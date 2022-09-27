Read full article on original website
Calls for Truss to ‘come out of hiding’ as Bank fights turmoil caused by mini-Budget
Liz Truss was accused of hiding away while her tax giveaway mini-Budget caused economic turmoil, with the Bank of England forced to intervene to prevent a crisis in the UK’s major pension funds.The Bank embarked on an estimated £65bn buy-up of bonds amid what a Treasury source described to The Independent as “serious concerns about the short-term financial stability of some of the major pension funds in the UK” and others said there were fears of mass insolvencies.Junior Treasury minister Andrew Griffith was sent out to insist that the government would press ahead with the £45bn of unfunded tax...
Truss and Kwarteng to meet with OBR amid market turmoil
Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng will meet with head of the Office of Budget Responsibility on Friday, in the latest effort by the pair to reassure markets and voters that the economic turmoil of recent days is under control.Treasury and Downing Street sources hit back at suggestions it was an emergency meeting, but it comes after days of chaos in the financial markets and fears of rocketing mortgage bills sparked by the Chancellor’s mini-budget last week.The pair will meet with Richard Hughes, the head of the independent spending watchdog pushed to the fore amid the political and economic fallout from...
Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng have ‘fixed’ energy crisis, Tory minister claims
Chris Philp, the chief secretary to the treasury, has claimed Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng have “fixed” the UK’s energy crisis.The Tory minister made the comments on Thursday morning, speaking to Sky News, and also suggested the chancellor shouldn’t resign.“What we need is an economy delivering the future,” Mr Philp said.“He and the prime minister working together, have fixed this energy crisis for families... I think families up and down the country will be pleased they’ve got a prime minister and chancellor who have taken urgent, decisive action.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Kwasi Kwarteng says budget will favour people 'across the income scale'Chief secretary to treasury admits scrapping 45p income tax only benefits the wealthyLiz Truss insists UK economic crisis is due to Vladimir Putin and war in Ukraine
Fracking will only resume with local consent, PM insists
Prime Minister Liz Truss has insisted fracking will only resume in the UK with "local consent". The lifting of a ban on the process means the UK's only shale gas wells in Lancashire could be reopened. That move has been opposed by MPs, councillors and residents, though it has also...
Liz Truss warned businesses will ‘go on strike’ by halting investment without clear plan
Companies will halt investment and effectively “go on strike” until they receive more clarity from Liz Truss’s government on its economic plan, one of the country’s top business figures has warned.Martin Sorrell, founder of advertising giant WWP, claimed Ms Truss and chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng had fuelled uncertainty with the “the lack of specific plan” for public finances.“We have a whacking great communications gap at the moment, a black hole in terms in communications. Businesses will just go on strike – they won’t invest until they see some clarity,” he told BBC Radio 4’s World at One.Criticising the chancellor’s handling...
Urgent prescription warning as thousands harmed and 29 killed by NHS mistakes
BRITS have been warned to check their prescriptions after 29 people died following mistakes to their medication. Data shows that almost 6,000 people were harmed due to errors. Millions of Brits rely on their regular prescriptions to keep them healthy and to control illness. The new NHS data shows that...
Rupa Huq MP apologises for 'superficially' black remark
MP Rupa Huq says she has apologised to Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng for describing him as "superficially" black. Speaking at a Labour Party conference fringe event, Ms Huq also said: "If you hear him on the Today programme, you wouldn't know he's black." She has been suspended from sitting as a...
Labour removes party whip after MP calls Kwarteng ‘superficially’ black
An MP has had the Labour party whip suspended after she called Kwasi Kwarteng ‘superficially’ black.Rupa Huq was heard discussing the chancellor’s private school background, before adding that "you wouldn’t know he is black" when hearing him speak. The MP for Ealing Central and Acton, in west London, is thought to have made the comments at a fringe event at the Labour conference in Liverpool on Monday. A senior Labour spokesperson said: “We condemn the remarks she made, which were totally inappropriate and call on her to withdraw them.”In the audio, revealed by the Guido Fawkes website, Ms...
Salma al-Shehab: UK academics urge government to act over Leeds student jailed in Saudi Arabia
Hundreds of UK academics have urged the government to take “urgent action” to free a Leeds University student and women’s rights activist from prison in Saudi Arabia. Salma al-Shehab was sentenced to 34 years behind bars last month for having a Twitter account and sharing posts written by dissidents and activists. This was the longest known sentence that Saudi authorities had given to a women’s rights activist, according to advocacy groups at the time.A total of 400 academics from UK universities have now signed an open letter calling on Liz Truss and her foreign secretary, James Cleverly, to act to...
Awkward moment BBC newsreaders don't have a clue who Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is - but Aussie commentators also didn't recognise UK leader Liz Truss
British presenters were left red-faced after failing to recognise Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese as he arrived for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. National broadcaster BBC listed a host of names as world leaders filed into London's Westminster Abbey for Monday's state funeral, including New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau.
Liz Truss bad for Britain on world stage, majority of voters say OLD REDIRECTED
Liz Truss does not have what it takes to best represent British interests when dealing with senior international leaders, according to more than half the people who have taken part in a newly published poll.More than 52 per cent say they have little or no confidence that the prime minister will perform well on the world stage, with the same number holding that this comes after the country’s reputation was already seriously tarnished during the Boris Johnson years.Pessimism about what lies ahead was also echoed by a majority (52 per cent) who believe that Brexit has damaged Britain, ...
UK PM Truss Thanks Saudi Crown Prince for Role in Release of British Detainees
LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Liz Truss has thanked Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for his "personal role" in securing the release of five British detainees held by Russia-backed forces in Ukraine last week, her office said on Monday. In a statement issued after Truss' first call...
UK's Labour suspends lawmaker for saying Kwarteng 'superficially' Black
LIVERPOOL, England, Sept 27 (Reuters) - An opposition Labour lawmaker was suspended from the party on Tuesday after being accused of making racist comments about British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng, with a party spokesperson saying it would call on her to apologise.
Mortgage rates: 'If we can't afford higher payments, we lose our home'
Sales assistant Robin Price, who is on the minimum wage, has been saving up his mortgage deposit for years and thanks to that and an inheritance, is now ready to buy. But with the threat of a sharp rise in interest rates looming, he says he now feels completely lost.
The Guardian view on the UK economy: sack Kwarteng, oust Truss
Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng are the authors of the economic crisis now battering Britain and its people. They alone demanded the tax cutting mini-budget that has triggered the worst financial instability to threaten this country since 2008. Since they, and no one else, own this growing national disaster, they alone must take responsibility for it. New polls showing record Labour leads demonstrate the toxicity of their actions.
Hospital seclusion: ‘I’ve been treated like an animal’
Evidence of abusive and inappropriate treatment of vulnerable patients at a secure mental health hospital has been uncovered by BBC Panorama. One young woman was locked in a seclusion room for 17 days, was then allowed out for a day, only to be hauled back in for another 10 days. Staff - who are paid to provide round-the-clock care - described her as a "cancer" who "needs a good thrashing". She and her family have agreed to share their story.
Angela Rayner mocks Liz Truss's pork market quote during party conference speech
Angela Rayner mocked Liz Truss for having “crashed the pork market” in a nod to the prime minister’s enthusiasm for the sector back in 2014.A political meme of the then-environment secretary has resurfaced on multiple occasions, in which Ms Truss told the Conservative Party conference with a smile: “In December, I’ll be in Beijing, opening up new pork markets.”Labour’s deputy leader referenced the speech in closing remarks at the party’s conference in Liverpool on Wednesday, 27 September.“Liz Truss has even crashed the pork market. Now that is a disgrace,” Ms Rayner said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Liz Truss ‘tanked the pound lower than my reputation in Liverpool’, says Gary NevilleAngela Rayner reveals message written on Commons note regarding Queen’s ill healthFallen power line catches fire in Naples as Hurricane Ian rages
Liz Truss must fix self-inflicted ‘mess’ after IMF warning, says Keir Starmer
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) rebuke to UK economic policy was “very, very serious” and urged Liz Truss’s government to urgently change course.The Labour leader said the extraordinary intervention showed “just what a mess the government have made of the economy” saying the market turmoil was “self-inflicted wound” caused by chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget.He told LBC that Mr Truss and Mr Kwarteng should urgently set out “how they’re going to fix the problems they’ve made” after the mini-Budget “shambles”.Sir Keir said his own variable-rate mortgage had seen payments go up by “a few hundred pounds”...
US Vows To Deeper Defense Ties With India After It Slammed Biden Administration For F-16 Deal With Pakistan
The Biden administration promised to strengthen defense ties with India after a minister in the Narendra Modi government criticized the Biden administration’s $450-million package to maintain and upgrade Pakistan’s F-16 fighter jets. What Happened: India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attacked the U.S. argument that it was sending...
NI consumers will not lose out on energy support offered in GB – Liz Truss
Liz Truss has insisted that people in Northern Ireland will not lose out on energy support being offered to consumers elsewhere in the UK.Northern Ireland’s energy market operates differently to the model in Great Britain, with specific rules and regulations.The region is also without a devolved government due to the political row over the Northern Ireland Protocol post-Brexit trading arrangements.This weekend the Government will introduce its Energy Price Guarantee in the rest of the UK, under which a typical household will pay on average £2,500 a year for their energy for the next two years from October 1.What I can...
