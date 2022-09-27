Read full article on original website
Several Good Samaritans Rescue Man From Jumping Off A Florida Bridge
A man was saved from jumping off of a bridge in Florida when several Good Samaritans stopped to offer the man assistance. Thursday, shortly before 10 a.m. law enforcement received numerous calls of a potential jumper on Memorial Bridge in Putnam County. According to deputies,
News4Jax.com
2 people dead after car crashes into ditch in Putnam County, becomes submerged: authorities
Two people died Thursday after a car crashed into a water-filled ditch in Putnam County and became submerged, authorities said. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said early Thursday evening that units were at the scene of the single-vehicle crash at Cracker Swamp Road near State Road 207. A news...
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man arrested for trying to force his way into the same house twice in two days
NEWBERRY, Fla. – Contravious Alexander Bedford, 30, was arrested yesterday morning and charged with burglary, theft, property damage, and battery after allegedly trying to force his way into the same Newberry residence twice in two days. The first 911 call was at 8:52 p.m. on Monday, when the victim,...
alachuachronicle.com
Two transported to the hospital following ATV accident
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Last night at approximately 9:30 p.m., Windsor Fire Department, Alachua County Fire Rescue, Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, and a Medical Director physician from Shands responded to a vehicle accident east of Windsor on CR 1474. Upon arrival, the initial crew found a side-by-side four-wheeler...
alachuachronicle.com
UF student charged with providing false identification, trying to smuggle communication device into jail
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Emily Faith Lampi, 20, was arrested early Wednesday morning and charged with introducing contraband into the jail, resisting arrest without violence, underage drinking, and giving false identification to a police officer. A Gainesville Police Department (GPD) Officer was patrolling W. University Avenue in uniform after midnight...
WCJB
Tampa area senior who went missing after fleeing Ian found safe
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UPDATE: The Gainesville Police Department reports Ann Bigham, 81, has been found safe. The Gainesville Police Department is aiding in the search for Ann Bigham, 81, of Tarpon Springs. Her family says she left home to avoid Hurricane Ian on Monday and has not been seen since.
alachuachronicle.com
Two arrested in back yard of Cottage Grove residence at 2 a.m.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Kevin Charles Swords, 21, and Ethan Gregory Wood, 21, both of Vero Beach, were arrested in the back yard of a Cottage Grove residence at 2 a.m. last night. A resident of the Cottage Grove neighborhood called 911 at 2:19 a.m. last night, saying someone was...
ocala-news.com
Two teens arrested after Ocala police find loaded firearms, drugs
Two teenagers were arrested by the Ocala Police Department after a rifle, handgun, and several drugs were found in their possession. On Friday, September 16, an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a red Nissan Altima for a stop sign violation, according to a social media post from OPD. The vehicle refused to stop and a pursuit was initiated.
mycbs4.com
Alachua County deactivating shelters, sending fire rescue crews south
ALACHUA COUNTY — On Monday, it looked like Ian could make landfall in North Central Florida as a hurricane. Since the storm moved further and further east, making landfall near Ft. Myers. Thursday morning, it looked like most of the storm would curve around North Central Florida. Because of...
3-Year-Old Florida Girl Dies After Tree Branch Falls On Camper Where She Was Sleeping
A 3-year-old girl died early Tuesday morning after a tree branch fell and smashed into a camper, according to police. Police say the tree branch fell, crashing into the camper and hitting the girl. Investigators say the child was asleep next to her 5-year-old sister
mainstreetdailynews.com
Single-vehicle accident claims Trenton woman
A Trenton woman died early Wednesday morning when her car left the road south of Bell and collided with a fence and tree. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, the 27-year-old woman was driving northbound on SW 42nd Court just south of County Road 232 at 3:04 a.m. when she lost control and traveled onto the west grass shoulder.
mycbs4.com
Hometown Heroes: GFR to send firefighters to Charlotte County
Gainesville Fire Rescue will send seven firefighters to help with search and rescue missions. Charlotte County is north of Fort Myers. The county continues to deal with devastating impacts from Hurricane Ian. Task Force 8 also helped with rescue efforts after the Surfside condo collapse in 2021. Gainesville Fire Rescue...
Florida Man Loses His Bumper In A Yard Then Gets Arrested For Fentanyl
A Florida man has been arrested after driving through someone’s yard, losing his bumper, then being caught with Fentanyl. According to investigators, shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Monday, deputies stopped a vehicle missing a rear bumper. Prior to the traffic stop, dispatchers received a call
alachuachronicle.com
Woman arrested for attacking romantic rival following funeral service
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Savannah Marie Vasquez, 25, was arrested yesterday afternoon after allegedly attacking a romantic rival after a funeral service. The victim, who is dating Vasquez’s ex-boyfriend, reportedly told an Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy that she and Vasquez had both attended a funeral service on September 24 and that before and after the service, Vasquez had told the victim she wanted to fight her.
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for refusing to surrender weapons after service of temporary injunction for domestic violence
ARCHER, Fla. – Bryan Devon Duncan, 33, was arrested early this morning after refusing to surrender his weapons to a deputy who was serving him with a temporary injunction for domestic violence. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy made contact with Duncan in Archer to serve him with a temporary...
alachuachronicle.com
Woman arrested for defrauding business of $65,835 in paychecks made out to former employee
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Kimberly Dawn Price, 36, was arrested yesterday and charged with grand theft and engaging in a scheme to defraud after allegedly filling out timecards for a former employee and then depositing the checks to her own account, for a total of $65,835 over about a year.
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville man kidnaps, threatens to fatally shoot girlfriend
A Gainesville man threatened to kill his girlfriend and confined her in their house after expressing suicidal thoughts through text Monday morning. Ronald Schol Jr., a 49-year-old Gainesville resident, is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment, according to court records. Schol was arrested on scene and was booked into the Alachua County Jail at 5:24 Monday morning.
mycbs4.com
Utility crews from Alabama come to help GRU during Hurricane Ian
Gainesville, FL — Gainesville residents have been preparing for the impacts of Hurricane Ian, and local workers responsible for local infrastructure are also making sure they stay prepared to respond to any outages. Communications Director for Gainesville Regional Utilities David Warm said GRU received crews coming from the city...
click orlando
Motorcyclist, 25, killed in crash in Marion County, troopers say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 25-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash with another vehicle in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened Saturday around 3 p.m. on SE 31st Street and SE 36th Avenue in Ocala. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, MORE: Tropical Storm Ian expected...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Jacksonville man dies in Lake City shooting
A Jacksonville man died and another victim was injured in a Saturday morning shooting in Lake City. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) release, officers on a traffic stop were interrupted by the sound of nearby gunfire around 1 a.m. The officers responded to the area of 877...
