High school football livestreams for Sept. 30
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You can livestream this week’s high school football games here with TPSN. You can listen to the Tascosa vs Abilene High game here. You can listen to the West Plains vs Hereford game here. You can listen to the Randall vs Canadian game here. You...
Amarillo High Sandies and Caprock Longhorns face off in second week of district play
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Sandies and the Caprock Longhorns will battle in a pivotal district game on Thursday night. The Sandies dropped to 0-1 in district play last week after a loss to Tascosa. Meanwhile, Caprock continued their roaring start to the season with a district win. If Caprock takes this one, it will be a huge help down the road in helping them secure a playoff spot. The last thing the Sandies want is to drop to 0-2.
Ali Allison, Shelden Breshears to host WT Homecoming Parade this Saturday
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - NewsChannel 10′s very own Ali Allison and Shelden Breshears are hosting the WT Homecoming Parade on Saturday. The parade starts at 1:00 p.m. on Oct. 1 along Russell Long Boulevard on the West Texas A&M University campus. They will broadcast live during the parade. “Shelden...
Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society gets new location
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society has a new location. For anyone looking to adopt an animal, the non-profit organization can be found on South Bell and West McCormick Road. The APHS will start operating sometime next month. The move was a community effort, including online fundraisers...
Naughty Business Names In Amarillo? Yeah, We Have A Few.
There are things in life that make a grown adult chuckle at times. You know, those little "inside adult jokes" when your kids are constantly asking what you're laughing at. Sometimes those things are in plain sight and you just bust out laughing. Amarillo has several of those places along your drive.
Stream Randall vs Hereford volleyball game here
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TPSN will host an audio livestream of the Randall vs Hereford volleyball game Tuesday evening. You can listen to the game live starting at 7 p.m. To stream the game, click here.
Amarillo Steak Challenge is Not a Challenge for All
I have always thought I could handle that 72 oz. steak challenge at the Big Texan. Really if you catch me on the right day there is no stopping me. I just have never been able to put my money where my mouth is. You know I never wanted to...
Amarillo Botanical Gardens is back with Pumpkinfest
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Pumpkinfest, a family friendly event returns this fall at the Amarillo Botanical Gardens. This fall favorite Panhandle event will allow guests to take a stroll through the gourd tunnels while checking out the largest display of pumpkins in Amarillo. Pumpkinfest will include 20 carnival games, face...
What The Heck Is Going On At The Amarillo Amazon Warehouse?
It's been a wild week for the Amazon Fulfillment Center Warehouse in Amarillo. There have been rumors flying all over the place about it closing. Then it was bedbugs. Now it's not bedbugs, and everything is a-okay?. What the heck is going on over at the Amarillo Amazon Warehouse?. First,...
HPFB taking reservations for 40th Anniversary Luncheon
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - High Plains Food Bank is is taking reservations to secure a spot at their 40th Anniversary Luncheon. HPFB’s Harvest of Hope Anniversary Luncheon will be serving a traditional Mexican-style lunch, that will be catered by The United Family/Amigos. This luncheon celebrates High Plains Food Bank’s...
This Iconic Route 66 Landmark In Amarillo Is Really, Really Haunted
The Nat. The one and the only. The Nat Ballroom. I can't think of a single place more iconic and beloved than The Nat. The stories to tell of the looming building on 6th Street are endless. One topic in particular becomes pretty popular around this time of the year: the ghosts of The Nat.
West Plains Wolves’ Adopt a Wolf Cub Program Making an Impact Off the Field
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Adopt a Wolf Cub program gives kids from West Plains’ feeder schools an opportunity to pair up with Wolves football players, cheerleaders and trainers. For a small fee - the “little wolves” get to hang out with their “big wolves” at meet and greet...
I-27 Construction Finished? Ha! We’ve Still Got Two More Years.
Yesterday, I wrote about a survey that was done showing how dissatisfied Amarillo residents are with the maintenance of our roads and sidewalks. We also constantly complain about the amount of road work that seems to be happening all the time. The work they've been doing on I-27 feels like...
Bob Mills Furniture announces $10,000 donation to Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Bob Mills Furniture has announced it will donate $10,000 to Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch in Amarillo during its Friends and Family event. Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch is a residential community open to at-risk children ages 5 to 18. Bob Mills, President of Bob Mills...
Welcome to the Out of the Darkeness walk set for this Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is hosting a community walk in Amarillo on Oct. 1. The Welcome to the Out of the Darkness walk starts at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday at Medi Park. The walk will be a journey of remembrance, hope and support that...
Living options help redevelop the downtown Amarillo community
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Downtown living is an attraction for many and adding residential units is at the core of redeveloping downtown Amarillo. “Downtown living is a critical component of a thriving down town,” says Aaron Emerson, leasing agent, owner/broker, Gaut Whittenburg Emerson. In 2008, the city of Amarillo...
TxDOT collecting short-term traffic counts throughout Amarillo District
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety will be collecting short-term traffic counts across locations in the Amarillo district. TxDOT’s Transportation Planning and Programming division will be collecting short-term traffic counts at 1,800 locations across the Amarillo district through Oct. 6. These 24-hour traffic counts will...
Texas Has One of the Safest College Towns in United States
A city in Texas has been named as one of the safest college towns in the country, and it's even higher in the rankings since last year. It's also the only city in Texas that made the Top 50 list for both 2021 and 2022. Safest College Towns in America.
Bluegrass Gospel Making Its Way to Amarillo With A Free Show
F you are looking for a great evening with some great music, then you are in for a treat. The Paul Family Bluegrass Band is making its way to the Texas Panhandle and planning a stop in Canyon, Texas. If you love the sound of steel guitars, banjos, and guitars...
John Collins named Director of Utilities for the City of Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo City Council is announcing its new Director of Utilities, John Collins. Collins is responsible for water productions and distribution, wastewater collection, water reclamation and the environmental laboratory. Collins says, in this job, the more you are noticed, the more you are doing something wrong. If...
