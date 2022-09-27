Read full article on original website
Should I use my whole life policy cash value to pay for college tuition?
Q. My mother bought me a whole life policy when I was a teenager and it now has a cash value worth $100,000. I have tuition to pay for my son’s college soon. What would happen if I used it?. — Bills to pay. A. Congratulations on your son’s...
SNAP Payments to Increase 12.5% in October. Max Benefit for Family of Four Now $939
Food benefits are increasing to match the higher cost of living. The 2023 SNAP food benefit increase takes effect on Oct. 1, 2022. The maximum SNAP benefit for a family of four will increase by $104 in most of the country. Double up schemes and cash back apps may help...
Social security increase: House bill would change COLA, potentially giving seniors more money
A bill recently introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives would change the way Social Security benefits are calculated and potentially give seniors a Social Security benefits increase. Here’s what you need to know. U.S. Rep. John Larson, D-Conn., recently introduced the bill “Social Security 2100: A Sacred Trust.”...
