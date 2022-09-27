Atascadero Police Department to Host National Night Out

The event is a community-building campaign promoting police and community partnerships

ATASCADERO — The Atascadero Police Department is hosting “National Night Out” on Oct. 4 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Sunken Gardens in Atascadero.

National Night Out is an annual, community-building campaign promoting police and community partnerships designed to establish camaraderie amongst our neighborhoods that make them a safer and a more caring place to live. National Night Out is intended to enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community.

Furthermore, it provides an opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.

Come out and meet your Atascadero Police Department and Public Safety partners for an opportunity to get safety tips and enjoy a variety of exhibitions.

The City of Atascadero thanks its sponsors, Atascadero Police Association, Atascadero Grocery Outlet, Home Depot, Medina Light Show Designs, SloDoCo Donuts, and Starbucks, for making this event possible. This is a free event to all community members.