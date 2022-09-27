ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

WOWK

WVU’s Big 12 home opener set for Friday night

The West Virginia University women’s soccer team returns to Morgantown to open its home conference slate as it welcomes Kansas to Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium on Friday, Sept. 30, at 7 p.m. ET. It’s Mountaineer Kids Club Night, with special appearances from Kids Club mascot Musket and balloon animal...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

Despite “air raid” perception, WVU’s run game is rolling

WVU's offensive yardage is a near-even split between the run and the pass through four games. When Graham Harrell and JT Daniels joined West Virginia in the offseason, it was easy to assume that the Mountaineers would throw the ball a lot. After all, Harrell was a student of Mike...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

Quick Hits: Neal Brown previews Texas

West Virginia’s first road trip in the Big 12 looms as the Mountaineers travel to Austin to face Texas on Saturday. WVU head coach Neal Brown aims for his second-ever win against the Longhorns as the Mountaineer head coach, earning his first one to close Milan Puskar Stadium a year ago. Brown met with reporters to preview the clash and give the latest updates on his squad.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

WVU football announces players of the week

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Head coach Neal Brown has revealed WVU’s weekly award winners following the victory over rival Virginia Tech. Center Zach Frazier is the team’s offensive lineman of the week. He also claimed the award after the win over Towson. Brown applauded his All-American center, saying...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

WVU men’s hoops season tips off with Gold-Blue Debut

West Virginia University will tip off the 2022-23 men’s basketball season with the Gold-Blue Debut, presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, on Friday, Oct. 14, at 7 p.m., at the WVU Coliseum. Admission to the event is free with gates opening at 6 p.m. The first 5,000 fans will receive...
MORGANTOWN, WV

