Video: Anomaly Hunter Spots 'Soldier' on Mars
An anomaly hunter studying NASA photos of Mars spotted a peculiar rock that bears an uncanny resemblance to a soldier wielding a shield. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring made the curious find while examining an image that the Curiosity rover captured last week. Amid the many sizeable and normal-looking rocks littering the surface of the Red Planet, he noticed the bewildering oddity which looks like a half-buried person holding a shield above their head.
U.S. agency adopts new space junk rules to reduce exploration risks
The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) voted 4-0 Thursday on to adopt new rules to address growing risks of orbital debris to space exploration by shrinking the time to remove defunct satellites. The FCC voted to require post-mission disposal of low-Earth orbit satellites within five years. The agency previously recommended...
The US Navy keeps finding traces of jet fuel in the water on the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz, even after it thought the water was safe
The USS Nimitz has been connected to San Diego's water supply, which "continues to provide fresh water to the crew that has been tested safe for use."
Storm surge becoming more dangerous due to global warming, scientists say
In Punta Gorda, Florida, Hurricane Ian flooded the streets and littered the area with trees and debris. NBC News’ Kerry Sanders explains why scientists are warning that storm surge will become more severe due to global warming.Sept. 28, 2022.
Discovery of ‘fingerprint’ confirms alarming predictions of Greenland ice sheet melt
Scientists now have unambiguous proof that a phenomenon critical to predicting the impact of climate change exists. Researchers announced Thursday that they had detected the sea level “fingerprint” of the Greenland ice sheet melt, pinpointing the unique pattern of sea level change linked to the melting ice. It’s...
Nightly News: Kids Edition (September 29, 2022)
The science behind powerful hurricanes: how do they form, and how can kids and their families be prepared? Our pal Al Roker explains. Former NASA Astronaut Mike Massimino answers a viewer question on why we float in outer space! Plus, we offer some healthy new ideas for your school lunch.Sept. 29, 2022.
Over 800 rescue teams working in Florida following Tropical Storm Ian's destruction
Tropical Storm Ian continues its path into northeast Florida and is projected to make landfall as a hurricane for the second time. The devastation the hurricane left has been “catastrophic” with a death toll feared to be in the hundreds.Sept. 29, 2022.
Nightly News Full Broadcast (September 29th)
Hurricane Ian leaves Florida’s Southwest coast unrecognizable; Rescue missions underway in Hurricane Ian aftermath; Ian’s flood waters force evacuations in Central Florida; and more on tonight’s broadcast.Sept. 30, 2022.
