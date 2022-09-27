ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde County, TX

NBC News

Outside group spends big to attack Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

An outside group that’s yet to report its spending and donors in Texas is on track to spend over $11 million on ads attacking Republican Governor Greg Abbott, yet another example of the role of hard-to-trace money in high-profile races this election cycle. The opaque group — named Coulda...
TEXAS STATE
blackchronicle.com

At least 21 dead in Texas elementary school shooting

UVALDE, Texas – Here is the timeline of occasions for the current shooting at a Texas elementary school that left at least 18 college students and three adults dead Tuesday afternoon. 5/26 7:30 p.m. EST: Pulse nightclub held a candlelight vigil in reminiscence of the victims of the shooting.
UVALDE, TX
news4sanantonio.com

UCISD meets with Uvalde father, but protest continues

SAN ANTONIO - Brett cross lost his son Uziyah Garcia in the Uvalde school tragedy. Since Tuesday morning he has been camped outside the Uvalde school district offices protesting until he can meet in person with the superintendent Hal Harrell and get him to suspend the districts police force for their role in the tragedy.
UVALDE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Latest Poll Offers Insight Into Hispanic Voters on Texas Governor Race

A poll by the Telemundo Station Group and Mason-Dixon Polling and Strategy looked at the Texas governor’s race and several key issues in Texas. In the race for governor, 54% of registered voters surveyed would support Democratic former El Paso Rep. Beto O’Rourke while 31% would vote for Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. The remaining 12% are undecided. (See the poll below)
TEXAS STATE
tribnow.com

Opposition to proposed lake continues to grow

From the first opposition meeting more than 20 years ago in a tiny church in Boxelder, to now a statewide, organized effort, the opposition to the massive, proposed lake in the Sulphur River Basin continues to grow. The proposed Marvin Nichols Reservoir has long been deemed by the people of...
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Border authorities refute GOP allegations of ‘rape trees’ rampant in South Texas

For the second time in a month, Republican lawmakers and candidates this week have been espousing the notion that "rape trees" exist on the South Texas border, which they say are areas where migrants are sexually assaulted and the trees are marked with their hanging undergarments. But extensive interviews with several border sheriffs and federal officials by Border Report has found no evidence that these trees actually exist. And some question whether this is misinformation being spread by the GOP just weeks before elections.
TEXAS STATE
Nick Summers - Explorer

Texas Largest Man Hunt Ever : The Santa Claus Robbery

Texas, the states largest ever man hunt that led to the states last mads mob public lynching. Over a bank robbery gone wrong so fast and leaving many dead including police officers. Children taken hostage, multiple shootouts, attempted jail break, thousand plus mob storming a jail. A band of robbers and the mastermind behind it dressing as Santa Clause.
CISCO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

'I have hope': Texas AG's office helping investigate murder of Jennifer Sue Delgado

SAN ANTONIO — The Texas Attorney General’s Office is now reviewing the decades-old cold case of Jennifer Sue Delgado, who was murdered at a laundromat on June 6, 1988. Christopher Palmer often thinks about his friend and classmate at Westwood Terrace Elementary from more than 30 years ago. He remembers Jennifer’s smile and red Mexican dress she often wore.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS DFW

20 years later, potential new trial a reality for 'Texas Seven' Randy Halprin

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Nearly two decades after Randy Halprin, one of the notorious "Texas 7" gang was convicted and sentenced to death, his attorneys are seeking a new trial. "Today's filing by the office of Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney Sharen Wilson sends a clear message: the Constitution guarantees a fair trial before a fair court, and in the State of Texas, neither the prosecution, nor the defense, nor any reviewing court can let stand a judgment handed down by a biased judge," said Halprin's attorney Tivon Schardl in a statement sent to CBS 11 News. Halprin was among seven escaped Texas...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Texas

If you happen to live in Texas and you are looking for new places to explore, you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a wekeend getaway in Texas, suitable for people of all ages.
TEXAS STATE

