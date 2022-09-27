ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers players not holding back on criticizing Canada's scheme

By Josh Rowntree
There’s been too many quotes and too many subtle digs for there not to be a wave of displeasure below the surface.

The Steelers — specifically the team’s players — do not seem happy with the scheme and play calling orchestrated by offensive coordinator Matt Canada.

“I don’t know if we have an identity,” wide receiver Chase Claypool said Monday.

Center Mason Cole publicly cast doubt on the team’s use of up-tempo offense during Thursday’s 29-17 loss in Cleveland, as well.

“I think we used it well in the first half of this last game,” he said Monday. “For whatever reason, in the second half, we didn't use it as much.”

Others have echoed that sentiment.

“We’ve shown, even last year and into this year, in the preseason, when we go tempo, two-minute, that’s when we’re really going,” tight end Pat Freiermuth said following last week's lost to New England. “I think we can sprinkle in a little more tempo, as well, each drive to get us going.”

Following back-to-back losses and after the team scored just four offensive touchdowns in the first three weeks, the finger pointing just keeps on going.

“We can only do what they tell us to do and execute it,” wideout Diontae Johnson said last week. “It could be anything when it comes to them. When I say 'them,' I mean the coaches. I’m not throwing them under the bus, but we can only do what they tell us to do and make plays. That’s about it.”

There seems to be two schools of thought developing on the Steelers’ offensive woes. Either Matt Canada is ineffective as the coordinator, or Mitch Trubisky isn’t capable of playing at a level high enough to produce points consistently.

The truth may be somewhere in the middle, but the players have had Trubisky’s back, even if he’s been unable to adequately stretch the field.

“We have to call the right plays to get down the field in the right ways," Claypool said last week.

Even Trubisky appeared to take a shot at Canada’s scheme.

“Call concepts to get receivers there,” he’s suggested.

Now, no one has publicly come out and blasted Canada by name, or suggested he be fired — and likely won’t. There’s not some sort of mutiny brewing, or anything of the sort. But the comments, the body language from players on the field and sideline, and the vibe in the locker room speak volumes.

At 1-2, and with an offense on pace to be the worst in 23 years in time of possession, and the worst in yards per passing attempt in a decade, some questions deserve to be asked. Is this just a bad fit? Does Canada's system just not mesh with the Steelers' personnel? And is it time to make a change, before it's too late?

The Steelers are averaging 272.7 yards per game, second-worst in the NFL. The passing offense is the league’s fifth-worst and the run game is sitting at just 90.0 yards per game, down from a year ago.

While it might not quite be time to hit the panic button after three weeks, there has been a drop-off from last year’s offense, which averaged about 43 more yards per game and was considered to be a well below average unit.

Canada’s hiring was questionable from the start. He had never worked — let alone called plays — in the NFL prior to being hired as quarterbacks coach in 2020. He was instantly allowed the ability to influence offensive decisions under former coordinator Randy Fichtner.

A year later, he was promoted to the coordinator spot, and implemented an offensive scheme that seemed to not benefit Ben Roethlisberger’s skillset. But the hope was, with a more mobile quarterback, another dynamic receiver (rookie George Pickens) and a reconstructed offensive line (that has shown major signs of improvement), that the Steelers' offense would be able to execute at a respectable rate.

But now? Well, Roethlisberger is gone. The offense isn’t working. And the team isn't winning. And none of that is an opinion.

Just listen to the players.

Ben Roethlisberger
