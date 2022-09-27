Read full article on original website
CNET
NASA DART Companion Delivers First Eerie Images of Asteroid Crash Site
On Monday, the world patiently watched as a little NASA spacecraft met its explosive fate. This box, slightly bigger than an oven and winged with solar panels, had been fated to die since it left Earth in November of last year. It was named DART, or the Double Asteroid Redirection Test.
NASA's DART spacecraft successfully crashes into asteroid in first planetary defense test
The first of its kind mission was meant to see if crashing into an asteroid would be able to divert its path, should one ever head toward Earth.
When will we know how much DART changed the orbit of asteroid Dimorphos?
It will take days to weeks for astronomers to confirm whether or not NASA's asteroid smasher DART changed the orbit of its target, asteroid Dimorphos.
IFLScience
Watch Moment DART Smashed Into Asteroid Captured By Telescopes On Earth
All astronomers’ eyes were pointed towards NASA’s DART mission on Monday when an uncrewed spacecraft crashed into an asteroid, hoping to find out whether humanity could avert a catastrophic collision. So far, so good: it looks like the mission was an “unprecedented success for planetary defense,” NASA Administrator...
natureworldnews.com
NASA's DART Mission Spacecraft Successfully Redirects Asteroid
An asteroid was successfully redirected by a spacecraft for the first time in history. The feat was made possible when the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), through its Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission, directly hit the asteroid Dimorphos. The asteroid collision took place on Monday, September 26, after...
Planetary defense test targeting harmless asteroid nearly 7 million miles from Earth
A first-of-its-kind NASA mission aims to ram a spacecraft into a harmless asteroid Monday night. As Mark Strassmann reports, the method could someday be used to defend planet Earth.
This is what NASA's spacecraft saw just seconds before slamming into an asteroid
NASA successfully crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid on Monday night. These are the final images it captured as it hurtled toward the rocky surface.
NASA crashes DART spacecraft into an asteroid, testing a tactic to bump space rocks away from Earth
NASA deliberately crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid to knock it off its path. It's the first test of defending the planet from space rocks.
NASA’s first attempt to smack an asteroid was picture perfect
The final seconds of impact, caught on DART's live camera. NASAThe DART spacecraft is now in smithereens, but its legacy will shape interplanetary defense for years to come.
Albany Herald
Webb, Hubble space telescopes share images of DART slamming into an asteroid
Two of the most powerful telescopes in space watched as a NASA spacecraft intentionally slammed into an asteroid this week. The James Webb Space Telescope and the Hubble Space Telescope captured images of the moment when the Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or DART, spacecraft crashed into Dimorphos on Monday. The images were released on Thursday.
Nasa’s Dart probe to smash into asteroid in first Earth defence test
Aim is to see whether space rocks can be deflected should one threaten humans with same fate as dinosaurs
sciencealert.com
Behold, The Epic Last Images Taken by NASA's Asteroid Redirection Test Spacecraft
Bullseye: A NASA spaceship on Monday struck an asteroid 7 million miles away in order to deflect its orbit, succeeding in a historic test of humanity's ability to prevent a celestial object from devastating life on Earth. The Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) impactor hit its target, the space rock...
BBC
Dimorphos: Nasa flies spacecraft into asteroid in direct hit
The American space agency's Dart probe has smashed into an asteroid, destroying itself in the process. The collision was intentional and designed to test whether space rocks that might threaten Earth could be nudged safely out of the way. Dart's camera returned an image per second, right up to the...
NASA releases images of DART collision with asteroid
NASA released pictures on Thursday of the collision between its Double Asteroid Redirection Test and an asteroid seven million miles away.
