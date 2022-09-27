Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Mushroom Mines
Mushroom Mines is the first world you'll encounter in Shovel Knight Dig and it's brimming with secrets to uncover, enemies to defeat, and loot to collect. Because you'll need to clear the Mushroom Mines in every run, unless you purchase a shortcut from Whisker, you should familiarize yourself with the area so you can quickly reach the world's final boss, Spore Knight.
IGN
Genshin Impact Version 3.1 Guide
Genshin Impact Version 3.1 continues the story of Sumeru that began in Version 3.0. This patch introduces three new characters, an assortment of new bosses, a new part of Sumeru to explore, and the continuation of the Sumeru archon quest. This Genshin Impact guide includes everything you need to know...
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay is Ready for Mitsuri's Season 3 Return
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is currently gearing up for the third season of the anime hitting in the near future, and one cosplay is perfectly ready to see more of Mitsuri Kanroji in action in the next big arc! The second season of the anime wrapped up the events of the Entertainment District arc of Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series. Fans loved seeing how intense the fights got at the end of the season, but it's really only the tip of the iceburg as the fights in the manga only get even more fierce from this point on.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Unleashes Iguro's Breathing Style
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has taken a backseat as of late, but don't go thinking the series has put down its guard. The manga might be over, but the story lives on thanks to its hugely popular anime. In fact, season three is in the works right now, and it promises to bring some new Hashira to the table. And to prepare, one cosplayer is going viral thanks to their stunning take on Iguro Obanai.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ars Technica
Console hacker reveals PS4/PS5 exploit that is “essentially unpatchable”
Longtime console hacker CTurt has blasted what he calls an "essentially unpatchable" hole in the security of the PS4 and PS5, detailing a proof-of-concept method that should allow for the installation of arbitrary homebrew applications on the consoles. CTurt says he disclosed his exploit, dubbed Mast1c0re, to Sony via a...
IGN
Skull and Bones: Ubisoft Pirate Adventure Title Delayed for the 5th Time, Now Launching in March 2023
Pirate adventure enthusiasts will have to wait longer for Ubisoft's Skull and Bones, as the developers have announced yet another delay for the long-awaited title. In a statement released by the makers of Skull and Bones, the developers have assured fans about the game being done with its development. However, following the recent technical tests involving insider program members, the developers have planned to push the release to March 9, 2023 to polish and balance the experience.
IGN
Genshin Scarab Locations
Genshin Impact Scarabs are a Local Specialty introduced in Version 3.1. They can only be found in the Great Red Sand area of Sumeru, west of the Ashavan Realm. The gold and black beetles can be found across the desert in several locations. Scarabs in Genshin Impact are one of...
IGN
PlayStation Plus Games for October 2022 Announced
Sony has revealed that the PlayStation Plus games for October 2022 are Hot Wheels Unleashes, Injustice 2, and Superhot. Announced on the PlayStation Blog, all three titles will be available to download for all PlayStation Plus subscribers from October 4. Hot Wheels Unleashed brings the zany, over-the-top driving action of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
The World of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Journey to the North Reveals the Game's Hidden Lore
Assassin's Creed Valhalla has added all sorts of fascinating new details to this long-running franchise, even as it offers a very detailed look at 9th Century Viking culture. All of that is fueling Dark Horse's latest companion book, The World of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Journey to the North — Logs and Files of a Hidden One.
IGN
Pokemon Go Furfrou and Shiny Furfrou Forms
Furfrou, the Poodle Pokemon, is a Normal Type Pokemon from Generation 6. It is most notable for the various Furfrou Forms it can take which modify its appearance, presumably inspired by real-life poodle grooming. Furfrou has been part of Pokemon Go for a while, but Shiny Furfrou has made its...
IGN
Sackboy: A Big Adventure Coming to PC Next Month
A leak has confirmed PlayStation exclusive Sackboy: A Big Adventure is coming to PC on October 27, 2023. According to an official trailer (which seems to have been published early by Sony’s Latin America YouTube account), the recent Sackboy game will be heading to PC next month after previously only being available on PS4 and PS5.
IGN
The Lion's Pride
This page of IGN's Far Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about the Hidden Histories The Lion's Pride, including what they are and where to find them in Yara. Hidden Histories are pieces of information that add some historical perspective or backstory to many of the...
IGN
Blue Notes
This page of IGN's Far Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about Blue Notes Hidden Histories, including what they are and where to find them in Yara. Hidden Histories are pieces of information that add some historical perspective or backstory to many of the characters, places, and events in Far Cry 6. Check out the Hidden Histories Guide for a review of all of these collectible items.
IGN
Clover Armor
This page features information about the Clover Armor set in Grounded including how to craft each piece, individual stats, and intrinsic perks gained while wearing each piece. Scroll down further to learn more about each individual piece of the Clover Armor set as well as the Gear Set Bonus gained when wearing all three pieces.
IGN
Red Ant Armor
This page features information about the Red Ant Armor set in Grounded including how to craft each piece, individual stats, and intrinsic perks gained while wearing each piece. Scroll down further to learn more about each individual piece of the Red Ant Armor set as well as the Gear Set Bonus gained when wearing all three pieces.
IGN
Dropsy - Nintendo Switch Launch Trailer
Dropsy is available now on Nintendo Switch. Watch the creepy, colorful trailer featuring a catchy song for this point-and-click adventure game about the heartwarming tale of a horrifying, adorable clown and his journey of self-discovery. This newly updated version features an additional questline and freshly squeezed hug puzzles on both...
IGN
Sakai Banner 20
The nineteenth Sakai Banner is in Cloud Forest, specifically South-West of the Zasho River Crossing and North-West of Cloud Forest Temple. From the temple, head North-West down the stone steps and forward to the intersection. Keep going forward to up go up the hill and between the two rock formations. You'll find the banner at the other side on the edge of the cliff.
IGN
Equipment Guide
This page features information about all available equipment in Grounded including armor sets, weapons, and tools. Each of these items can be crafted after you've discovered the crafting recipe and gathered the prerequisite materials.
IGN
The Golden Lamb
This page of IGN's Far Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about The Golden Lamb Hidden Histories, including what they are and where to find them in Yara. Hidden Histories are pieces of information that add some historical perspective or backstory to many of the characters, places, and events in Far Cry 6. Check out the Hidden Histories Guide for a review of all of these collectible items.
IGN
Unwritten Taile - Hachibees Hives
In Old Gambler's Wood you can find a beekeeper's house, directly East of the Deer Sanctuary at the top of the cliff, and directly South of Fune's Refuge. Talk to the beekeeper, Hachibee (hachi is Japanese for bee), and learn about his plight. Mongols have been disrupting his beekeeping efforts and he needs help. Like clockwork, the marauders arrive. Face them and take them down one by one as they appear in three waves. When you're done, find Hachibee and talk to him a second time to finish this Unwritten Tale.
Comments / 0