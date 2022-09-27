Read full article on original website
Related
mysoutex.com
Trojans suffer first loss
The Somerset Bulldogs reeled off 23 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to take a 43-22 non-district victory over the ninth-ranked Beeville Trojans on Sept. 16 at Beeville’s Veterans Memorial Stadium. The Trojans took a 22-20 lead with Isaiah Gonzales’ 2-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. But...
School security measures stop intruder at Tuloso-Midway High School
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuloso-Midway High School had quite the scare Wednesday afternoon when an intoxicated intruder attempted to enter its campus, but superintendent Steve vanMatre said thanks to the school's layers of security, the man was unable to enter the school. It was a typical Wednesday afternoon until...
Texas surfers loving big waves churned up by Hurricane Ian
Texas beach conditions are iffy Thursday because of the impact of Hurricane Ian. But some people are loving it. Those people are the surfers who are enjoying the larger-than-normal waves.
Kolache craving? Czech out Czechfest this weekend in Robstown
ROBSTOWN, Texas — How about a two-for-one Czechfest event this weekend? Head over to St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Robstown this Sunday for food, fun and fellowship. "We'll have two different kinds of meals. We'll have a barbecue meal with all the trimmings, and we'll also have...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
blackchronicle.com
Corpus Christi native serving with Blue Angels
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Blue Angels flight squadron is made up of one of the best of one of the best from the Navy and Marine Corps. Now, a hometown service member is proud to be a part of that legacy group. Aviation machinist mate Jose Cruz is...
Barge breaks loose near Packery Channel jetties
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A barge that broke loose in the Packery Channel on Thursday morning ended up stuck near the jetties. City officials stated that the high water and strong currents pushed into the area by Hurricane Ian weakened the rope attaching the barge to land in a news release Thursday afternoon.
An oldie but a goodie: City throws a party as CC turns 170
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thursday marked Corpus Christi’s 170th birthday; the city was founded in 1852. Festivities took place at Corpus Christi City Hall, and mayor Paulette Guajardo pointed out that it also falls during Hispanic Heritage Month. Guajardo also tells 3NEWS that Corpus Christi's population is 60...
South Texas beaches see minor coastal flooding in response to Hurricane Ian
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We may not be seeing and winds or rains from Hurricane Ian but coastal areas are seeing effects from the storm. Indirect impacts from major Hurricane Ian were felt across Gulf of Mexico beaches Thursday. Ian made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane and thus, sent larger and longer period waves to area beaches in the Coastal Bend.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hurricane Ian churns up problems along the Texas Coastal Bend
While Hurricane Ian is pinwheeling toward the Florida Gulf Coast, things are starting to churn up along the Texas coast, too. Meteorologists are expecting Coastal Bend beaches will see larger and longer period waves start to move in through Friday.
Surfers take advantage of surge sent to Coastal Bend by Hurricane Ian
The Coastal Bend may see waves 8 feet to 12 feet high the next few days. Those water sport enthusiasts felt it was a good time for the perfect waves.
Surfer rushed to hospital after being tossed into jetty
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A surfer was rushed to the hospital this morning after being tossed into the jetties near Packery Channel, according to Corpus Christi Fire Department officials. The surfer suffered cuts, bruises and possibly some bone fractures, CCFD Chief Robert Rocha said. The City of Corpus Christi...
How Hurricane Ian will impact the Coastal Bend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Major Hurricane Ian made landfall southwest of La Coloma in Cuba at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. Maximum sustained winds were estimated at 125 mph at a Category 3 on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Because Hurricane Ian will be such a large storm while it's in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
blackchronicle.com
Kristene Chapa documentary opening week
PORTLAND, Texas — It remains to be tough for Kristene Chapa to speak about that horrific night time greater than ten years in the past. “Talking about the attack, it does trigger me, but I know that talking about it, too, can help others,” Chapa informed 3NEWS after we spoke along with her in March.
Sandi's Diner opening at old Hamlin Pharmacy location such a success... they ran out of food!
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sandi's Diner recently opened at the old Hamlin Pharmacy location and it was a huge success. It was such a huge success... they ran out of food and had to close four hours early Tuesday!. "Sandi's is closed early today," a social media post from...
Sno-Ball has been keeping Corpus Christi 'cool' for 50 years
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sno-Ball is celebrating their 50th anniversary this month. Their award-winning Sno-Ball recipe has been passed down for generations and continues to be a huge success. The family owned business has been keeping Corpus Christi "cool" for 5 decades. What was originally a humble mom and...
Texas State Aquarium brings back Boo! in the Blue
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For those who love Halloween and the Texas State Aquarium, Boo! in the Blue is back!. The aquarium will be decked out with spooky decorations, but the family-friendly activities include a virtual costume contest, candy and photo backgrounds. Divers even are expected to be in...
Three women seen on video breaking into Corpus Christi church, stealing several items
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are looking for three women that were caught on video breaking into a Corpus Christi church. The crime happened on Sunday, Sept. 25 on the 4300 block of McArdle Rd. The victim told police he went to the church, which doubles as a home, around 2:30 p.m. and found the front door unsecured. He then went to check surveillance footage from earlier that day.
Bob Hall Pier demolished to make room for new design
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An iconic piece of Bob Hall Pier is no longer standing -- the pier itself. The pier’s demolition phase began this summer, and now, the pier that used to connect to Mikel May’s restaurant isn’t there anymore. According to Nueces County Coastal...
Area bingo halls hemorrhage as game rooms go unregulated
Isaac Valencia, the owner of El Mercado Night Bingo and the day bingo at La Valencia said he’s lost so many customers as game rooms continue to go unregulated.
Sinton's historic 'Fiddler Fest' makes a comeback
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sinton's Fiddler Fest returned after stopping for a few years. Musicians from all over the Coastal Bend joined together, not just to fulfill their passion of fiddling, but also to participate in a chance to win the first place trophy and a large amount of cash.
KIII 3News
Corpus Christi, TX
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Corpus Christi local newshttps://www.kiiitv.com/
Comments / 0