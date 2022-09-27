Read full article on original website
NBC News
Outside group spends big to attack Texas Gov. Greg Abbott
An outside group that’s yet to report its spending and donors in Texas is on track to spend over $11 million on ads attacking Republican Governor Greg Abbott, yet another example of the role of hard-to-trace money in high-profile races this election cycle. The opaque group — named Coulda...
blackchronicle.com
At least 21 dead in Texas elementary school shooting
UVALDE, Texas – Here is the timeline of occasions for the current shooting at a Texas elementary school that left at least 18 college students and three adults dead Tuesday afternoon. 5/26 7:30 p.m. EST: Pulse nightclub held a candlelight vigil in reminiscence of the victims of the shooting.
news4sanantonio.com
UCISD meets with Uvalde father, but protest continues
SAN ANTONIO - Brett cross lost his son Uziyah Garcia in the Uvalde school tragedy. Since Tuesday morning he has been camped outside the Uvalde school district offices protesting until he can meet in person with the superintendent Hal Harrell and get him to suspend the districts police force for their role in the tragedy.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Latest Poll Offers Insight Into Hispanic Voters on Texas Governor Race
A poll by the Telemundo Station Group and Mason-Dixon Polling and Strategy looked at the Texas governor’s race and several key issues in Texas. In the race for governor, 54% of registered voters surveyed would support Democratic former El Paso Rep. Beto O’Rourke while 31% would vote for Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. The remaining 12% are undecided. (See the poll below)
tribnow.com
Opposition to proposed lake continues to grow
From the first opposition meeting more than 20 years ago in a tiny church in Boxelder, to now a statewide, organized effort, the opposition to the massive, proposed lake in the Sulphur River Basin continues to grow. The proposed Marvin Nichols Reservoir has long been deemed by the people of...
Border authorities refute GOP allegations of ‘rape trees’ rampant in South Texas
For the second time in a month, Republican lawmakers and candidates this week have been espousing the notion that "rape trees" exist on the South Texas border, which they say are areas where migrants are sexually assaulted and the trees are marked with their hanging undergarments. But extensive interviews with several border sheriffs and federal officials by Border Report has found no evidence that these trees actually exist. And some question whether this is misinformation being spread by the GOP just weeks before elections.
DPS: Man drove ‘erratically’ onto Texas State Capitol grounds, caused damage
Daylight on Thursday morning revealed some damage to the Texas State Capitol grounds in downtown Austin.
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Uvalde wreck kills 2, 3 charged with trying to smuggle migrants by air
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Wreck involving speeding truck in Uvalde kills 2, injures 10. Police in Uvalde, Texas, say two people were killed and 10 others injured after a pickup truck crashed into two other vehicles.
Texas woman found guilty of fraud after ‘paralyzed’ veteran husband seen walking, playing basketball
A Texas woman on Tuesday was found guilty of fraud after her husband, who they claimed was paralyzed after suffering an injury in active duty, was seen walking around their neighborhood and playing basketball.
news4sanantonio.com
President Biden says Hurricane Ian could be 'deadliest hurricane in Florida's history'
WASHINGTON - President Biden is at the FEMA Headquarters to discuss a game plan for Hurricane Ian recovery. Hurricane Ian could be the deadliest hurricane in Florida’s history, the president said in D.C. Thursday. Biden said preliminary reports suggest "substantial loss of life" and that he's been on the...
Texas Largest Man Hunt Ever : The Santa Claus Robbery
Texas, the states largest ever man hunt that led to the states last mads mob public lynching. Over a bank robbery gone wrong so fast and leaving many dead including police officers. Children taken hostage, multiple shootouts, attempted jail break, thousand plus mob storming a jail. A band of robbers and the mastermind behind it dressing as Santa Clause.
hppr.org
State sent financial aid to 1.1 million unemployed Texans. Now it wants that money back.
Kathryn Tapia was laid off in March 2020 from her job at a daycare in Harlingen. So she applied for unemployment. She was one of the 2.5 million Texans who applied for unemployment in the first three months of the pandemic — or somewhere between 10 and 20 times the number in an average year.
'I have hope': Texas AG's office helping investigate murder of Jennifer Sue Delgado
SAN ANTONIO — The Texas Attorney General’s Office is now reviewing the decades-old cold case of Jennifer Sue Delgado, who was murdered at a laundromat on June 6, 1988. Christopher Palmer often thinks about his friend and classmate at Westwood Terrace Elementary from more than 30 years ago. He remembers Jennifer’s smile and red Mexican dress she often wore.
KSAT 12
Man arrested on fraud charges after posing as licensed HVAC contractor
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Precinct 3 Constable is asking anyone who might have come into contact with Semper Fi Mechanical Services HVAC to contact deputies as they might be the victims of fraud. The HVAC company was run by Michael Reyes. Both Reyes and the company...
20 years later, potential new trial a reality for 'Texas Seven' Randy Halprin
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Nearly two decades after Randy Halprin, one of the notorious "Texas 7" gang was convicted and sentenced to death, his attorneys are seeking a new trial. "Today's filing by the office of Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney Sharen Wilson sends a clear message: the Constitution guarantees a fair trial before a fair court, and in the State of Texas, neither the prosecution, nor the defense, nor any reviewing court can let stand a judgment handed down by a biased judge," said Halprin's attorney Tivon Schardl in a statement sent to CBS 11 News. Halprin was among seven escaped Texas...
News Channel 25
Activists for Uvalde victims protest outside district building, demand investigations into officers
Shortly before 1 p.m., Lives Robbed, an activist group formed by the families and friends of the Uvalde School Massacre, announced they are still at the Uvalde CISD building, demanding answers and an investigation by the district into their officers and their response to the mass shooting. They also encouraged...
tpr.org
Families of three surviving children from the Robb Elementary School massacre file lawsuit
Families of survivors from the Robb Elementary School massacre filed a civil lawsuit this week against a group of defendants that includes law enforcement officials and the Uvalde school district. California-based law firm Baum Hedlund and San Antonio lawyer Shawn C. Brown filed the lawsuit on behalf of three surviving...
news4sanantonio.com
Truck thefts are on the rise in Texas. Officials say human smuggling is one reason why.
SAN ANTONIO - Vehicle thefts are on the rise nationwide, but experts say trucks stolen in Texas aren't as likely to be recovered. Rick Morin says he's one of the lucky ones. We introduced you to Morin in early September when his prized pickup truck was stolen out of his driveway.
