West Virginia’s first road trip in the Big 12 looms as the Mountaineers travel to Austin to face Texas on Saturday. WVU head coach Neal Brown aims for his second-ever win against the Longhorns as the Mountaineer head coach, earning his first one to close Milan Puskar Stadium a year ago. Brown met with reporters to preview the clash and give the latest updates on his squad.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO