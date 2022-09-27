ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

KFDA

High school football livestreams for Sept. 30

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You can livestream this week’s high school football games here with TPSN. You can listen to the Tascosa vs Abilene High game here. You can listen to the West Plains vs Hereford game here. You can listen to the Randall vs Canadian game here. You...
ABILENE, TX
KFDA

Amarillo High Sandies and Caprock Longhorns face off in second week of district play

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Sandies and the Caprock Longhorns will battle in a pivotal district game on Thursday night. The Sandies dropped to 0-1 in district play last week after a loss to Tascosa. Meanwhile, Caprock continued their roaring start to the season with a district win. If Caprock takes this one, it will be a huge help down the road in helping them secure a playoff spot. The last thing the Sandies want is to drop to 0-2.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Ali Allison, Shelden Breshears to host WT Homecoming Parade this Saturday

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - NewsChannel 10′s very own Ali Allison and Shelden Breshears are hosting the WT Homecoming Parade on Saturday. The parade starts at 1:00 p.m. on Oct. 1 along Russell Long Boulevard on the West Texas A&M University campus. They will broadcast live during the parade. “Shelden...
CANYON, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society gets new location

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society has a new location. For anyone looking to adopt an animal, the non-profit organization can be found on South Bell and West McCormick Road. The APHS will start operating sometime next month. The move was a community effort, including online fundraisers...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Naughty Business Names In Amarillo? Yeah, We Have A Few.

There are things in life that make a grown adult chuckle at times. You know, those little "inside adult jokes" when your kids are constantly asking what you're laughing at. Sometimes those things are in plain sight and you just bust out laughing. Amarillo has several of those places along your drive.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Botanical Gardens is back with Pumpkinfest

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Pumpkinfest, a family friendly event returns this fall at the Amarillo Botanical Gardens. This fall favorite Panhandle event will allow guests to take a stroll through the gourd tunnels while checking out the largest display of pumpkins in Amarillo. Pumpkinfest will include 20 carnival games, face...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

HPFB taking reservations for 40th Anniversary Luncheon

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - High Plains Food Bank is is taking reservations to secure a spot at their 40th Anniversary Luncheon. HPFB’s Harvest of Hope Anniversary Luncheon will be serving a traditional Mexican-style lunch, that will be catered by The United Family/Amigos. This luncheon celebrates High Plains Food Bank’s...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Welcome to the Out of the Darkeness walk set for this Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is hosting a community walk in Amarillo on Oct. 1. The Welcome to the Out of the Darkness walk starts at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday at Medi Park. The walk will be a journey of remembrance, hope and support that...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Living options help redevelop the downtown Amarillo community

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Downtown living is an attraction for many and adding residential units is at the core of redeveloping downtown Amarillo. “Downtown living is a critical component of a thriving down town,” says Aaron Emerson, leasing agent, owner/broker, Gaut Whittenburg Emerson. In 2008, the city of Amarillo...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

TxDOT collecting short-term traffic counts throughout Amarillo District

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety will be collecting short-term traffic counts across locations in the Amarillo district. TxDOT’s Transportation Planning and Programming division will be collecting short-term traffic counts at 1,800 locations across the Amarillo district through Oct. 6. These 24-hour traffic counts will...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

John Collins named Director of Utilities for the City of Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo City Council is announcing its new Director of Utilities, John Collins. Collins is responsible for water productions and distribution, wastewater collection, water reclamation and the environmental laboratory. Collins says, in this job, the more you are noticed, the more you are doing something wrong. If...
AMARILLO, TX

