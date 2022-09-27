ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Trojans suffer first loss

The Somerset Bulldogs reeled off 23 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to take a 43-22 non-district victory over the ninth-ranked Beeville Trojans on Sept. 16 at Beeville’s Veterans Memorial Stadium. The Trojans took a 22-20 lead with Isaiah Gonzales’ 2-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. But...
BEEVILLE, TX
blackchronicle.com

Corpus Christi native serving with Blue Angels

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Blue Angels flight squadron is made up of one of the best of one of the best from the Navy and Marine Corps. Now, a hometown service member is proud to be a part of that legacy group. Aviation machinist mate Jose Cruz is...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Barge breaks loose near Packery Channel jetties

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A barge that broke loose in the Packery Channel on Thursday morning ended up stuck near the jetties. City officials stated that the high water and strong currents pushed into the area by Hurricane Ian weakened the rope attaching the barge to land in a news release Thursday afternoon.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

An oldie but a goodie: City throws a party as CC turns 170

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thursday marked Corpus Christi’s 170th birthday; the city was founded in 1852. Festivities took place at Corpus Christi City Hall, and mayor Paulette Guajardo pointed out that it also falls during Hispanic Heritage Month. Guajardo also tells 3NEWS that Corpus Christi's population is 60...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Surfer rushed to hospital after being tossed into jetty

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A surfer was rushed to the hospital this morning after being tossed into the jetties near Packery Channel, according to Corpus Christi Fire Department officials. The surfer suffered cuts, bruises and possibly some bone fractures, CCFD Chief Robert Rocha said. The City of Corpus Christi...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

How Hurricane Ian will impact the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Major Hurricane Ian made landfall southwest of La Coloma in Cuba at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. Maximum sustained winds were estimated at 125 mph at a Category 3 on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Because Hurricane Ian will be such a large storm while it's in...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
blackchronicle.com

Kristene Chapa documentary opening week

PORTLAND, Texas — It remains to be tough for Kristene Chapa to speak about that horrific night time greater than ten years in the past. “Talking about the attack, it does trigger me, but I know that talking about it, too, can help others,” Chapa informed 3NEWS after we spoke along with her in March.
PORTLAND, TX
KIII 3News

Texas State Aquarium brings back Boo! in the Blue

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For those who love Halloween and the Texas State Aquarium, Boo! in the Blue is back!. The aquarium will be decked out with spooky decorations, but the family-friendly activities include a virtual costume contest, candy and photo backgrounds. Divers even are expected to be in...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Three women seen on video breaking into Corpus Christi church, stealing several items

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are looking for three women that were caught on video breaking into a Corpus Christi church. The crime happened on Sunday, Sept. 25 on the 4300 block of McArdle Rd. The victim told police he went to the church, which doubles as a home, around 2:30 p.m. and found the front door unsecured. He then went to check surveillance footage from earlier that day.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Sinton's historic 'Fiddler Fest' makes a comeback

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sinton's Fiddler Fest returned after stopping for a few years. Musicians from all over the Coastal Bend joined together, not just to fulfill their passion of fiddling, but also to participate in a chance to win the first place trophy and a large amount of cash.
SINTON, TX
KIII 3News

