened. • Out of the gate Guilford applied early pressure resulting in the first scoring chance...
BRIDGEWATER, VA
wsvaonline.com

James Madison’s Conlon earns weekly SBC Men’s Soccer honor

NEW ORLEANS – After posting back-to-back shutouts, James Madison freshman Sebastian Conlon earned Defensive Player of the Week honors, the Sun Belt Conference announced Tuesday afternoon. The Dukes currently stand at 3-4-1, 0-1-1 SBC after Conlon helped lead them to a 1-0-1 week. It was the first time the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wsvaonline.com

Eastern Mennonite Men’s Soccer loses at Averett, 3-2

DANVILLE, Va. – The EMU men’s soccer team traveled down to Danville on Wednesday, putting their four-game unbeaten streak on the line. The Royals got down by two, battled back but fell just short as Averett picked up the 3-2 home win. Records: EMU 1-5-3, 0-1-2 ODAC |...
DANVILLE, VA
wsvaonline.com

JMU Men’s Soccer falls at home to George Washington

HARRISONBURG, Va. — Returning home to begin a three-match homestand, James Madison fell, 3-0, to George Washington behind a trio of second half goals on Wednesday evening at Sentara Park. The Dukes fall to 3-5-1 as the Colonials move to 5-3-2. Redshirt junior Clay Obara led the offense with...
HARRISONBURG, VA
wsvaonline.com

Rain arrives Friday and continues this weekend

September 29, 2022 Overnight: mainly clear. Low 43. Winds north 4-8 mph. Friday: the outer rainbands from Hurricane Ian will…. 9/29/22 Allergy and Asthma Associates of Virginia, PC Steven Pence, MD 1967 Medical Avenue*Harrisonburg, VA 22801*(540) 442-1000 “We Help…. Thursday, September 29, 2022. September 29, 2022 Here’s the WSVA...
HARRISONBURG, VA
ourdavie.com

Making apple butter with the Mennonites

Have car – will travel – recently navigating hairpin curves down into a mountain valley near Stuarts Draft, Va., for what turned out to be a cultural immersion weekend. My friend, Pete, extended a personal invitation to the Mennonite apple butter boiling. The event delivered all promised – an incredible experience from beginning to end.
STUARTS DRAFT, VA
theriver953.com

Follow up to Mon.’s barricade situation in Luray

As a follow up to the barricade situation in Luray on Sept. 26 police have a made an arrest. After repeated attempts to get Wright out of the barricaded home in the 300 block of Luray Avenue failed authorities forced their way in. There they found Wright and a 15...
LURAY, VA
WHSV

Strasburg stabbing suspect in custody

Strasburg, Va. (WHSV) - A man is in custody after a reported stabbing on Tuesday night along North Eberly Street in Strasburg. According to the Strasburg Police Department, once officers arrived to the home they found a male victim with multiple stab wounds to the head. The victim was taken to Winchester Medical Center.
STRASBURG, VA
cbs19news

Early voting now underway in Virginia

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Early voting for November's election is underway. "In person voted 185 people, which was actually surprising for us," said Lauren Eddy, Albemarle County’s General Registrar. She says that this is more people than she expected on the first day of early voting, which...
VIRGINIA STATE
C-Ville Weekly

‘It’s scary’

Charlottesville City Schools may have to change its transgender student policy, which allows students to be referred to by their preferred name and pronouns, and participate in activities and use facilities that align with their gender identity, if Gov. Glenn Youngkin has his way. Photo: Eze Amos. Support C-VILLE Weekly.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

