Tampa, FL

Tampa International Airport To Suspend Operations Tuesday Ahead Of Hurricane Ian

By Maria Hernandez
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago
TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa International Airport will suspend all operations beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, due to Hurricane Ian, which continues to threaten the Tampa Bay region with strong winds, heavy rain, and storm surge.

The 5 p.m. closure will allow the Airport to prepare the airfield and terminals, including the securing of jet bridges, ground equipment, and any remaining aircraft.

The Airport, including the Main Terminal, Airsides, and parking garages will be closed to all visitors at that time.

Damage assessments will begin as soon as it is safe to do so. TPA will closely coordinate the reopening of the airport with its partners based on roadway safety, facility readiness, and staffing.

