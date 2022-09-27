ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Opinion: Next step for Inslee’s permanent vaccine mandate

Elizabeth Hovde shares why the Washington Policy Center recommends the Legislature repeal this mandate when it meets this coming January. Rules have been made, comments have been compiled, and despite its unpopularity, it looks like Washington state employees in executive and small-cabinet agencies are going to be stuck with Gov. Jay Inslee’s outdated COVID-19 vaccine mandate as a condition for ongoing employment. New employees in executive and small-cabinet agencies will also be mandated to have an initial vaccine series.
Opinion: Governor agrees to keep future government employee compensation talks secret

Jason Mercier of the Washington Policy Center states, ‘state and local government employment contracts should not be negotiated in secret’. Unless the legislature decides to step in and require transparency for state government employee compensation talks, they will continue to be conducted in secret based on an agreement the Governor’s office recently reached with union officials. Section 39.13 of the tentative 2023-25 contract for state government employees maintains secrecy for future compensation negotiations. Under the heading “Confidentiality/Media Communication” the new contract says (page 176 of pdf):
Salmon fishing resumes beginning Oct. 1 for Columbia River below Bonneville Dam

OLYMPIA – The lower Columbia River below Bonneville Dam will open additional areas for recreational salmon fishing beginning Oct. 1, fishery managers from Washington and Oregon announced Wednesday. The lower river closed to recreational fishing in early September to protect lower Columbia River “tule” Chinook salmon, which are listed...
