Routt County, CO

Steamboat Pilot & Today

Routt County Conservation District work group set to meet Oct. 4 in Steamboat Springs

The Routt County Conservation District and Natural Resources Conservation Service will offer a local working group meeting from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the Steamboat Springs Community Center, 1605 Lincoln Ave. According to meeting organizers, the conservation effort is the foundation of the NRCS conservation program delivery process, and...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Yampa River Fund announces new fund manager, transition in management

On Thursday, Sept. 29, the Yampa River Fund will celebrate its new River Fund Manager Mike Robertson, its third anniversary and the transition of the management of the fund from the Nature Conservancy in Colorado to the local watershed group Friends of the Yampa. “From the outset, it was the...
YAMPA, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Explore More: 8 events in Routt County not to miss this weekend

All day, Friday, Sept. 30, Saturday, Oct. 1, Sunday, Oct. 2. Get outside this Fall and enjoy the boundless beauty in nature. RMYC is challenging you to explore trails by running, hiking, and biking for one week this Fall to support Rocky Mountain Youth Corps. Tickets are $50, include a Happy Trails Challenge T-Shirt and chance to win prizes. Contributions from the Happy Trails Challenge will provide funding for RMYC’s Youth Corps, Conservation Corps, Natural Resource Internship Program, and Yampa Valley Science School.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Museum seeks help with Festival of Trees in November

The Tread of Pioneers Museum is seeking tree buyers, sponsors and decorating groups for the 28th annual Festival of Trees from Nov. 11-26. During that time, the museum will be transformed into a magical forest of decorated trees. Anyone who is interested should email cbannister@treadofpioneers.org. Support Local Journalism. Readers around...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Routt County, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Old Town Hot Springs to close pools Oct. 2-7

Old Town Hot Springs will be closing its pools for its semi-annual drain and clean starting Sunday, Oct. 2. The hot pools are scheduled to be reopened on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 6 a.m. with the lap pool reopening on Friday, Oct. 7 at 1 p.m. Support Local Journalism. Readers...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Community Agriculture Alliance: The moral in our wolf story

Fables are used early in our lives to teach lessons to children in a way that is both entertaining and educational. There’s typically something or someone “bad” in the story, something or someone “good,” and a choice that needs to be made between the two. The story wraps up at the end with a lesson, or “the moral of the story.”
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Weather cameras installed at Steamboat airport and across Colorado

In a partnership between the Colorado Department of Transportation Division of Aeronautics and the Federal Aviation Administration’s Alaska Weather Camera Program, the Steamboat Springs Airport recently installed four cameras near the runway that provide updated snapshots of weather conditions. The cost to install the cameras was covered by CDOT...
COLORADO STATE
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Submit your photos to the SteamboatSnaps Fall Foliage Photo Contest

The #SteamboatSnaps Fall Foliage Photo Contest is back. Colorado’s impressive foliage is in full swing and Pilot & Today wants to see how you capture the colors in Routt County. Submit photos to the contest at SteamboatPilot.com/fallphotos starting Friday, Sept. 30 through Oct. 16. Multiple photos can be entered...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

World War II veteran leaves legacy of service, love of Steamboat

Crosby Perry-Smith, the last living Steamboat Springs resident to have been a part of the 10th Mountain Division, died last week at the age of 98 at Casey’s Pond. “He specialized in demolitions, and he was (stationed) in the Po Valley, Monte Belvedere, Lake Garda and Riva Ridge,” said Robin Allen, Perry-Smith’s daughter. “He was proud to be part of the 86th Infantry.”
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

No injuries in incident requiring removal of Jeep from Yampa River

There were no injuries from an incident that required a red Jeep Wrangler be removed from the Yampa River near Hayden on Sunday, Sept. 26, according to Colorado State Patrol. CSP Trooper Josh Lewis said the incident wasn’t handled as a wreck because the Jeep became stuck on its own.
HAYDEN, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Advocates of Routt County to host training for volunteers Oct. 17

For anyone looking to have a positive effect in the community by assisting survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, Advocates of Routt County seeks volunteers to help operate its 24/7 Safeline. Advocates could not provide the services it does without volunteers, and the nonprofit’s upcoming CORE and Safeline programs...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Routt GOP: Making progress on housing crisis requires good policy

Housing has been a challenge here in the Yampa Valley since the late 1970s. Perhaps because we live in such a beautiful and desirable county, it may always be an issue. But just because the goal seems insurmountable, it doesn’t mean we shouldn’t strive to help our community. Think of the old-fashioned barn raising where neighbors gathered to help each other build something.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

The Record for Sept. 19-25

4:32 p.m. — The Steamboat Springs Police Department responded to a burglary in the 700 block of Pine Street. 4:56 p.m. — Police responded to a report of trespassing in the 3200 block of South Lincoln Avenue. 6:47 a.m. — The Routt County Sheriff’s Office was called to...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Letter: Spend tax money on infrastructure and services

I am against the city of Steamboat Springs funding business organizations. I am a proponent of creating a business friendly atmosphere. I believe organizations such as the Routt County Economic Development Partnership and the Steamboat Springs Chamber should be 100% member-funded. The city of Steamboat Springs should and can encourage business development with reduced regulation, streamlined permitting and a vibrant educated workforce.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Bond and protection order set for teenagers arrested at high school

The two teenagers arrested this week at Steamboat Springs High School were issued bonds and a protection order on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Routt County Judge Erin Wilson set a $5,000 bond for Zackery Durham, who was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 27, by Steamboat Springs police thanks to an anonymous tip saying Durham had posted a photo online of himself with what appeared to be a rifle and a caption reading, “Full on drive by (expletive) here.”
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO

