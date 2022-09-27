Read full article on original website
Police say threat at West Carrollton Intermediate School 'not credible'
MORAINE, Ohio (WKEF) -- A threat reported at a West Carrollton school building was determined to be not credible by the Moraine Police Department on Thursday morning. Moraine Police Sgt. Andrew Parish said officers were called to the West Carrollton Intermediate School on South Dixie Drive on Thursday morning about a threat to the school made on social media.
University of Dayton to host ArtsLIVE
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The live classical and jazz music event, ArtsLIVE, is returning to the University of Dayton. The series is scheduled for Sunday, October 9 at 3 p.m., with a concert by Trio Virado in Sears Recital Hall of the Jesse Philips Humanities Center. Each of the members...
Rep. Mike Turner discusses 7th Ohio Defense Forum and Ohio Task Force 1
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKEF) -- The 7th Annual Ohio Defense Forum will take place in Columbus during the first week of October. Dayton 24/7 Now's Mamie Bah spoke with Congressman Mike Turner (OH-10) on what this means for the state, and the City of Dayton. This forum focuses on defense and...
City of Dayton survey arriving to 9,000 residents, leaders encourage resident response
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The City of Dayton is interested in hearing what locals think about living in Dayton and the City government. Approximately 9,000 randomly chosen homes received the annual Dayton Survey during the week of September 19. The survey is enclosed in an envelope showing the City of...
Dayton-area school district embraces, invests in career tech education
HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A Dayton-area school district is supporting students who plan to forgo the traditional college route at a time when people are debating student-loan forgiveness and others are questioning the return on investment of a college degree. Huber Heights City Schools has started work...
All clear given after police investigate suspicious package at Middletown High School
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - Middletown High School dismissed its students early Wednesday after the discovery of a suspicious package. Law enforcement officers investigated and gave the all-clear about an hour after the discovery of a suspicious package. Officials have not said what type of suspicious package it was or where it was found.
Armed robbery of Dayton business under investigation
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is investigating a robbery early Wednesday morning. Deputies were called to the Green Leaf Inn on North Dixie Drive at about 2:18 a.m. According to sheriff deputies, the bartender was in the back room closing the bar when a man with a black hoodie shoved something into her back and demanded money.
Centerville Schools to host Run, Hide, Fight presentation
CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WKEF) -- Centerville City Schools is hosting a “Run, Hide, Fight” presentation to discuss how the district trains for active threats. The school district is partnering with Centerville Safe, the Centerville Police Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office to host the free presentation at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, in the Centerville High School Central Theater. It is open to parents/guardians, students, staff and Centerville-Washington Township community members.
Thursday Night Lights Week 7: Preble Shawnee vs. Tri-County North
CAMDEN, Ohio (WKEF) -- Watch live as the Preble Shawnee Arrows take on the Tri-County North Panthers in Camden, Ohio. On our app? Watch here: https://fb.watch/fRSVzgRPky/
City of Dayton announces $7 million investment for neighborhood commercial districts
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Following City Commission approval, the City of Dayton announced the latest investments of funds from the Dayton Recovery Plan on Wednesday. One of these investments, the $7 million First Floor Fund, is intended to help neighborhood commercial districts in Dayton neighborhoods activate street-level small businesses. The...
Aircraft to seek shelter at Wright-Patterson AFB from Hurricane Ian
WRIGHT PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (WKEF) -- Residents in the Miami Valley over the coming days will see more aircraft in the sky, as Air Force planes start to evacuate in order to find shelter from Hurricane Ian. Wright-Patterson AFB will start receiving aircraft from several locations close to...
Premier Health offering mammogram screenings across the Miami Valley with mobile coach
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- With its mobile mammography coach, Premier Health is making it simpler for busy women to receive their yearly mammogram screening. The coach travels to companies, public places, and events throughout Southwest Ohio. The coach offers both conventional 2D and Genius™ 3D Mammography™ technology to identify breast...
Trotwood breaks ground on new industrial park
TROTWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- The community of Trotwood celebrated on Thursday a new industrial park in the works. Phase one of the project, near the intersection of Wolf Creek Pike and Olive Road, is a 200,000 square foot building. There could be as many as three phases to the project, including another 80 or so acres across the street.
Purple awareness ribbons hanging downtown for Domestic Violence Awareness Month
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Students from the University of Dayton joined YWCA Dayton to hang ribbons around downtown to recognize Domestic Violence Awareness month. YWCA Dayton is currently preparing for October, which is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. "What we're trying to raise awareness about is that 1 in 4 women...
Ukrainian family arriving to Dayton Tuesday night, with help from Dayton Detective
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- An apartment is ready to go for the Levdokymenko family, who fled war in eastern Ukraine with the help of Dayton Detective Rod Roberts. Roberts, a detective with the violent offenders unit of the Dayton Police Department, met Andrii, his wife, Alisa, and their 3 boys, 1-year-old Mark, 3-year-old Denis, and 5-year-old Max, in 2015. He and four other Dayton Police officers went to Kyiv, Ukraine to train with Andrii and others.
Clark County Sheriff's Office, sergeant honored by Project Woman
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Clark County Sheriff's Office and a sergeant there has been honored by a national nonprofit committed to preventing domestic violence. Theresa’s Fund has awarded the sheriff's office and Intimate Crimes Unit Sgt. Denise Jones the 2022 Purple Ribbon Award for Law Enforcement Partner of the Year.
Widows Home of Dayton celebrates 150th anniversary
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Widows Home of Dayton is celebrating its 150th anniversary. The organization began in the 1800s to care of widows of Civil War soldiers. Its now a full-service short-stay rehab and long-term skilled nursing center that helps men and women from all over the Miami Valley.
Dayton VA holding stand down event Friday, Sept 30
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton VA will do its yearly stand down for all U.S. veterans in the community this Friday. The 16th annual event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dayton VA Medical Center on 4100 W. Third St. The stand down is for veterans who are homeless and in need, it's not necessary for the veterans to enroll at the Dayton VA, organizers said.
MCADAMHS receives grant to launch new Black youth mental health initiative
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Montgomery County’s Board of Alcohol Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (MCADAMHS) is receiving $400,000 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Minority Health to launch a new initiative to demonstrate policy effectiveness to promote Black youth mental health. Helen Jones-Kelley,...
Bat bites person in Miami County, tests positive for rabies
MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- A bat in Miami County that tested positive for rabies had reportedly bit a person, Miami County Public Health reported. The Ohio Department of Health Laboratory tested the bat and confirmed the rabies virus and the person who had been bitten received treatment "in a timely manner."
