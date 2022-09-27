Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hometownnewsvolusia.com
It's your beeswax to know your honey in Volusia
You may not be getting the honey you think you are when you buy it at a farmers' market or mom-and-pop store. This is not to suggest the honey being sold by a local vendor is adulterated, chemically modified or any other nefarious deed of that sort. However, those things have happened on an international scale. In 2013, charges were filed against two honey importers in one of the biggest incidents of food fraud in U.S. History.
hometownnewsvolusia.com
They just keep on dancing in Volusia
Dancing remains a popular activity for seniors whether in private clubs, parties, weddings or dance studios. Volusia Mall came alive Sept. 18 with the annual Mall Ball sponsored by USA Dance Greater Daytona Chapter. Florida has 15 USA dance chapters, more than any other state. Jean Krupa is one of...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Palm Coast Residents Urged to Conserve Water During Storm
Palm Coast – As Hurricane Ian continues its push through Central Florida, residents are advised to pay close attention to weather reports and media reports regarding flooding that might occur due to continuous rainfall. Heavy rainfall from the storm is expected to continue through Friday evening. As a result,...
fox35orlando.com
Daytona Beach shopping plaza torn apart by Hurricane Ian
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A South Atlantic avenue Daytona Beach plaza was nearly torn to shreds after Hurricane Ian ripped through the coastal city Thursday morning. The windows of the strip mall were destroyed along with some parts of the roof of the building. Some interior of the stores in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
flaglerlive.com
Pier’s End Collapses, More Flagler Areas Evacuated, 70% of County Without Power, Dunes Damaged
Previous days’ Ian coverage: Sunday | Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday. Flagler residents, text your pictures and reports of damage, including location, to 386/503-3808. Wednesday, 8:30 p.m.—As of 8 p.m. Wednesday, nearly 70 percent of Flagler County residents were without power–46,130 customers out of 66,910, or 20,000 more than this morning. Ian was again Hurricane Ian as it churned at 75 miles per hour parallel with the Flagler County coast.
flaglerlive.com
10,400 Customers Without Power in Flagler as Tropical Storm Ian Drenches Toward Atlantic at Melbourne
Previous days’ Ian coverage: Sunday | Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday. If there is some good news about Hurricane Ian Thursday morning, it is that it has degraded into a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour, and it has carved a more southerly, far less populated path across the Florida Peninsula than feared.
palmcoastobserver.com
Residents in Hurricane Evacuation Zones B and F urged to leave the area
Flagler County as of 1:30 p.m. Thursday is urging those residents of Bulow Mobile Home Park, Flagler Beach Polo Club West, Bulow Woods, Seaside Landings, Flagler Beach Polo Club, as well as the previously evacuated areas off of Lambert Avenue and Palm Drive — also known as Hurricane Evacuation Zone B — to leave immediately due to expectations of significant flooding.
A mayor, reporter and Minnesotans walk into a Jacksonville Beach Waffle House during a hurricane...
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A sign of Tropical Storm Ian's dwindling severity, one Jacksonville Beach Waffle House played host to some important and colorful characters Thursday morning. Reporter Matthew Torres spent time inside that Waffle House where the area's mayor, Christine Hoffman, gave a warning to all local residents...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Florida
If you've been craving some delicious chicken tenders and fries, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain just opened another new location in Florida to help you satisfy your cravings. Read on to learn more.
WESH
Why you should put a quarter on a frozen cup of water during Hurricane Ian
If you're leaving your home to head to a safe location due to Hurricane Ian, there's a neat trick that could tell you whether or not the power went out at your home. Marion County Commissioner Carl Zalak shared a neat hack that he just learned that involves a frozen cup of water.
WESH
Shocking video shows part of Flagler Pier washed away
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. — A shocking video shared on social media on Thursday afternoon showed part of Flagler Pier washed away.See the moment in the video above. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
palmcoastobserver.com
Up to 20 inches of rain expected for Volusia-Flagler area as Ian pushes inland
Hurricane Ian is pushing northeast into the Florida peninsula after striking the Tampa Bay area as a Category 4 storm. Looking for information on storm tracking, emergency preparedness, local resources and evacuation zones?. For information for Flagler County residents, click HERE. For information for Volusia County residents, click HERE. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
palmcoastobserver.com
Flagler County sees dune breaches, downed power lines, intermittent flooding after Ian
Flagler County officials are providing this update of the overall condition of the county as the storm restrengthens to Hurricane Ian. Looking for information on road closures, curfews and storm recovery?. For information for Flagler County residents, click HERE. For information for Volusia County residents, click HERE. “Deputy County Administrator...
click orlando
WATCH: Streets flood, winds pick up in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Hurricane Ian is cutting a path through Florida, heading toward the northeastern portion of Central Florida, sending bands of wind and rain throughout much of the state. The heavy rain is causing flooding in multiple areas of Central Florida, including low-lying portions of Daytona Beach.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia Recovery Alliances opens 'Hope Hub' in Ormond Beach
The Volusia Recovery Alliance aims to make the county a "recovery-ready community." It means people affected with substance use disorder can get housing and resources to get help, and they can do so without battling stigma surrounding the disorder, said Karen Chrapek, Volusia Recovery Alliance executive director. "That stigma has...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Flagler Beach Announces Pier Closure for Hurricane Ian
~ Due to #HurricaneIan our Pier will be closed, starting tomorrow and continuing through at least Friday, September 30th. The Pier will closed for at least the next three (3) days, and will only re-open to the public once it’s been properly inspected and deemed safe to re-open.
flaglernewsweekly.com
UPDATES: Flagler County, Cities Cancel Garbage Collection Thursday-Friday, Palm Coast Facilities Close Tuesday at Noon, Mayor Signs State of Emergency
Flagler County (Julie Murphy): September 26, 2022 – Flagler County and the cities of Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, and Bunnell have all cancelled garbage collection for Thursday and Friday – September 29-30 – due to Hurricane Ian and expected high winds. These collection dates will not be rescheduled.
click orlando
Sanford restaurant damaged by Hurricane Ian
SANFORD, Fla. – A seafood restaurant in Sanford was damaged as Hurricane Ian moved through Central Florida Wednesday night into Thursday. News 6 reporter Troy Campbell arrived at St. Johns River Steak & Seafood early Thursday morning where a metal awning at the restaurant was mangled by the wind.
flaglerlive.com
Cat 4 Hurricane Ian Slams Florida, Local Night Curfew Declared, Flagler Rains Up to 20 Inches Possible
Previous days’ Ian coverage: Sunday | Monday | Tuesday. Wednesday, 5:40 p.m.–Hurricane Ian made landfall on Fort Myers Beach, a barrier island, at 3:05 p.m. as a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane with 150 miles per hour wind. It then struck the mainland just south of Punta Gorda, near where Hurricane Charlie hit 18 years ago, at 4:35 p.m.
News4Jax.com
Hurricane Ian: What to know about waste collection in Northeast Florida
Here’s what we know about waste and recycling collection in Northeast Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian. In Gainesville, residential trash collection has been suspended only on Thursday and may be collected Saturday; otherwise, it will be picked up next week as regularly scheduled. Neighbors are asked not to set containers or items curbside that day.
Comments / 1