Elizabeth Hovde shares why the Washington Policy Center recommends the Legislature repeal this mandate when it meets this coming January. Rules have been made, comments have been compiled, and despite its unpopularity, it looks like Washington state employees in executive and small-cabinet agencies are going to be stuck with Gov. Jay Inslee’s outdated COVID-19 vaccine mandate as a condition for ongoing employment. New employees in executive and small-cabinet agencies will also be mandated to have an initial vaccine series.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO