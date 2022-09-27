ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

alachuachronicle.com

Two transported to the hospital following ATV accident

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Last night at approximately 9:30 p.m., Windsor Fire Department, Alachua County Fire Rescue, Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, and a Medical Director physician from Shands responded to a vehicle accident east of Windsor on CR 1474. Upon arrival, the initial crew found a side-by-side four-wheeler...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

UF student charged with providing false identification, trying to smuggle communication device into jail

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Emily Faith Lampi, 20, was arrested early Wednesday morning and charged with introducing contraband into the jail, resisting arrest without violence, underage drinking, and giving false identification to a police officer. A Gainesville Police Department (GPD) Officer was patrolling W. University Avenue in uniform after midnight...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Tampa area senior who went missing after fleeing Ian found safe

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UPDATE: The Gainesville Police Department reports Ann Bigham, 81, has been found safe. The Gainesville Police Department is aiding in the search for Ann Bigham, 81, of Tarpon Springs. Her family says she left home to avoid Hurricane Ian on Monday and has not been seen since.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Two arrested in back yard of Cottage Grove residence at 2 a.m.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Kevin Charles Swords, 21, and Ethan Gregory Wood, 21, both of Vero Beach, were arrested in the back yard of a Cottage Grove residence at 2 a.m. last night. A resident of the Cottage Grove neighborhood called 911 at 2:19 a.m. last night, saying someone was...
VERO BEACH, FL
ocala-news.com

Two teens arrested after Ocala police find loaded firearms, drugs

Two teenagers were arrested by the Ocala Police Department after a rifle, handgun, and several drugs were found in their possession. On Friday, September 16, an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a red Nissan Altima for a stop sign violation, according to a social media post from OPD. The vehicle refused to stop and a pursuit was initiated.
OCALA, FL
#Gainesville Police
mainstreetdailynews.com

Single-vehicle accident claims Trenton woman

A Trenton woman died early Wednesday morning when her car left the road south of Bell and collided with a fence and tree. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, the 27-year-old woman was driving northbound on SW 42nd Court just south of County Road 232 at 3:04 a.m. when she lost control and traveled onto the west grass shoulder.
TRENTON, FL
mycbs4.com

Hometown Heroes: GFR to send firefighters to Charlotte County

Gainesville Fire Rescue will send seven firefighters to help with search and rescue missions. Charlotte County is north of Fort Myers. The county continues to deal with devastating impacts from Hurricane Ian. Task Force 8 also helped with rescue efforts after the Surfside condo collapse in 2021. Gainesville Fire Rescue...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Woman arrested for attacking romantic rival following funeral service

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Savannah Marie Vasquez, 25, was arrested yesterday afternoon after allegedly attacking a romantic rival after a funeral service. The victim, who is dating Vasquez’s ex-boyfriend, reportedly told an Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy that she and Vasquez had both attended a funeral service on September 24 and that before and after the service, Vasquez had told the victim she wanted to fight her.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville man kidnaps, threatens to fatally shoot girlfriend

A Gainesville man threatened to kill his girlfriend and confined her in their house after expressing suicidal thoughts through text Monday morning. Ronald Schol Jr., a 49-year-old Gainesville resident, is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment, according to court records. Schol was arrested on scene and was booked into the Alachua County Jail at 5:24 Monday morning.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Utility crews from Alabama come to help GRU during Hurricane Ian

Gainesville, FL — Gainesville residents have been preparing for the impacts of Hurricane Ian, and local workers responsible for local infrastructure are also making sure they stay prepared to respond to any outages. Communications Director for Gainesville Regional Utilities David Warm said GRU received crews coming from the city...
GAINESVILLE, FL
click orlando

Motorcyclist, 25, killed in crash in Marion County, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 25-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash with another vehicle in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened Saturday around 3 p.m. on SE 31st Street and SE 36th Avenue in Ocala. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, MORE: Tropical Storm Ian expected...
MARION COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Jacksonville man dies in Lake City shooting

A Jacksonville man died and another victim was injured in a Saturday morning shooting in Lake City. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) release, officers on a traffic stop were interrupted by the sound of nearby gunfire around 1 a.m. The officers responded to the area of 877...
LAKE CITY, FL

