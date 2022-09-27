ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An anomaly hunter studying NASA photos of Mars spotted a peculiar rock that bears an uncanny resemblance to a soldier wielding a shield. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring made the curious find while examining an image that the Curiosity rover captured last week. Amid the many sizeable and normal-looking rocks littering the surface of the Red Planet, he noticed the bewildering oddity which looks like a half-buried person holding a shield above their head.
Nightly News: Kids Edition (September 29, 2022)

The science behind powerful hurricanes: how do they form, and how can kids and their families be prepared? Our pal Al Roker explains. Former NASA Astronaut Mike Massimino answers a viewer question on why we float in outer space! Plus, we offer some healthy new ideas for your school lunch.Sept. 29, 2022.
