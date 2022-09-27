ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City man, accused in two fatal shootings, charged in third: Prosecutors

By Bill Lukitsch
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

A Kansas City man has been charged with second degree murder in a fatal shooting that unfolded roughly one year ago in the 18th & Vine district — as he also faces criminal charges from a separate double slaying that occurred in August 2020.

Cleon D. White, 35, was charged Friday in the killing of Mortez C. Falkner, 32, Jackson County prosecutors announced Monday . He was being held in the Jackson County jail without bond as of Monday night.

According to court records, Kansas City police responded to Truman Medical Center shortly after midnight on Sept. 8, 2021 in regard to a shooting victim who had died there. Investigators later found that the victim, Falkner, had been taken by private vehicle from a shooting scene near East 19th and Vine streets.

Detectives interviewed several witnesses at the hospital. They reported that Falkner had been out celebrating his birthday with friends and family when he was struck by gunfire that came from a person in a dark-colored vehicle. Several people returned fire at the vehicle as the driver fled the area, according to court papers.

Area surveillance cameras recorded footage of Falkner walking on Vine Street as a black Cadillac sedan pulled up near him. It showed the driver’s side window roll down as a person held a firearm and started shooting, according to court papers.

Crime scene investigators found several spent casings at the scene, including those from a .40 caliber. The license plate of the vehicle was also recorded on video.

Investigators found that the car was reported stolen on the day of the shooting. It was found abandoned near East 28th Street and Walrond Avenue one week later.

DNA evidence was found inside the car that allegedly traced back to White, including on the steering wheel and gear shifter. Authorities also allege shell casings from the shooting scene were connected to his genetic profile.

In March, White was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the killings of Jahmiere Green, 18, and Brandon Rainey, 22 . The two young men were found shot to death on the evening of Aug. 25, 2020 in a car in the 2700 block of Guinotte Avenue.

An attorney representing White in that case did not immediately respond to The Star’s request for comment on Monday evening.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

KCPD investigating double shooting, victims expected to survive

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a double shooting that happened on Thursday evening. According to the police, it happened in the area of 67th and Olive around 6:40 p.m. Neighbors had reported hearing gunshots and, when officers arrived, shell casings were found...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
County
Jackson County, MO
Jackson County, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#City Police#Violent Crime#Truman Medical Center#Cadillac
KMBC.com

Kansas City man convicted of felony child molestation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County jury convicted a Kansas City man Tuesday of the felony of child molestation involving a then-5-year-old child. Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said in a news release that Gustavo Ramos, 29, was found guilty of first-degree child molestation. The jury recommended a prison sentence of 17 years.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in south Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police have confirmed one person is dead and another injured after a shooting in the 3500 block of Kerry in Topeka. Police confirmed the call came in at 9:32 a.m. and found two individuals suffering from gunshots. One person died and another was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KMBC.com

2 people wounded in Kansas City shooting Thursday evening

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people were wounded in a shooting Thursday evening in Kansas City, police said. Authorities said officers were called about 6:40 p.m. to East 67th and Olive streets and found two victims. Police said one victim was taken to a hospital by private car. An...
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSNT News

State official reports police shooting downtown

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The state treasurer says his staff is safe following a police shooting downtown. Several streets are blocked off, a car has crashed and there’s a heavy police presence near Sixth and Kansas. The situation unfolded shortly after police started investigating a murder in South Topeka, which left a second person hurt. That […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka man behind bars after officers hear saw inside local business

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after officers heard the sounds of a reciprocating saw inside a local business. The Topeka Police Department says just before 2:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, officers had been checking the area around 605 SW Fairlawn - The Best Western Inn & Suites - when they heard sounds of a reciprocating saw from inside the building.
TOPEKA, KS
kchi.com

Troopers Arrest Kansas City Woman

A Kansas City resident was arrested Tuesday at about 10:55 am in Linn County. State Troopers arrested 37-year-old Jennifer A Ivey for alleged DWI with drugs, speeding, and no seatbelt. Ivey was processed and released.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
16K+
Followers
994
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy