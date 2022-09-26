Read full article on original website
Dominic Lovett emerges as the offensive playmaker Mizzou football needs
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri’s young wide receiver from East St. Louis High leads the Southeastern Conference in receiving yards and has been Mizzou’s undisputed most positive development during an otherwise sketchy September. We’re talking about, of course, Dominic Lovett. While Tiger fans hold their breath on...
Missouri injury report against Georgia: Bailey out, Burden questionable
Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz noted Tuesday that freshman wide receiver Luther Burden and senior linebacker Chad Bailey would be questionable to play Saturday against Georgia. And while Burden remained questionable, Bailey’s status was changed to out. The linebacker suffered an injury against Auburn and was later spotted on the sideline in street clothes and with his left arm in a sling.
10 years in the SEC: Missouri's first home football game against Georgia
On Sept. 12, 2012, a game years in the making was played at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, when the Georgia Bulldogs faced the Missouri Tigers. On Nov. 6, 2011, Missouri was announced as the 14th member of the Southeastern Conference, and just nine months later Southeastern Conference powerhouse Georgia came into Columbia for the first time ever.
How to watch Mizzou vs. Georgia Bulldogs football on TV, live stream plus game time
The Georgia Bulldogs and Missouri football teams are scheduled to meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Oct. 1. The game is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. CT/7:30 p.m. ET. Missouri comes into the matchup 2-2 overall and 0-1 in the SEC. Most recently, Auburn beat Mizzou 17-14...
