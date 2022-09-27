ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

L.A.'s Highland Park neighborhood receives $5M for community enhancements

By City News Service
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d4iso_0iBOzgTL00

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - City Councilman Kevin de León announced $5 million in funding today for the Heart of Highland Park initiative, which aims to enhance the neighborhood for pedestrians.

The funds were previously intended to extend the 710 Freeway, but the money will instead be used for improvements to the Highland Park community.

The specific improvements will be chosen by a community advisory working group appointed by de León.

``As council member for the local communities, I come through this area daily and I recognize that we need to improve our streets and sidewalks for the seniors, parents, students, and others who rely on these corridors for safe passage,'' de León said in a statement.

Improvements could include new sidewalks, street lighting, street trees and improvements around the Veterans Monument, according to de León's office.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Leimert Park holds weekly market for Black female vendors

LOS ANGELES — Every Wednesday night, Black Women Vend hosts a weekly market in Leimert Park where Black female business owners can sell their products legally with all the proper permits. The program is also training them on how to grow their street vending business and lobbying California lawmakers...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Highland Park, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
theeastsiderla.com

Rowena Reservoir ponds in Los Feliz remain empty and off-limits

Los Feliz -- You can’t see the Rowena Reservoir; it’s buried underground. But on the surface above, a cluster of ponds and waterfalls created a pleasing and refreshing sight. Until last year. That’s when the L.A. Department of Water & Power drained the decorative ponds to repair a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
pasadenanow.com

Commission Approves Final Design for Six-Story Hotel Building to be Built at the Corner of East Colorado Boulevard and South Madison Avenue

The Design Commission unanimously approved the proposed final design for the six-story hotel building, with 5,000 square feet of ground-level commercial space, to be built at 550-566 East Colorado Boulevard. The building’s amenities include a ground floor bar, restaurant, roof deck and outdoor seating. The project involves the construction of...
PASADENA, CA
theavtimes.com

Lancaster to host ribbon cutting for Skytower Park on Oct. 6

The city of Lancaster will host a ribbon-cutting event next week to celebrate the opening of its new-and-improved Skytower Park. The ceremony is free and open to the public. It starts at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at Skytower Park, located at 43434 Vineyard Drive. Free treats from Kona Ice will be available, while supplies last.
LANCASTER, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Heart Of#Knx News 97 1 Fm Twitter
theeastsiderla.com

El Sereno crash on Huntington Drive leaves pedestrian dead

El Sereno - A worker tending to a traffic median was killed and a driver was injured in a crash this afternoon on Huntington Drive, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The crash was reported just before 1:50 p.m. in the 4900 block of S. Huntington Drive, according to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Renovations at Historic Brunswick Court Building in Pasadena to be Completed in November

PASADENA, Calif. — After 135 years, Old Town Pasadena is getting an inside look at the historic bones of the Brunswick Court Building on Colorado Boulevard. This three-story gem is being carefully revitalized by builder Abbott Construction into an upscale mixed-use office and retail space. California luxury electric car company Lucid Motors has already nominated the ground level as its newest show floor.
PASADENA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
uncoverla.com

12 L.A. Rooftop Bars and Lounges With Stunning Views

The leaves are falling but fierce heatwaves still have a firm hold on L.A., which means there's still time to ignore autumn everything and belly on up to a rooftop bar. We've taken the guesswork out of figuring out where to get the best of all worlds–good vibes, views, and grub. From Downtown to Santa Monica, explore 12 of L.A.'s trendiest rooftop bars, lounges, restaurants, and more below.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theavtimes.com

Free disposal day at Lancaster Landfill Oct. 8

LANCASTER – Waste Management in partnership with Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger will host a free dumping day for residents of unincorporated Los Angeles County communities in the Antelope Valley. Residents of unincorporated communities will be able to dump one ton of trash – including appliances and furniture...
LANCASTER, CA
KTLA

Growing up in Encino: KTLA 5’s Kaj Goldberg

KTLA 5’s Kaj Goldberg’s L.A. story begins in the San Fernando Valley. He lived in Tarzana when he was just a tiny tot, then he and his family moved to Encino, where he spent most of his childhood. Kaj has three sisters. They’re very close and talk quite frequently, but growing up, there were some […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
vanlifewanderer.com

The 12 Best El Segundo Restaurants In 2022

With the almost endless amount of El Segundo Restaurants restaurants that show up when you search for something to eat in the area, it can feel like an overwhelming task to find the right restaurant to satisfy your cravings. But have no fear, we are going to make your life...
EL SEGUNDO, CA
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy