Westminster, CA

Westminster man charged with attacking victim with gas and lighter

By City News Service
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jdKft_0iBOziEn00

WESTMINSTER (CNS) - A 36-year-old Westminster man was charged today with attempting to light a man on fire in Westminster and leading police on a chase.

Dahn Thanh Nguyen was charged with possession of flammable material, attempting to burn, assault with a deadly weapon, leading police on a chase, vehicle theft, all felonies, and several traffic infractions during the pursuit, according to court records.

Police were dispatched at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday to McFadden Avenue and Oakcliff Drive about the attack, according to Westminster police Cmdr. Kevin MacCormick.

The victim was seated in his vehicle when Nguyen allegedly made a ``derogatory comment toward Hispanics'' before dousing him with a cup of gasoline and attempting to ignite it with a lighter, MacCormick said. The victim drove off before his attacker could spark a fire, the commander said.

The victim did not know Nguyen and was spared injury, MacCormick said.

When officers responded to the assault they located Nguyen near Bushard Street and Westminster Avenue and when they attempted to pull the suspect over he led the police on a chase that ended when Nguyen ran into a small planter wall at Brookhurst Street and Hazard Avenue, MacCormick said.

Nguyen was accused of stealing a 2007 Lincoln MKZ, according to the
criminal complaint.

