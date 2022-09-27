ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

IFLScience

Watch Moment DART Smashed Into Asteroid Captured By Telescopes On Earth

All astronomers’ eyes were pointed towards NASA’s DART mission on Monday when an uncrewed spacecraft crashed into an asteroid, hoping to find out whether humanity could avert a catastrophic collision. So far, so good: it looks like the mission was an “unprecedented success for planetary defense,” NASA Administrator...
natureworldnews.com

NASA's DART Mission Spacecraft Successfully Redirects Asteroid

An asteroid was successfully redirected by a spacecraft for the first time in history. The feat was made possible when the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), through its Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission, directly hit the asteroid Dimorphos. The asteroid collision took place on Monday, September 26, after...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
iheart.com

Video: Anomaly Hunter Spots 'Soldier' on Mars

An anomaly hunter studying NASA photos of Mars spotted a peculiar rock that bears an uncanny resemblance to a soldier wielding a shield. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring made the curious find while examining an image that the Curiosity rover captured last week. Amid the many sizeable and normal-looking rocks littering the surface of the Red Planet, he noticed the bewildering oddity which looks like a half-buried person holding a shield above their head.
ASTRONOMY
Albany Herald

Webb, Hubble space telescopes share images of DART slamming into an asteroid

Two of the most powerful telescopes in space watched as a NASA spacecraft intentionally slammed into an asteroid this week. The James Webb Space Telescope and the Hubble Space Telescope captured images of the moment when the Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or DART, spacecraft crashed into Dimorphos on Monday. The images were released on Thursday.
ASTRONOMY
BBC

Dimorphos: Nasa flies spacecraft into asteroid in direct hit

The American space agency's Dart probe has smashed into an asteroid, destroying itself in the process. The collision was intentional and designed to test whether space rocks that might threaten Earth could be nudged safely out of the way. Dart's camera returned an image per second, right up to the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

