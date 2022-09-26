ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Primetimer

WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report

Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
The Baltimore Sun

5 things not to miss as Free Fall Baltimore returns with more than 70 events

If you’re free and it’s fall then it must be time for the annual Free Fall Baltimore celebration. Throughout October, local galleries, venues and performance spaces will host free events to highlight National Arts & Humanities Month. The effort by the Baltimore Office of Promotions & The Arts (BOPA) includes funding for more than 50 individual artists and arts organizations to produce events ...
