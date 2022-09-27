Read full article on original website
ClarkCountyToday
Opinion: Next step for Inslee’s permanent vaccine mandate
Elizabeth Hovde shares why the Washington Policy Center recommends the Legislature repeal this mandate when it meets this coming January. Rules have been made, comments have been compiled, and despite its unpopularity, it looks like Washington state employees in executive and small-cabinet agencies are going to be stuck with Gov. Jay Inslee’s outdated COVID-19 vaccine mandate as a condition for ongoing employment. New employees in executive and small-cabinet agencies will also be mandated to have an initial vaccine series.
ClarkCountyToday
Opinion: Governor agrees to keep future government employee compensation talks secret
Jason Mercier of the Washington Policy Center states, ‘state and local government employment contracts should not be negotiated in secret’. Unless the legislature decides to step in and require transparency for state government employee compensation talks, they will continue to be conducted in secret based on an agreement the Governor’s office recently reached with union officials. Section 39.13 of the tentative 2023-25 contract for state government employees maintains secrecy for future compensation negotiations. Under the heading “Confidentiality/Media Communication” the new contract says (page 176 of pdf):
ClarkCountyToday
Opinion: State agency is making rules for Inslee’s permanent vaccine mandate
Elizabeth Hovde of the Washington Policy Center reports that even though Washington’s state of emergency ends in October, that won’t take away the vaccine mandate on some state employees. Elizabeth Hovde. It’s heartbreaking that in this third year of COVID-19, with all we know about the virus and...
ClarkCountyToday
Salmon fishing resumes beginning Oct. 1 for Columbia River below Bonneville Dam
OLYMPIA – The lower Columbia River below Bonneville Dam will open additional areas for recreational salmon fishing beginning Oct. 1, fishery managers from Washington and Oregon announced Wednesday. The lower river closed to recreational fishing in early September to protect lower Columbia River “tule” Chinook salmon, which are listed...
